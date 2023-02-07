Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Councilmembers talk DDA
The Downtown Development Authority was originally formed in 2014 by 25% of the people owning non-residential property within the downtown district in Sheridan. The group executed a petition to form a DDA and presented it to the Sheridan City Council, requesting that the City approve ordinances establishing the DDA. In late November of 2019, the City Council appointed a new board of directors for the DDA and established new bylaws.
county17.com
City of Gillette eliminates late fees for utility payments
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The city of Gillette will eliminate the 1.25% late fee for utility billing payments, the city council unanimously decided Feb. 7. City Administrator Hyun Kim said the fiscal impact is less than $100,000 annually and that city staff understands Gillette residents are having difficulties. The amount will be absorbed by the utilities, he said.
Sheridan Media
SCSD#3 Board Meets with Light Agenda
On Wednesday, Feb 8, the SCSD#3 Board of Trustees held their monthly meeting in the multi-purpose room at the Arvada/Clearmont School. Preceeding the board meeting was the Clear Creek Recreation district meeting, and Amy Rowe said that 75 people used the facility and programs last month. She added that Yoga is going well, and the youth basketball program was a big hit again.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission OKs Professional Services Agreement
The Sheridan County Commission has approved an agreement between the county and Morrison-Maierle, Inc. to provide professional services for construction administration for a portion of the Brooks Street Project. At the commission’s Tuesday meeting, County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller explained the scope of the agreement and the services the company...
Sheridan Media
No Public Comment on Buffalo’s Wildlife Ordinance at Second Reading
The Buffalo City Council passed Ordinance No. 1413, which amends city code under offenses concerning contact with wildlife within the city limits on second reading. No public comment was offered on the Ordinance. Mayor Shane Schrader, in an earlier interview, explained that the Ordinance has become necessary due to complaints...
Sheridan Media
City Of Sheridan Having Some Difficulty Retaining And Recruiting City Employees
Sheridan’s cost of living along with the city’s pay rate are working against the city when it comes to recruiting and retaining city employees. At Monday’s Sheridan’s City Council meeting, Human Resources Director Heather Doke said since 2017, the city has seen a 10-15% turnover rate each year.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission Makes Appointments, Ratifies Affirmation Letter
During their meeting this week, the Sheridan County Commission voted to approve the appointments of Jim Gibbs and Rachel Mealor to the Weed & Pest Control District. The commission approved Gibbs to represent Area 7; and the appointment of Mealor to represent Area 6, both for four-year terms beginning January 1, 2023 and running through December 31, 2027.
oilcity.news
Weather closes sections of Interstates 25 and 90 from Casper to Gillette early Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Northbound Interstate 25 is closed from Casper to Buffalo as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday as another winter storm moves through central and northern Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-90 between Buffalo and Gillette is also closed in both directions. Additionally, northbound US 87...
county17.com
City facilities will be closed Feb. 10
GILLETTE, Wyo. — City of Gillette facilities will be closed to the public on Feb. 10 for software updates, the city announced today. There will be no change to trash pickup. Solid Waste crews will run their regularly scheduled route on Friday. The Animal Shelter will also be closed...
Sheridan Media
Crago Discusses Property Tax Bills in House
State Representative Bary Crago (R-Johnson, Sheridan Counties), in his weekly update with Sheridan Media on Friday from the legislative session, talked about bills moving through the House concerning property tax relief. He said there are two that made it out of the House. These are different than the bills coming...
newslj.com
Lawsuit claims county horse racing decision cost 'millions of dollars in lost revenue'
GILLETTE — The Campbell County Commission is being sued for damages to make up for “millions of dollars in lost revenue” in a lawsuit that could go to trial in August. In a lawsuit that was put on hold in anticipation of a Supreme Court decision in a related lawsuit, Wyoming Horse Racing and Wyoming Downs are suing the commissioners for “damages in an amount to be determined at trial,” according to court documents.
Sheridan Media
Rosa Wagoner
Rosa Bell Wagoner, age 100, passed away on February 8, 2023. The long-time Johnson and Sheridan County resident was born on May 25, 1922, on the family homestead near Moorcroft, WY, to Stanley and Zora Key. She attended schools in Kaycee and Buffalo and graduated from Johnson County High School with the class of 1940.
county17.com
Gillette police investigate thefts from 2 Fairfield Inn rooms
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Police are investigating two separate reports of thefts that reportedly occurred Feb. 7 at Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Gillette, Gillette Police Department Detective Sgt. Dean Welch said. A woman reported at 7:43 p.m. Feb. 7 that sometime between 7 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Feb....
Sheridan Media
Missing Sheridan County Snowmobiler Found
On February 6, 2023, at approximately 6:30 AM, a 57-year-old Sheridan County resident was reported to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office as being overdue from his snowmobiling trip in the Bighorn Mountains. The reporting person had last made contact with the subject via cellphone at approximately 4:15 AM, where...
Sheridan Media
The Museum at the Bighorns: March 1, marks open season and new paleontology exhibit
“Dinosaurs to Mammals: 150 Million Years of Wyoming Prehistory” will open March 1. The exhibit was designed in partnership with Sheridan College’s Museum of Discovery. Life in Wyoming has evolved over time. Through millions of years Wyoming has been home to dinosaurs, mammals, fish, and reptiles. According to the museum, visitors will get to see some of the evidence those species left behind of their time on Earth and learn about the changing landscape of Wyoming.
Mother returns home to Wyoming from Billings after December rollover crash
The Layhers were leaving Pizza Ranch on Dec. 27 when their SUV was struck by a speeding vehicle on Main Street, causing their vehicle to roll. The mother, Jessica, was just released from the hospital.
Hilarious Story Of Why This Wyoming Politician’s Photo Has A HOLE!
When I first moved to Wyoming I was invited to visit the Wyoming state capital and was given a tour by the current Speaker Of The House, Tom Lubnau, of Gillette Wyoming. We stopped at some photos of past legislative bodies. He pointed to one framed group of House members...
Wyoming snowmobiler rescued after overnight stranding in Bighorn Mountains
The sheriff's office said in a news release that the reporting person last spoke with the man around 4:15 a.m. Monday, and he said he had gotten stuck overnight about two miles from safety.
CBS Austin
Wyoming welcomes visitors to their unique WYO Winter Rodeo!
Something Texas and the state of Wyoming have in common is the fun and excitement of the rodeo. It's the official sport of Wyoming. and while most traditional rodeo events take place during the summer months, there's a special twist on the sport in the wintertime. It involves an event that combines two of Wyoming's favorite activities: horseback riding and skiing! Shawn Parker, Executive Director of Visit Sheridan, is here to tell us more.
county17.com
Up to 2 inches of snow possible in Gillette today; gusts could reach 50 mph tonight
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Snow chances will ramp up to 70% today to give Gillette a chance to see up to 2 inches of fresh snow, but skies will clear for the remainder of the week. Snow chances are brought to the region by a low pressure system tied with a cold front, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota. The area’s best chance for snow will be between 2 and 5 p.m. as snow chances rise from 30% to 70%, despite a high of 38 degrees. With a northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon, wind chills are likely to dip as low as 20 degrees. Gusts could reach speeds of 30 mph.
