Buffalo, WY

Sheridan Media

Buffalo Mayor Proclaims Water, Wastewater Operators Week

Buffalo Mayor Shane Schrader made a proclamation at this week’s meeting recognizing Wyoming Professional Water and Wastewater Operators Week for February 6 through the 12. Mayor Schrader praised the treatment plant operators, saying they provide a service to protect the public and the environment. Recognized by the proclamation were...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Councilmembers talk DDA

The Downtown Development Authority was originally formed in 2014 by 25% of the people owning non-residential property within the downtown district in Sheridan. The group executed a petition to form a DDA and presented it to the Sheridan City Council, requesting that the City approve ordinances establishing the DDA. In late November of 2019, the City Council appointed a new board of directors for the DDA and established new bylaws.
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council OKs Mayor’s Appointments

During their regular meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Buffalo City Council voted to approve Mayor Shane Schrader’s recommendations for appointments to board positions. Approved by the council vote was Steve Reimann and John Camino to two unexpired terms on the Buffalo Charitable Foundation Board. Cheryl Madden was approved to a...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Crago Discusses Property Tax Bills in House

State Representative Bary Crago (R-Johnson, Sheridan Counties), in his weekly update with Sheridan Media on Friday from the legislative session, talked about bills moving through the House concerning property tax relief. He said there are two that made it out of the House. These are different than the bills coming...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

SCSD#3 Board Meets with Light Agenda

On Wednesday, Feb 8, the SCSD#3 Board of Trustees held their monthly meeting in the multi-purpose room at the Arvada/Clearmont School. Preceeding the board meeting was the Clear Creek Recreation district meeting, and Amy Rowe said that 75 people used the facility and programs last month. She added that Yoga is going well, and the youth basketball program was a big hit again.
ARVADA, WY
newslj.com

Lawsuit claims county horse racing decision cost 'millions of dollars in lost revenue'

GILLETTE — The Campbell County Commission is being sued for damages to make up for “millions of dollars in lost revenue” in a lawsuit that could go to trial in August. In a lawsuit that was put on hold in anticipation of a Supreme Court decision in a related lawsuit, Wyoming Horse Racing and Wyoming Downs are suing the commissioners for “damages in an amount to be determined at trial,” according to court documents.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Commission OKs Professional Services Agreement

The Sheridan County Commission has approved an agreement between the county and Morrison-Maierle, Inc. to provide professional services for construction administration for a portion of the Brooks Street Project. At the commission’s Tuesday meeting, County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller explained the scope of the agreement and the services the company...
Sheridan Media

Johnson County Commission Ratifies Deputy Coroners

During their regular meeting Tuesday morning the Johnson County Commission voted to ratify the list of deputy coroners for the county. Approved by the commission was Dave Harness, Shane Schrader, Kelly Buckingham, Josh Keegan, Shane Greet, Ken Richardson, and Jill Wright. They will work with County Coroner Shawn Sullivan who...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Missing Sheridan County Snowmobiler Found

On February 6, 2023, at approximately 6:30 AM, a 57-year-old Sheridan County resident was reported to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office as being overdue from his snowmobiling trip in the Bighorn Mountains. The reporting person had last made contact with the subject via cellphone at approximately 4:15 AM, where...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

The Museum at the Bighorns: March 1, marks open season and new paleontology exhibit

“Dinosaurs to Mammals: 150 Million Years of Wyoming Prehistory” will open March 1. The exhibit was designed in partnership with Sheridan College’s Museum of Discovery. Life in Wyoming has evolved over time. Through millions of years Wyoming has been home to dinosaurs, mammals, fish, and reptiles. According to the museum, visitors will get to see some of the evidence those species left behind of their time on Earth and learn about the changing landscape of Wyoming.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

The Great DuBois: Masters of Variety comes to the WYO

The WYO Theater has announced they will welcome The Great DuBois: Masters of Variety to the stage beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, for a fast-paced, high-energy circus show intended for all ages. According to the WYO, the show will feature juggling, hula hoops, unicycle, aerial, circus stunts, contortion,...
SHERIDAN, WY
county17.com

Up to 2 inches of snow possible in Gillette today; gusts could reach 50 mph tonight

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Snow chances will ramp up to 70% today to give Gillette a chance to see up to 2 inches of fresh snow, but skies will clear for the remainder of the week. Snow chances are brought to the region by a low pressure system tied with a cold front, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota. The area’s best chance for snow will be between 2 and 5 p.m. as snow chances rise from 30% to 70%, despite a high of 38 degrees. With a northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon, wind chills are likely to dip as low as 20 degrees. Gusts could reach speeds of 30 mph.
GILLETTE, WY

