GILLETTE, Wyo. — Snow chances will ramp up to 70% today to give Gillette a chance to see up to 2 inches of fresh snow, but skies will clear for the remainder of the week. Snow chances are brought to the region by a low pressure system tied with a cold front, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota. The area’s best chance for snow will be between 2 and 5 p.m. as snow chances rise from 30% to 70%, despite a high of 38 degrees. With a northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon, wind chills are likely to dip as low as 20 degrees. Gusts could reach speeds of 30 mph.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO