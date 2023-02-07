ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Rep. George Santos denies sexual misconduct allegations

By Dick Brennan
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fjTTO_0keadZ6900

Rep. George Santos strongly denies sexual misconduct claim 01:54

NEW YORK -- Congressman George Santos is strongly denying sexual misconduct allegations made by a prospective staffer.

Derek Myers was not working in Santos' office as an official employee, be said he was in a volunteer capacity waiting on paperwork to finalize a job offer. He said the offer was rescinded after the incident.

Myers said he was alone with Santos in his office on Jan. 25. He said the congressman put his hand on his groin at one point, then invited him to his house that evening.

Myers said he pushed Santos' hand away and left. The job offer was rescinded five days later, he said.

On Twitter, Myers said he filed a police report over the incident.

"It's comical," Santos said about the accusation. "Let me make it clear, if there was remote any part of that that were true, he should've led with that and not begged for a job that we decided to pull from him for being accused of doing exactly what he did to us," said Santos.

Santos seemed to be referring to last year, when Myers was working as a journalist in Ohio and was charged with felony wiretapping from published audio from a source in a courtroom. Myers said he pleaded not guilty and the case was dismissed after 60 days without an indictment.

"If a source passes something on to us, just like you said, we can publish that," Myers said.

When asked why he would want to work with Santos, Myers told CBS News , "Congressman Santos doesn't have many people knocking down his door asking for a job. The people of the district still deserve quality representation and the staff is the one who does all the work."

Santos continues to face an investigation for 37 expenses filed with the Federal Election Commission, all for $199.99, one penny below what's required for a receipt.

"It's extremely odd," said Saurav Ghosh of the Campaign Legal Center, which has filed a complaint with the FEC over the expenses.

"The question it raises immediately -- are these legitimate disbursements? Are these the actual amounts?" Ghosh said.

The sexual misconduct complaint is now in front of the House Ethics Committee, and any investigation into campaign finance could go on for months.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

George Santos’ State of the Union guest admits he’s wary of being ‘sullied’ by congressman’s 9/11 lie

The former firefighter and veteran of 9/11 who is set to be the guest of embattled New York Republican George Santos at Joe Biden’s State of the Union address has admitted he is wary of being “sullied” by the congressman’s lies.Mr Santos - still facing multiple investigations over a series of lies he is alleged to have told about his background - will be accompanied by Michael Weinstock, a lawyer who served as a volunteer firefighter in the Big Apple between 1990 and 2001 and is understood to have helped rescue people trapped under rubble at Ground Zero after...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

George Santos' constituents call for him to resign during D.C. protest

New York Rep. George Santos' own constituents are trying to turn up the heat on the embattled congressman, delivering petitions to House leaders on Tuesday seeking his expulsion from Congress after he admitted to fabricating parts of his life. Santos told CBS News that he was not deterred by the protests and insisted he was going to meet with the group. "That's their freedom of speech right and I'll entertain a conversation with them every single day," he said when asked whether the protests were a distraction from his work. "I represent them all equally." But when his constituents arrived outside his office...
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

"New George Santos just dropped": MAGA Republican's claims about her background in dispute

This story has been revised and updated since its original publication. It now includes a statement from Luna's office and corrections to the original Washington Post reporting. As originally published, this article reflected the Post's report that Anna Paulina Luna was registered as a Democrat in Washington state in 2017. That was incorrect: Washington only requires voters to declare a party affiliation when they vote in a presidential primary. The Post further reported that it could find no record that Luna's father, George Mayerhofer, had been incarcerated for criminal offenses in California. A representative for Luna has supplied records of Mayerhofer's criminal convictions to both the Post and Salon.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Former Manhattan prosecutor says ‘many bits and pieces of evidence’ could be used to charge Trump

Former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Pomerantz says “many bits and pieces of evidence” could be used to bring criminal charges against former President Trump for his business and tax dealings.   The former special assistant district attorney (DA) for New York County said prosecutors could pull together enough evidence to prove that Trump willfully OK’d the manipulation…
MANHATTAN, NY
The Hill

Trump, Christie exchange fire after gloomy 2024 prediction

Former President Trump and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) sparred online Sunday after Christie predicted that Trump couldn’t beat President Biden if they run against each other in the 2024 presidential election.  Christie, who endorsed Trump in 2016 after dropping his own campaign for the presidency but has since become a vocal Trump…
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

FBI search of Pence's home uncovers more documents

The FBI has discovered more relevant documents in a consensual search Friday of the Carmel, Ind., home of former Vice President Mike Pence. Federal authorities removed one document with classification markings and six additional pages without markings, according to a Pence official."Following the discovery and disclosure of a small number of potentially classified documents that had inadvertently been transported to his home in Indiana, Vice President Pence and his legal team have fully cooperated with the appropriate authorities and agreed to a consensual search of his residence that took place today," Pence adviser Devin O'Malley said. "The Department of Justice...
CARMEL, IN
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
145K+
Followers
28K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy