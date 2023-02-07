Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
Crago Discusses Property Tax Bills in House
State Representative Bary Crago (R-Johnson, Sheridan Counties), in his weekly update with Sheridan Media on Friday from the legislative session, talked about bills moving through the House concerning property tax relief. He said there are two that made it out of the House. These are different than the bills coming...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission Makes Appointments, Ratifies Affirmation Letter
During their meeting this week, the Sheridan County Commission voted to approve the appointments of Jim Gibbs and Rachel Mealor to the Weed & Pest Control District. The commission approved Gibbs to represent Area 7; and the appointment of Mealor to represent Area 6, both for four-year terms beginning January 1, 2023 and running through December 31, 2027.
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council OKs Mayor’s Appointments
During their regular meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Buffalo City Council voted to approve Mayor Shane Schrader’s recommendations for appointments to board positions. Approved by the council vote was Steve Reimann and John Camino to two unexpired terms on the Buffalo Charitable Foundation Board. Cheryl Madden was approved to a...
Sheridan Media
Crago Backs Mental Health Funding in Legislature
State Representative Bary Crago (R-Johnson, Sheridan Counties), in his weekly update with Sheridan Media last week from the legislative session, talked about two bills that moved through the House concerning mental health issues. The first is HB0065, or 988 suicide prevention. Another bill concerning mental health issues is HB0034, school...
Sheridan Media
SCSD#3 Board Meets with Light Agenda
On Wednesday, Feb 8, the SCSD#3 Board of Trustees held their monthly meeting in the multi-purpose room at the Arvada/Clearmont School. Preceeding the board meeting was the Clear Creek Recreation district meeting, and Amy Rowe said that 75 people used the facility and programs last month. She added that Yoga is going well, and the youth basketball program was a big hit again.
Sheridan Media
Councilmembers talk DDA
The Downtown Development Authority was originally formed in 2014 by 25% of the people owning non-residential property within the downtown district in Sheridan. The group executed a petition to form a DDA and presented it to the Sheridan City Council, requesting that the City approve ordinances establishing the DDA. In late November of 2019, the City Council appointed a new board of directors for the DDA and established new bylaws.
Sheridan Media
No Public Comment on Buffalo’s Wildlife Ordinance at Second Reading
The Buffalo City Council passed Ordinance No. 1413, which amends city code under offenses concerning contact with wildlife within the city limits on second reading. No public comment was offered on the Ordinance. Mayor Shane Schrader, in an earlier interview, explained that the Ordinance has become necessary due to complaints...
Hilarious Story Of Why This Wyoming Politician’s Photo Has A HOLE!
When I first moved to Wyoming I was invited to visit the Wyoming state capital and was given a tour by the current Speaker Of The House, Tom Lubnau, of Gillette Wyoming. We stopped at some photos of past legislative bodies. He pointed to one framed group of House members...
Sheridan Media
City Of Sheridan Having Some Difficulty Retaining And Recruiting City Employees
Sheridan’s cost of living along with the city’s pay rate are working against the city when it comes to recruiting and retaining city employees. At Monday’s Sheridan’s City Council meeting, Human Resources Director Heather Doke said since 2017, the city has seen a 10-15% turnover rate each year.
newslj.com
Lawsuit claims county horse racing decision cost 'millions of dollars in lost revenue'
GILLETTE — The Campbell County Commission is being sued for damages to make up for “millions of dollars in lost revenue” in a lawsuit that could go to trial in August. In a lawsuit that was put on hold in anticipation of a Supreme Court decision in a related lawsuit, Wyoming Horse Racing and Wyoming Downs are suing the commissioners for “damages in an amount to be determined at trial,” according to court documents.
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Mayor Proclaims Water, Wastewater Operators Week
Buffalo Mayor Shane Schrader made a proclamation at this week’s meeting recognizing Wyoming Professional Water and Wastewater Operators Week for February 6 through the 12. Mayor Schrader praised the treatment plant operators, saying they provide a service to protect the public and the environment. Recognized by the proclamation were...
Sheridan Media
AARP Community Grant Challenge offers funds for immediate improvements
The AARP is offering Community Challenge Grants to communities to complete projects and make immediate improvements. AARP Wyoming State President Stella Montano and Wyoming Outreach Manager Jen Baier, made an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program to inform listeners about the grants and how the Sheridan community has utilized these funds in the past, to include improvements made to Malcolm Wallop Park.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Employees Donate Money To Hospital’s GAP Program Fund
On Wednesday, December 8, 2022, Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation hosted their annual holiday breakfast to honor and celebrate Employee Partners for their contributions to the hospital’s Foundation. During the event, Partners vote to fund a strategic project in the hospital’s area of greatest need, with the monies accumulated over...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan City Council Hibernates Downtown Development Authority
The Sheridan Downtown Development Authority will be taking a break for now, but it could be back later. DDA’s are government appointed organizations with the authority to increase taxes within its jurisdiction, voted on by the downtown merchants. It also helps with parts of the downtown district that are...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission OKs Professional Services Agreement
The Sheridan County Commission has approved an agreement between the county and Morrison-Maierle, Inc. to provide professional services for construction administration for a portion of the Brooks Street Project. At the commission’s Tuesday meeting, County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller explained the scope of the agreement and the services the company...
Sheridan Media
Rosa Wagoner
Rosa Bell Wagoner, age 100, passed away on February 8, 2023. The long-time Johnson and Sheridan County resident was born on May 25, 1922, on the family homestead near Moorcroft, WY, to Stanley and Zora Key. She attended schools in Kaycee and Buffalo and graduated from Johnson County High School with the class of 1940.
oilcity.news
Weather closes sections of Interstates 25 and 90 from Casper to Gillette early Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Northbound Interstate 25 is closed from Casper to Buffalo as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday as another winter storm moves through central and northern Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-90 between Buffalo and Gillette is also closed in both directions. Additionally, northbound US 87...
Sheridan Media
Sledding at Trail End
Enjoy sledding? On Sunday, February 12, beginning at 10:00 am and running until noon, join Trail End State Historic Site for a morning of good old-fashioned family fun at the annual Family Sled Day!. When the Kendrick family lived at Trail End, mainly during the 1920’s, sledding was a fun...
Sheridan Media
Missing Sheridan County Snowmobiler Found
On February 6, 2023, at approximately 6:30 AM, a 57-year-old Sheridan County resident was reported to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office as being overdue from his snowmobiling trip in the Bighorn Mountains. The reporting person had last made contact with the subject via cellphone at approximately 4:15 AM, where...
county17.com
City facilities will be closed Feb. 10
GILLETTE, Wyo. — City of Gillette facilities will be closed to the public on Feb. 10 for software updates, the city announced today. There will be no change to trash pickup. Solid Waste crews will run their regularly scheduled route on Friday. The Animal Shelter will also be closed...
Comments / 0