Smoky Mountain News
Former Tuscola football coach may land new gig
Less than a month after resigning from his position as head football coach at Tuscola High School following allegations of sexual harassment, Chris Brookshire has been offered a position in Swain County Schools. According to the human resources department at Swain County Schools, Brookshire has been recommended for a temporary...
Smoky Mountain News
Jackson makes the case for a middle school
There has long been talk of creating a traditional middle school in Jackson County, but now the conversation appears to be picking up steam. In a January joint meeting with the Jackson County Commission, the school board listed a traditional middle school as one of its top budget priorities. “Without...
Smoky Mountain News
Jackson Schools lay out capital needs
During a recent meeting between the Jackson County Commission and Board of Education, the school system laid out its most pressing capital needs. The county commission, responsible for funding public school capital projects, will determine funding level for the school system when it undergoes budget discussions in the coming months.
WYFF4.com
North Carolina high school student killed in crash, troopers say
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A high school student was killed on Thursday in a crash on an area highway. Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs, 17, of Hendersonville, died at the scene of the crash reported just after 9:30 a.m., according to Trooper Rohn Silvers, with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. MORE HEADLINES:
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Mervis Industries Facebook Page Rescinds any Involvement with Vermilion County Bobcats
With the recent Sunday, February 5th Vermilion County Bobcats game against the Quad City Storm at the David S. Palmer Arena being declared a forfeit when Bobcats players did not show, the Mervis Industries Facebook page has released a statement rescinding any family ownership or contact concerning the Vermilion County Bobcats, and have stated that they will have no comment. The statement on the Facebook page is as follows:
iheart.com
Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting
(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
WLOS.com
'We need to do something' Report finds racial disparity in county, city school scores
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — On Tuesday night, Buncombe County commissioners received the results of a report on the status of students in county and Asheville City Schools. The report showed a significant disparity in student achievement according to race. The report, which did not include private, charter or...
WYFF4.com
Taco Boy to open restaurants in Greenville, Asheville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Charleston-area restaurant chain is set to open two new locations in the Carolinas. Taco Boy has they will open restaurants in Greenville, South Carolina, and another in Asheville, North Carolina. The restaurant announced on Facebook that Taco Boy Biltmore Park is set to open this...
Man injured in tree trimming accident dies in hospital in Gainesville
He had to be rescued from the top of a tree in Habersham County.
nctripping.com
20+ Great Things to Do in Waynesville and Nearby!
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Waynesville, North Carolina, is known by many as the fun place to be in Western NC. As the largest town west of Asheville and the county...
FOX Carolina
Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
Quirky? Nonchalant? Misunderstood? Behind the essence of Matthew Mayer
CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood leaned back in the chair inside his office, his mind wandered for nearly 25 seconds trying to find the right word to describe Matthew Mayer. He was far from alone. Robert Lucero, Mayer’s head coach at Austin (Texas) Westlake High School, tried to scan his...
Smoky Mountain News
Cemetery committee chair under fire after whistleblower resignation
On the same day her concerns about a parking issue were published, a Waynesville Cemetery Committee whistleblower resigned after the committee’s chair chastised her via email and made problematic comments about the First Amendment, public records laws and open meetings statutes. “I think the email is concerning and that...
Temporary halt for proposed CO2 pipeline through Illinois
A proposed CO2 pipeline through parts of Illinois is on hold. The Texas pipeline company Navigator has withdrawn its Application for a Certificate of Authority to build a pipeline to carry liquid carbon dioxide through 13 Illinois counties. Pam Richart, cofounder of the Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines, said Navigator...
Minor league hockey game a forfeit after home team no-shows
DANVILLE, Ill. — Fans filed into the rink for a minor league hockey game, vendors sold concessions and the visiting team took the ice for warmups. The national anthem played, and officials were ready to drop the puck. One problem: The home team did not show up. This bizarre...
Illinois Basketball: ESPN bracketology update has the Illini slipping
In the latest Illinois basketball bracketology, Joe Lunardi has the Orange and Blue dropping. It feels like it has been about a year since we last saw the Illini in action. You have to go back to February 4 to find the last time we played a game. Sadly, Illinois fell in a close contest with Iowa.
NC woman accused of killing bicyclist in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a woman was charged following a crash that killed a bicyclist on Jan. 29. Police said 44-year-old Vernon Bernard Whicker was on his bicycle in the right-hand lane heading south near the 1080 block of Hendersonville Road Whicker was hit from behind by an SUV just […]
WLOS.com
Cherokee Tribal Council member Bo Crowe resigns
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council member has resigned his seat. In a letter, Wolftown and Big Y communities representative Bo Crowe said he would step away to "work on healing my family and taking care of myself." His resignation was effective Jan....
Power outages, trees down after wild wind across Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
