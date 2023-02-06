Read full article on original website
Related
Wrestle Zone
NWA Powerrr Results (2/7): Matt Cardona And Tyrus Clash In Six-Man Tag Match
The National Wrestling Alliance presented the newest episode of NWA Powerrr on February 7. Kratos def. Thrillbilly Silas (with Pollo Del Mar) The Renegade Twins (Charlette & Robyn Renegade) def. Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Roxy) Kenzie Paige was handcuffed to the ring post to prevent her from interfering; with...
wrestlinginc.com
Taya Valkyrie Is Still Confused By Her Brief WWE Run - Exclusive
Former WWE superstar Taya Valkyrie was released in November 2021 after just debuting in May, not getting a chance to showcase her abilities in the company. Valkyrie debuted in "WWE NXT," and quickly put then "NXT" Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez on notice, stating that "La Wera Loca" had placed a target on her back, then disappeared shortly after getting that title shot, seemingly becoming another casualty of "budget cuts."
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE: CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHT NIGHT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum:. *AEW Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita (non title) *AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny (non title) *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns. *Ricky Starks enters the JAS Gauntlet.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT STAR 'SUSPENDED'
WWE has announced that Grayson Waller has been "suspended" for the high crime of barging in on Shawn Michaels during the post-Vengeance Day media call:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Who Are the WWE Announcers for Raw, SmackDown and NXT?
The WWE Raw, SmackDown and NXT announcing teams.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Pro Wrestling Insider
EJ NDUKA DEBUTING & MORE: AEW DARK PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dark, airing on their YouTube channel and distributed internationally:. *Konosuke Takeshita vs. the debuting former MLW Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka. *Mascara Dorada vs. Slim J. *Kiera Hogan vs. Megan Meyers. *Dalton Castle vs. Dante Casanova. *Blake Christian vs. Serpentico. *Rush vs. Aiden Park. *Rico Gonzalez...
Pro Wrestling Insider
STREET FIGHT, MACK VS. TANKMAN TO HEADLINE MLW UNDERGROUND ON REELZ NEXT TUESDAY
*Street Fight: Real1 vs. Mance Warner. *Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman. *Cesar Duran has a big announcement. *Lio Rush, The Samoan SWAT Team, Microman, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. to appear. Following the episode, REELZ will present a classic MLW Fusion broadcast featuring MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Cesar Duran,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BLOODLINE, WWE PROMOTION, SETH-PUNK AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Do you have any insight on why Seth Rollins equated CM Punk with cancer before the Royal Rumble? Do you think this was a work or serious?. From what I have been told it stems back to...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BACKSTAGE NOTES FROM RAW (SPOILERS)
As we reported earlier in the PWInsider Elite section, the following are backstage at tonight's Raw:. *WWE Hall of Famer Lita (who was doing work related to A&E programming) Edge and Phoenix will be on Raw regularly leading into the Elimination Chamber, where they will face Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.
Pro Wrestling Insider
APPEARING ON RAW TONIGHT IS...
PWInsider.com reported this morning Lesnar was in Orlando for Raw. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
wrestlinginc.com
Mia Yim On How WWE Men Feel About Intergender Spots
The merits of intergender wrestling have been up for debate for years. While it has certainly been more prevalent in other promotions, WWE has long put the kibosh on it with very few exceptions. However, one Superstar who'd certainly like to see more of it weaved into modern-day WWE is The O.C.'s Mia Yim — also known as Michin.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS FOR THIS FRIDAY
IMPORTANT NOTE: Your PWInsiderElite.com account is meant for your own personal use and is not to be shared with any other person. The information contained on the Elite site is our exclusive, proprietary information and content. It is not allowed to be reposted or transcribed on other sites or message boards. Any violation of these terms will result in your account being suspended and any money you paid to us be forfeited. We need to do this to protect the health of our site. Thanks for understanding and for your support of PWInsiderElite.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *The aftermath of WWE NXT Vengeance Day. *Bayley presents DING DONG HELLO! with Toxic Attraction. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
BULLY RAY HEADING TO NWA 'NUFF SAID PPV THIS SATURDAY
The NWA has announced that Bully Ray will be ringside for the main event of this Saturday's 'Nuff Said PPV in Tampa, Florida, featuring Matt Cardona challenging NWA Champion Tyrus. The PPV, which will stream live on FITE.TV, will also feature:. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. Angelina Love - No...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW'S COURT BAUER DISCUSSES WWE LAWSUIT, REELZ DEBUT
MLW owner Court Bauer discussed tonight's MLW Underground TV debut on REELZ as well as Major League Wrestling's lawsuit against WWE with Deadline.com this afternoon. Highlights:. Suing WWE: "There are several things that have come up that have disrupted our business in terms of talent and tampering with contracts. Overall...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
WWE Shop has a new T-shirt for Wendy Choo. Liv Morgan on Championship run, working with Chucky, real estate & more | FULL EP | Out of Character. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WCW STAR CHARLIE NORRIS PASSES AWAY
The Cauliflower Alley Club announced this afternoon that former WCW star Charlie Norris has passed away at 57. Norris was with WCW for a little over a year debuting in the summer of 1993 with a gimmick that played up his Native American heritage. He received a nice babyface push early, getting regular wins over low-level enhancement talents and mid-card heels. He was absolutely in the mix during that time period as one of the second-tier babyfaces under Sting, alongside names like Ice Train and The Equalizer, both of which Norris teamed with on PPV shows.
Comments / 0