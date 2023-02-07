Read full article on original website
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate DayUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.L. CaneTampa, FL
NHL
Mahura agrees to 1-year contract with Panthers
Defenseman has NHL career high in points, could have become free agent after season. Josh Mahura agreed to a one-year contract with the Florida Panthers on Friday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The 24-year-old defenseman has NHL career highs in goals (four), assists (seven) and points (11) in 54 games...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (29-16-5) at Devils (33-13-4) | 4:00 p.m.
Kraken want to return to their game, execute and play with pace in rematch versus the Devils. Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. When these two teams met four weeks ago, the Kraken gutted out a 4-3 overtime winner at Climate Pledge Arena thanks to a goal from Andre Burakovsky 1:10 into bonus time. Head coach Dave Hakstol knows tonight's matchup at the Prudential Center will be another challenge against a team that currently sits second in the Metropolitan division.
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Cup Final rematch up next
Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Avalanche on Thursday. Projected Lineup (subject to change) Vladislav Namestnikov - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry. Defensemen. Victor Hedman - Zach Bogosian. Ian Cole - Erik Cernak. Mikhail Sergachev - Nick Perbix. Goaltenders. Andrei Vasilevskiy. Brian Elliott. Thursday's...
NHL
Q&A: Forsling talks vacation, second-half push and more!
SUNRISE, Fla. - Gustav Forsling just keeps getting better. From waiver-wire pickup to top-pairing defenseman, the 26-year-old has been very effective at both ends of the ice this season for the Panthers, producing 30 points (seven goals, 23 assists), 69 blocks and 31 takeaways while averaging a career-high 23:45 of ice time per tilt.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Hook, Line, Sinker
The Kraken went to Long Island hoping to secure their third series sweep of the season (Buffalo, Pittsburgh), but it was not to be. Seattle faced adversity early losing Andre Burakovsky to a lower-body injury less than a minute into the game. And while Martin Jones made some big saves, lapses in the Kraken's defensive game allowed the Islanders to build a multi-goal lead they would never relinquish.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Be-Deviled
NEWARK, NJ -- Through the three times the Devils and Kraken have met, the home team has always come out with the victory. Unfortunately, that was the case again, tonight. In five-on-five play, the Kraken controlled the flow of the game. With the absence of Andre Burakovsky (lower body), the forward groupings responded positively, and Justin Schultz returned to play alongside Carson Soucy in an effective 16:08 of play.
NHL
Meier, Sharks rally past Lightning in OT
TAMPA -- Timo Meier had two goals and an assist, including scoring at 2:19 of overtime, to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. Meier won it when he tapped in a backdoor pass from Erik Karlsson. The goal...
NHL
Bruins to Host Heart Health Night, Pres. by Tufts Medicine, on Feb. 11
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins will host Heart Health Night, presented by Tufts Medicine, on Saturday, February 11, during their game against the Washington Capitals at 3:30 p.m. at TD Garden. Heart Health will be incorporated throughout the night in various ways, including the display of heart health facts from...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche at Lightning
COLORADO AVALANCHE (27-18-4) AT TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (32-16-2) 5 PM MT | AMALIE ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche will face off against last year's runner up, the Tampa Bay Lightning, for the first time since the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. MT. The teams will play again next Tuesday at Ball Arena at 7 p.m. MT.
NHL
BLOG: Defense Finding More Success Within Lineup
With a more consistent lineup, the team is also looking to add Jarred Tinordi back into the mix following his facial injury on Dec. 18. In the last ten games for the Blackhawks, the defense is starting to see more success as of lately while having a more consistent lineup, especially among the younger blueliners.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ SABRES
FLAMES (24-18-10) @ SABRES (26-20-4) Saturday at 10:30 a.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. GAME DAY FEATURES. COMING SOON - 'Show That I Belong' - Pelletier. STAT PACK. WANT TO WIN SOME...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Feb. 9, 2023
Golden Knights wrap up Fathers Trip with contest against Wild. The Vegas Golden Knights (30-18-4) look to continue their strong return from the break as they visit the Minnesota Wild (27-19-4) on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT at Xcel Energy Center. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las...
NHL
Game Preview: 02.10.23 at ANA
PIT: 25-15-10 (59 pts) | ANA: 17-29-6 (40 pts) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins head west to California to take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center. Pittsburgh enters tonight's game with wins in five of its last six games against Anaheim (5-1-0). Going back further, the Penguins are 12-5-0 in their last 17 games against them dating back to Nov. 18, 2013. The Penguins are 5-3-0 in their last eight visits to the Honda Center, which includes a 4-1 win in Evgeni Malkin's season debut last year on Jan. 11, 2022. The Penguins have won 11 of their last 13 games versus Western Conference opponents. They are 13-8-0 versus the West this season.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Flyers 2, Oilers 1 (SO)
PHILADELPHIA, PA - James Van Riemsdyk scored the shootout winner as the Philadelphia Flyers picked up the 2-1 shootout win over the Oilers on Thursday night. Both goaltenders were phenomenal on the evening, with Stuart Skinner turning away 35 of 36 shots in regulation and overtime opposite Carter Hart, who stopped 34 of 35 Oilers attempts.
NHL
Cole fined $5,000 for actions in Lightning game
NEW YORK - Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for kneeing Colorado Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano during NHL Game No. 821 in Tampa on Thursday, Feb. 9, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The...
NHL
Practice Notebook - Feb. 10, 2023
WINNIPEG, MB - The Jets had another long practice on Friday morning as Rick Bowness and the coaching staff pushed the pace for over an hour at Canada Life Centre. Saturday is game day - or night - depending on how you see the world. The Jets are the late game, hosting Chicago for a 9:00 p.m. puck drop. Good thing it isn't a school night.
NHL
Canadiens-Islanders: A rivalry 50 years in the making
MONTREAL - The New York Islanders celebrated their 50-year anniversary in the NHL in October, thus marking 50 years of the Canadiens and Islanders storied rivalry. The New York Islanders made their debut in the NHL in the fall of 1972. Under the direction of head coach Phil Goyette - who was replaced mid-season by Earl Ingarfield - the team finished the 1972-73 season with a 12-60-6 record.
NHL
RECAP: Bobrovsky earns 350th career win with 33 saves against Sharks
SUNRISE, Fla. - Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves to help the Florida Panthers extend their winning streak to three games with a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. With the win, Bobrovsky became just the 25th goalie in NHL history to reach 350...
NHL
Tarasenko trade to Rangers 'officially an end of an era' for Blues
The 31-year-old forward played an integral role when the Blues won their first championship in 2019 by defeating the Boston Bruins in seven games. He had 17 points in 26 Stanley Cup Playoff games and finished second on St. Louis with 11 goals (Jaden Schwartz, 12). The Blues currently have...
