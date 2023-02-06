Read full article on original website
Kevin Bacon Shows Off Quirky Style in Fashionable New Video
Kevin Bacon is back with another social media hit, but he's deviating from his usual style. Instead of crooning for the camera, the 64-year-old is inviting followers to get ready with him to shoot a Hyundai commercial, and it turns out he may be a little indecisive when it comes to picking out the perfect 'fit.
