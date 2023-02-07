Read full article on original website
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on the WWE Network:. *Tank Ledger vs. Kale Dixon. *Lash Legend vs. Dani Palmer.
WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT EDITIONS OF WWE NXT, NXT LEVEL UP
Scheduled for Friday's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on the WWE Network:. *Tank Ledger vs. Kale Dixon. *Lash Legend vs. Dani Palmer. Next Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will feature:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns. *NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez & Meiko Satomura vs....
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Nikki and Brie share wedding updates with JJ: Nikki Bella Says I Do, Feb. 9, 2023. The Bella Twins find Nikki’s perfect wedding venue in Paris: Nikki Bella Says I Do, Feb. 9, 2023. Battle of the Brands 2K22: An IICONIC Tag Team Championship Match. Artem Chigvintsev's Parents Finally...
MORE NAMES CONFIRMED FOR WWE 2K23 VIDEO GAME
WWE Games revealed the following names for the forthcoming WWE 2K23 video game:. Zoey Stark and Drew McIntyre also have been announced officially for the WWE 2K23 roster.
A GREAT MOMENT FOR RHEA RIPLEY, WWE'S 60th ANNIVERSARY TO BE COMMEMORATED AND MORE
WWE's Rhea Ripley, who had been separated from her family in Australia for several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions (something she's discussed with us while appearing for interviews here on the site in recent years) finally reunited with her family this week and posted the following photo on Twitter:
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING LINEUP & VIDEO PREVIEW FOR THIS WEEKEND
This weekend's edition of WOW - Women of Wrestling will feature:. *The Tonga Twins vs. Team Exile's Exodus and Genesis. *Tormenta vs. Vivian Rivera. *The Heavy Metal Sisters vs. Chantilly Chella and Foxxy Fierce. *Coach Kampanelli & Randi Rah Rah vs. GI Jane & The Disciplinarian with Samantha Smart &...
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT: BROTHERS VERSUS 'BROTHERS', AND MORE
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick. Indi says she is coming off her first Royal Rumble match and she is knocking another thing off her bucket list by wrestling on Main Event. Match Number One: Dana Brooke versus Indi Hartwell. They lock up and Indi sends Dana to...
AEW DYNAMITE: CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHT NIGHT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum:. *AEW Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita (non title) *AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny (non title) *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns. *Ricky Starks enters the JAS Gauntlet.
THE UNDERTAKER TALKS, SETH ROLLINS HITS SUPER BOWL WEEK & MORE
Mark Calaway On His Iconic Character 'The Undertaker' | Tim & Friends. Seth Rollins Says Logan Paul Is In WWE For Himself, Doesn't Want Him In The Business | Pat McAfee.
NWA 'NUFF SAID PPV TOMORROW FROM TAMPA, POST-PPV TV TAPINGS ALMOST SOLD OUT
The updated lineup for this Saturday's National Wrestling Alliance 'Nuff Said PPV from Tampa, Florida, which will stream on FITE.TV, features:. *NWA Champion Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona with no outside interference and everyone banned from ringside. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. Angelina Love - No DQ. *Trevor Murdoch vs Chris...
FIRST STARS ANNOUNCED FOR WWE 2K23 VIDEO GAME
WWE Games has revealed the following WWE 2K 23 roster talents:. 2K had a Twitch stream this afternoon in which they also announced Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin are also going to be in the game.
AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS FOR THIS FRIDAY
WHAT WILL HEADLINE IMPACT ON AXS TONIGHT, TAYA TALKS, NEW JAPAN AND MORE
Joe Hendry vs. Matt Cardona for the Digital Media Championship will headline tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling. Online now for PWInsider Elite subscribers is a conversation with Taya Valkyrie discussing Impact's return to Las Vegas, her journey to WWE NXT, why a lot of her experience there made no sense, returning to Mexico this weekend, reuniting with Rosemary in Impact, Knockouts main eventing PPVs, a potential return to Wrestlehouse, talents she wants to face in Impact, what sets Vegas apart, John Morrison, their short film The Iron Sheik Massacre and more.
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. Tonight's BTI on YouTube will be headlined by Raj Shera vs. Speedball Mike Bailey. *Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry vs. Matt Cardona. *Tommy Dreamer & Knockouts Champion Mickie James vs. The Good Hands. *Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz vs. Killer...
UPDATED: THE MLW UNDERGROUND ON REELZ PREMIERE AUDIENCE IS...
The premiere audience for the debut episode of MLW Underground on REELZ was 106,000 overnight viewers total. The 10 PM Premiere brought in 79,000 with another 27,000 for the 1 AM replay. In the 18-49 demo, they did a 0.03 for the 10 PM hour. We have not heard demos from the other timeslots.
KURT ANGLE TO APPEAR AS JUDGE ON PFL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
Olympic gold medalist and former WWE/Impact Wrestling World Champion Kurt Angle will finally be making the transition to MMA, in the former of a celebrity judge. That’s because Angle, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort will be the guest judges for PFL Challenger Series 2023, Week 3.
NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of New Japan on AXS TV:. "LIJ leader Tetsuya Naito faces Kongo's Kenoh one on one. IWGP World Heavywight Champion Kazuchika Okada meets GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya in tag team action."
STREET FIGHT, MACK VS. TANKMAN TO HEADLINE MLW UNDERGROUND ON REELZ NEXT TUESDAY
*Street Fight: Real1 vs. Mance Warner. *Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman. *Cesar Duran has a big announcement. *Lio Rush, The Samoan SWAT Team, Microman, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. to appear. Following the episode, REELZ will present a classic MLW Fusion broadcast featuring MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Cesar Duran,...
WHY WWE ISN'T GOING TO START LETTING NXT TALENTS WORK INDEPENDENTS, CHARLOTTE MAIN EVENTING WRESTLEMANIA AGAIN, ROMAN & CREATIVE AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. How many matches did CM Punk end up officially having in AEW? Do you think he's done?. By my count, 25. He's not done until the day his AEW contract ends. Anyone who says otherwise doesn't understand how quickly pro wrestling can change on a dime. It takes one phone call to un-nuke the bridge.
KHAN ON THE FUTURE OF AEW, YUTA TALKS AND MORE
Wheeler Yuta was on yesterday's episode of the Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast. The ROH Pure Champion discusses growing up with a dad in the Navy,, the art of playing steel drums and what got him into professional wrestling. Wheeler discusses the origins of his ring name, coming full circle with Ring of Honor, his matches against Daniel Garcia, joining The Blackpool Combat Club, working New Japan Best of Super Juniors tournament, connecting with his Japanese heritage and much much more.
