PIT: 25-15-10 (59 pts) | ANA: 17-29-6 (40 pts) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins head west to California to take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center. Pittsburgh enters tonight's game with wins in five of its last six games against Anaheim (5-1-0). Going back further, the Penguins are 12-5-0 in their last 17 games against them dating back to Nov. 18, 2013. The Penguins are 5-3-0 in their last eight visits to the Honda Center, which includes a 4-1 win in Evgeni Malkin's season debut last year on Jan. 11, 2022. The Penguins have won 11 of their last 13 games versus Western Conference opponents. They are 13-8-0 versus the West this season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO