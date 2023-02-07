ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, NC

Smoky Mountain News

Former Tuscola football coach may land new gig

Less than a month after resigning from his position as head football coach at Tuscola High School following allegations of sexual harassment, Chris Brookshire has been offered a position in Swain County Schools. According to the human resources department at Swain County Schools, Brookshire has been recommended for a temporary...
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Jackson makes the case for a middle school

There has long been talk of creating a traditional middle school in Jackson County, but now the conversation appears to be picking up steam. In a January joint meeting with the Jackson County Commission, the school board listed a traditional middle school as one of its top budget priorities. “Without...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Jackson Schools lay out capital needs

During a recent meeting between the Jackson County Commission and Board of Education, the school system laid out its most pressing capital needs. The county commission, responsible for funding public school capital projects, will determine funding level for the school system when it undergoes budget discussions in the coming months.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

North Carolina high school student killed in crash, troopers say

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A high school student was killed on Thursday in a crash on an area highway. Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs, 17, of Hendersonville, died at the scene of the crash reported just after 9:30 a.m., according to Trooper Rohn Silvers, with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. MORE HEADLINES:
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Mervis Industries Facebook Page Rescinds any Involvement with Vermilion County Bobcats

With the recent Sunday, February 5th Vermilion County Bobcats game against the Quad City Storm at the David S. Palmer Arena being declared a forfeit when Bobcats players did not show, the Mervis Industries Facebook page has released a statement rescinding any family ownership or contact concerning the Vermilion County Bobcats, and have stated that they will have no comment. The statement on the Facebook page is as follows:
iheart.com

Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting

(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Taco Boy to open restaurants in Greenville, Asheville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Charleston-area restaurant chain is set to open two new locations in the Carolinas. Taco Boy has they will open restaurants in Greenville, South Carolina, and another in Asheville, North Carolina. The restaurant announced on Facebook that Taco Boy Biltmore Park is set to open this...
GREENVILLE, SC
nctripping.com

20+ Great Things to Do in Waynesville and Nearby!

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Waynesville, North Carolina, is known by many as the fun place to be in Western NC. As the largest town west of Asheville and the county...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
GREENVILLE, SC
Smoky Mountain News

Cemetery committee chair under fire after whistleblower resignation

On the same day her concerns about a parking issue were published, a Waynesville Cemetery Committee whistleblower resigned after the committee’s chair chastised her via email and made problematic comments about the First Amendment, public records laws and open meetings statutes. “I think the email is concerning and that...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WQAD

Minor league hockey game a forfeit after home team no-shows

DANVILLE, Ill. — Fans filed into the rink for a minor league hockey game, vendors sold concessions and the visiting team took the ice for warmups. The national anthem played, and officials were ready to drop the puck. One problem: The home team did not show up. This bizarre...
DANVILLE, IL
WSPA 7News

NC woman accused of killing bicyclist in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a woman was charged following a crash that killed a bicyclist on Jan. 29. Police said 44-year-old Vernon Bernard Whicker was on his bicycle in the right-hand lane heading south near the 1080 block of Hendersonville Road Whicker was hit from behind by an SUV just […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Cherokee Tribal Council member Bo Crowe resigns

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council member has resigned his seat. In a letter, Wolftown and Big Y communities representative Bo Crowe said he would step away to "work on healing my family and taking care of myself." His resignation was effective Jan....
CHEROKEE, NC
WCIA

Power outages, trees down after wild wind across Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
FISHER, IL

