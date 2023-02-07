Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS FOR THIS FRIDAY
IMPORTANT NOTE: Your PWInsiderElite.com account is meant for your own personal use and is not to be shared with any other person. The information contained on the Elite site is our exclusive, proprietary information and content. It is not allowed to be reposted or transcribed on other sites or message boards. Any violation of these terms will result in your account being suspended and any money you paid to us be forfeited. We need to do this to protect the health of our site. Thanks for understanding and for your support of PWInsiderElite.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW REVOLUTION PPV MAIN EVENT OFFICIAL AND LOTS MORE AEW NOTES FROM EL PASO
While it was always official, Bryan Danielson vs. MJF for the AEW title in a 60 minute Iron Man match is now storyline official for the 2023 Revolution PPV. For those who asked about Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny last night, it appeared they went to the finish early after Bunny hit her head on the apron outside. There was concern backstage she was hurt after the match but we haven't confirmed that to be 100% the case.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW NEWS AND NOTES
This week's MLW Fusion will feature the official debut of Billie Starkz and more. The episode will premiere this Thursday on Pro Wrestling TV before hitting BeIn Sport this weekend and getting a replay on YouTube. MLW officials were really thrilled with how hard REELZ worked to push their premiere...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
AEW released the following video highlights from last night's Dynamite in El Paso, Texas:. Takeshita Takes AEW World Champion MJF to The Limit | AEW Dynamite, 2/8/23. Did Top Flight & AR Fox Capture the World Trios Title from the Elite? | AEW Dynamite, 2/8/23. The Gunns Steal the AEW...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE: CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHT NIGHT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum:. *AEW Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita (non title) *AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny (non title) *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns. *Ricky Starks enters the JAS Gauntlet.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED NO SURRENDER PPV LINEUP, WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S IMPACT ON AXS TV PROGRAMMING
The updated Impact Wrestling No Surrender 2023 PPV lineup from Las Vegas on 2/24 features:. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann. *Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James vs. Masha Slamovich. *Time Machine - The Motor City Machine Guns & KUSHIDA vs. Bullet Club - KENTA & Ace Austin...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE BLOG
MJF (AEW Champion) vs Konosuke Takeshita title eliminator match. Tony lets loose our first swear word of the night. This is also MJF’s first match of the year, which is kind of amazing when you think about how AEW has the top talent work a lot on TV. MJF...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW EPISODE OF MLW FUSION POSTPONED TO NEXT WEEK
The newest episode of MLW Fusion did not air as scheduled on Pro Wrestling TV. We are told the episode will air next week instead. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT REPORT: PARTY TIME FOR THE CHAMPS, A RETURN THIS WEEK AND ONE MORE NEXT WEEK,
Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. We begin with a look back at Vengeance Day. We see Bayley arrive at the Performance Center with her arm in a sling. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams make their way to the ring. Trick says they have arrived. He says Vengeance...
Pro Wrestling Insider
KICKING OFF TONIGHT'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV IS...
Kicking off this week's impact Wrestling on AXS TV will be Dirty Dango vs. Brian Myers in a Qualifying Match to enter the top contender's Four Way at the 2/24 No Surrender PPV in Las Vegas. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW FUSION ON PROWRESTLINGTV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV:. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu from Ric Flair's Last Match. *Billie Starkz makes her MLW debut. *Dr. Dax to appear. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
Pro Wrestling Insider
STREET FIGHT, MACK VS. TANKMAN TO HEADLINE MLW UNDERGROUND ON REELZ NEXT TUESDAY
*Street Fight: Real1 vs. Mance Warner. *Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman. *Cesar Duran has a big announcement. *Lio Rush, The Samoan SWAT Team, Microman, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. to appear. Following the episode, REELZ will present a classic MLW Fusion broadcast featuring MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Cesar Duran,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN & IMPACT WRESTLING TEAMING WRESTLEMANIA WEEKEND IN LOS ANGELES FOR PPV, BIG DOUBLE MAIN EVENT SET
New Japan Pro Wrestling and Impact Wrestling announced:. IMPACT Wrestling & New Japan Pro-Wrestling Announce Major Co-Produced Live Show, Set For Thursday, March 30th in Los Angeles. “Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive” Will Feature Must-See, Cross-Promotion Dream Matches. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Will Ospreay Expected To Be A...
Pro Wrestling Insider
JBL-WWE UPDATE AND MORE
We are told that JBL is not scheduled to appear regularly on WWE programming going forward. We are told The Miz has been spotted in Phoenix ahead of the Super Bowl. Trinity "Naomi" Fatu will be appearing at the Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle, Washington the weekend of 3/4.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of New Japan on AXS TV:. "LIJ leader Tetsuya Naito faces Kongo's Kenoh one on one. IWGP World Heavywight Champion Kazuchika Okada meets GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya in tag team action." If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu:. Dana Brooke vs. Indi Hartwell. Gallows & Anderson vs. The Creed Brothers. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE UNDERTAKER TALKS, SETH ROLLINS HITS SUPER BOWL WEEK & MORE
Mark Calaway On His Iconic Character 'The Undertaker' | Tim & Friends. Seth Rollins Says Logan Paul Is In WWE For Himself, Doesn't Want Him In The Business | Pat McAfee. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX live from Uncasville, CT at the Mohegan Sun Arena:. *WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet. *Rey Mysterio vs. Madcap Moss vs. Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar to earn a WWE Intercontinental Championship bout. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WILL HEADLINE IMPACT ON AXS TONIGHT, TAYA TALKS, NEW JAPAN AND MORE
Joe Hendry vs. Matt Cardona for the Digital Media Championship will headline tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling. Online now for PWInsider Elite subscribers is a conversation with Taya Valkyrie discussing Impact's return to Las Vegas, her journey to WWE NXT, why a lot of her experience there made no sense, returning to Mexico this weekend, reuniting with Rosemary in Impact, Knockouts main eventing PPVs, a potential return to Wrestlehouse, talents she wants to face in Impact, what sets Vegas apart, John Morrison, their short film The Iron Sheik Massacre and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on the WWE Network:. *Tank Ledger vs. Kale Dixon. *Lash Legend vs. Dani Palmer. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Comments / 0