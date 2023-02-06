ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Governor Lee announces plan for another grocery tax holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennesseans may soon see some relief again at the grocery store. Governor Bill Lee announced another grocery tax holiday is in the works. The grocery tax holiday last year lasted for a month, but this year shoppers are shocked to hear the governor is pushing for an extended holiday.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Wilson County School Board ethics complaint meeting

Wilson County School Board ethics complaint meeting. Wilson County School Board ethics complaint meeting. Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee …. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow. http://bit.ly/3JXNjn9. How to avoid falling victim to romance scams. How...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
NASHVILLE, TN
mymix1041.com

Bill would require phones in Tennessee to come with an activated content filter

From WKRN in Nashville: A new bill in the Tennessee General Assembly would require content filters to be preinstalled and turned on for phones activated in the state. Sen. Joey Hensley (R- Hohenwald) wants phone manufacturers to automatically block content that is “harmful to minors,” according to the bill. Under this legislation, adults could unblock content and turn off the filter.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Daycare director admits in video to running illegal childcare center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Zoom meeting started off pleasantly enough. But roughly 40 minutes later, one parent would start cursing and others would incredulously be asking for confirmation that the daycare their children had been attending for months was in fact unlicensed the entire time. It was March 2022...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Educator of the Week: Tina Rich

JACKSON, Tenn. — It is time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery. Tina Rich is a kindergarten teacher at Parris South Elementary School in Savannah. Rich has taught for 24 years. Fourteen of those years were as a...
SAVANNAH, TN
WATE

TN Schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several districts have called off school for Friday and/or Monday due to sickness, staffing issues and off-campus traveling schedules. Below you will find the list of school districts who have announced closings for East Tennessee. Jump To:. 123 A B C D E F G...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Mayor Pleased With Some Developments...NOT With Others!

(MURFREESBORO) Mayor Shane McFarland was on the WGNS' Action Line broadcast and talked about the three major downtown developments. Each would include a mix of condominiums and apartments, along with office space, retail on the first floor and parking. He sighed and commented on the development where First Methodist Church...
MURFREESBORO, TN
thunder1320.com

TN bill would create food sales tax holiday for seniors

Republicans have filed a bill to create a three-month-long sales tax holiday on food for senior citizens in Tennessee. House Bill 243 would make the retail sale of food and food ingredients tax-free statewide for anyone 70 years of age and older between July 1 and Sept. 30 of this year. The proposed tax cut would not apply to alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements or prepared food.
TENNESSEE STATE
wnbjtv.com

Around 300 Thousand Tennesseans Are at Risk of Losing Health Care

JACKSON, Tenn. - The Tennessee Division of TennCare reports Congress passed legislation in December ending Medicaid’s continuous enrollment requirement. That means nearly 300, 000 Tennesseans who enrolled in Medicaid during the Covid-19 pandemic can lose their health care coverage. State officials are now allowed to remove people from the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Metro Police starts license plate reader program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said it will start rolling out license plate readers (LPR) across Davidson County in the next couple of weeks as part of a six-month pilot program Metro Council approved in December. Metro Police released a video Thursday afternoon outlining how the LPR program will...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy