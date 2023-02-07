United Way of Greater Atlanta in Gwinnett County has reason to celebrate, but there’s much more work to be done

Read full article on original website
Related
saportareport.com
Reporter’s Notebook: DeKalb Commissioner opposes working with law enforcement without body cams, Doug Hooker to oversee Midtown Connector Park, SCAD celebrates Black History Month
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, Atlanta. If you’re looking for something to do with your sweetheart, you can check out the Love Stories of Oakland Cemetery, Sips Under the Sea at the Georgia Aquarium or the mass elopement officiated by Mayor Dickens in Piedmont Park. If you’d rather stay home, be sure to grab some chocolate and queue up a classic rom-com.
fox5atlanta.com
Fulton County Commission approves $250,000 budget to study reoperations to Black residents
ATLANTA - Just two days after Martin Luther King Day, the civil rights icon’s dream for the descendants of African slaves got a step closer to coming true in his birth place of Fulton County. Commissioners voted last month to approve $250,000 in funding for its Reparations Task Force.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Whataburger to break ground in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
capitalbnews.org
Tenants Denied Rent Relief Express Outrage Over City’s $10M in Unused Funds
Cherie Miller was angry Monday morning when she heard that city leaders had announced plans to send $10 million in unused COVID-19 rent relief funds back to the federal government. The 55-year-old grandmother is in the process of being evicted from the Capitol Gateway Apartments near Downtown, where she’s been...
wabe.org
Hartsfield-Jackson launches new airport employment program for high school and college students
Hartsfield- Jackson International Airport has a new apprenticeship program that aims to “close the gap” in airport operations while allowing youth to “earn while they learn” various trade skills. The program is a partnership between a few entities, including Atlanta Technical College and the Georgia Department...
saportareport.com
Atlanta Science Festival brings 150-plus events to 80 locations throughout metro area
Want to touch a human brain, learn the mechanics behind animation or attend the “nerdiest fashion show of the year”? At the Atlanta Science Festival, you can. The Atlanta Science Festival (ASF) is back for its 10th edition from March 10 to 25. ASF is an annual celebration of learning, science and STEM career opportunities around the Atlanta region. This year, the line-up features 150 events across 80 locations in the city and metro area.
These metro Atlanta hospitals are hiding the costs of care: report
ATLANTA — A new report by PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) found several Georgia hospitals are not complying with a Federal Hospital Price Transparency law. The law took effect in January 2021 as part of the Affordable Care Act. It requires all U.S. hospitals to post the costs of many of its services online. This allows the consumer to shop around for the lowest price and make sure they’re not getting overcharged.
People want businesses gone they say are causing headaches in their quiet neighborhood
A spokesperson for the county says code compliance, the planning commission, and the courts are actively looking at the properties.
knowatlanta.com
Traton Homes Opens New Decorated Model in Master-Planned Cobb County Community
Florance plan from builder’s Canvas Collection showcased at Tapp Farm in Powder Springs. Traton Homes recently unveiled its new decorated model home at Tapp Farm, a master-planned community in Powder Springs. The new model home features the Florance plan from the builder’s Canvas Collection of home designs, showcasing affordable yet spacious and luxurious living.
Deja News: Brian Nichols killed four in 2005 courthouse rampage
FROM OUR ARCHIVES: A review of the news that made The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s front pages through the decades.
saportareport.com
MARTA to reveal Clifton Corridor transit alternatives update
MARTA will reveal an update about Clifton Corridor transit alternatives in public meetings next week. In November, MARTA revealed three alternatives for the proposed line between the Lindbergh Center and Avondale stations – two with buses and one with light rail. MARTA officials last year said they expected to have the alternatives narrowed to one by this time, but the transit agency could not immediately clarify how many alternatives will be shown next week.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Parents, community members wanted for Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Instructional Resources review committee
The Gwinnett County Public School district is seeking parents and community members for its Instructional Resources review committee or IRRC. According to the district’s website, the IRRC is a “group charged with evaluating print and digital instructional resources. Feedback from the IRRC and teacher reviews will be considered in the selection of resources to pilot in the district.”
7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta
Atlanta is home to dozens of neighborhoods and is surrounded by just as many suburbs, all unique and worth visiting. The city is often discussed in terms of areas “inside the perimeter” (ITP) and “outside the perimeter” (OTP), referring to the highway that loops around the city. In this article, we’ve focused on some of […] The post 7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Henry Commissioner Clemmons request for 90-day leave rejected
Henry County Commissioner Dee Clemmons announced Tuesday she would be taking a 90-day leave of absence from her position...
atlantatribune.com
HBCU Grads Celebrate Grand Opening of New Location at Prestigious Atlanta College
As featured on the New York Times, Good Morning America, USA Today and Forbes, the famed Black-owned gourmet pizza chain, Slim & Husky’s are celebrating their newest opening in Atlanta at the prestigious Morehouse College, which ranks #4 among HBCU’s in the U.S., this Monday, February 13th. Clint, Derrick, and EJ will also be hosting a Lunch & Learn Experience on campus with students from the School of Business this Friday, February 10th before their grand opening next week. We would love to arrange an interview with you and the remarkable friends/partners that dish out innovative pizza creations to underserved communities. The three best friends share the mission to empower communities while using pizza as their vehicle to engage, offering quality food, employment opportunities, and community events as the company expands across the nation. Slim & Husky’s was ranked #5 out of 101 in The Daily Meal’s 101 Best Pizzas in America.
At Oakland Cemetery, local historian digs into unseen Black history
Dr. D.L. Henderson researches the Black decedents buried in the historic Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta, where despite being the final resting place for about 12,000 Black Atlantans, there has been little information available about their stories and lives.
Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government
The city of Atlanta will return $10 million in emergency rental assistance funding to the federal government after the money wasn’t provided to needy residents before the December 2022 deadline. The money was meant to help people with housing costs during the pandemic, through COVID-19 relief packages. The city received $21 million in additional rental […] The post Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Atlanta loses major music festival, partially due to security concerns and fights over gun control
Georgia law says guns cannot be banned on public property.
atlantanewsfirst.com
New Georgia bill aims to reduce wait times for ambulances
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
Morehouse professors join the fight against Atlanta Public Safety Training Center
ATLANTA — The opposition to the new Atlanta Public Safety Training Center continues to grow and Morehouse professors are now among the latest to join the fight. “A physical facility to the tune of $90 million is off cue with what is happening in terms of social justice,” Morehouse professor Stephane Dunn said.
Comments / 1