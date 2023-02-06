Read full article on original website
Tennessee lieutenant governor hospitalized due to heart health
Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally has been hospitalized due to his heart health.
Gov. Bill Lee proposes three-month grocery tax holiday for Tennessee
Some people may remember what the one-month tax holiday was like last August. This year Governor Lee is proposing three months.
School systems respond after House speaker says TN could reject federal funds
Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton's idea to reject federal education money.
WSMV
WKRN
Wilson County School Board ethics complaint meeting
Wilson County School Board ethics complaint meeting. Wilson County School Board ethics complaint meeting. Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee …. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow. http://bit.ly/3JXNjn9. How to avoid falling victim to romance scams. How...
Local school officials react to governor’s proposed teacher pay increase
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local school districts are excited about a proposed increase to teachers’ pay in Tennessee. Gov. Bill Lee has proposed $125 million for teacher pay raises across the state. Local school officials say this would further support their teachers, who they see as the backbone of the education system. “It’s an […]
WSMV
Urgent need for Middle Tennessee families to consider fostering a child
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The time for Tennesseans to step up and take action is now. That’s the message from an area nonprofit working with the state to find loving homes for foster children in Tennessee. “We have families in Tennessee who need to step up and say, ‘We’re...
fox17.com
BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
fox17.com
'Blasted Immediately': Lt. Governor's resolution condemns suspected Chinese spy balloon
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A resolution in the Tennessee General Assembly condemns the "invasion" of U.S. air space by a suspected Chinese spy balloon and calls for swift action in the future. SR021 is sponsored by Lt. Governor Randy McNally, calling out the "brazen act of Chinese espionage against our national security." The...
mymix1041.com
Bill would require phones in Tennessee to come with an activated content filter
From WKRN in Nashville: A new bill in the Tennessee General Assembly would require content filters to be preinstalled and turned on for phones activated in the state. Sen. Joey Hensley (R- Hohenwald) wants phone manufacturers to automatically block content that is “harmful to minors,” according to the bill. Under this legislation, adults could unblock content and turn off the filter.
News 2 Gives Back: Honoring Maury County Sheriff Reserve Deputy Brad Miller
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Our News 2 Gives Back spotlight this week pays tribute to fallen longtime Maury county Sheriff reserve deputy Brad Miller. In December Maury county lost Miller in a line of duty fatality working a construction zone.We are proud to report our News 2 gives back donation drive raised over 12 thousand dollars for […]
WSMV
Daycare director admits in video to running illegal childcare center
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Zoom meeting started off pleasantly enough. But roughly 40 minutes later, one parent would start cursing and others would incredulously be asking for confirmation that the daycare their children had been attending for months was in fact unlicensed the entire time. It was March 2022...
WBBJ
Educator of the Week: Tina Rich
JACKSON, Tenn. — It is time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery. Tina Rich is a kindergarten teacher at Parris South Elementary School in Savannah. Rich has taught for 24 years. Fourteen of those years were as a...
WATE
TN Schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 10
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several districts have called off school for Friday and/or Monday due to sickness, staffing issues and off-campus traveling schedules. Below you will find the list of school districts who have announced closings for East Tennessee. Jump To:. 123 A B C D E F G...
wgnsradio.com
Mayor Pleased With Some Developments...NOT With Others!
(MURFREESBORO) Mayor Shane McFarland was on the WGNS' Action Line broadcast and talked about the three major downtown developments. Each would include a mix of condominiums and apartments, along with office space, retail on the first floor and parking. He sighed and commented on the development where First Methodist Church...
thunder1320.com
TN bill would create food sales tax holiday for seniors
Republicans have filed a bill to create a three-month-long sales tax holiday on food for senior citizens in Tennessee. House Bill 243 would make the retail sale of food and food ingredients tax-free statewide for anyone 70 years of age and older between July 1 and Sept. 30 of this year. The proposed tax cut would not apply to alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements or prepared food.
wnbjtv.com
Around 300 Thousand Tennesseans Are at Risk of Losing Health Care
JACKSON, Tenn. - The Tennessee Division of TennCare reports Congress passed legislation in December ending Medicaid’s continuous enrollment requirement. That means nearly 300, 000 Tennesseans who enrolled in Medicaid during the Covid-19 pandemic can lose their health care coverage. State officials are now allowed to remove people from the...
Judge slams Metro Police and DA over wrongful incarceration of innocent man
In rare rebuke from bench, Mark Fishburn calls law enforcement actions in Paul Shane Garrett case “malfeasance,” which led to $1.2 million settlement with Metro.
WSMV
Metro Police starts license plate reader program
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said it will start rolling out license plate readers (LPR) across Davidson County in the next couple of weeks as part of a six-month pilot program Metro Council approved in December. Metro Police released a video Thursday afternoon outlining how the LPR program will...
