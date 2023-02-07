ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Shooting, crash in Palm Beach Gardens under investigation

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is investigating a shooting and crash in Palm Beach Gardens. Police say the incident occurred at around 4:42 p.m. on Northlake Blvd. near the intersection of Military Trail. Photos from the scene show multiple officers redirecting traffic...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cw34.com

Shooting in Fort Pierce kills one, wounds another

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting Thursday night. On Feb. 9 around 5:09 p.m., officers with the Fort Pierce Police Department received reports of shooting activity near 600 Dundas Court. On scene, police said they found a...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

PBSO looking for missing college student last seen in Belle Glade

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a 20-year-old man who was last seen in Belle Glade. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Tyrone Miles, 20, was last seen on Feb. 7, at around 5 a.m. near 5th Street. He was reported missing by his father the following day on Feb. 8.
BELLE GLADE, FL
cbs12.com

Elderly couple at the center of death investigation in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach police are investigating a death related to a suspicious incident involving an elderly couple. On Feb. 8, at approximately 9:40 a.m., police received a call from a concerned citizen near East 24th Street. The Criminal Investigations Section have begun investigating, and police...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Two Wawa stores open in PBC; free coffee for 10 days at new West Palm, Lake Worth locations

The food and fuel retailer Wawa has been a hit in Palm Beach County, and Thursday it opened new locations in West Palm Beach and suburban Lake Worth Beach. As is customary at all Wawa grand openings, there will be free coffee and promotional fuel pricing at the two locations — 2307 45th St. in West Palm Beach and 4530 Lantana Road near Lake Worth Beach — until Feb. 19.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
calleochonews.com

Missing Lyft driver found by investigators that uncovered the human remains

Investigators suspect that the remains may belong to Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver. Who is suspected of being behind the Lyft driver's disappearance?. On Saturday morning, human remains were discovered near Okeechobee, the location where a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens was last seen on January 30. In addition to investigators and analysts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also arranged a media staging ground in front of the Agri-Civic Center. While an autopsy would help determine the man's identity, it has yet to be performed.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

20-year-old college student missing from Belle Glade area

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL– The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old. Tyrone Miles has been missing since Feb. 7. Officials say he was last seen in Belle Glade around 5 a.m. near 5th Street. His father reported...
BELLE GLADE, FL
WFLA

Police: 2 killed when high-speed commuter train hits SUV in Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people are dead after their SUV was struck by a high-speed commuter train in South Florida, authorities said. The crash occurred Wednesday night in Delray Beach, south of West Palm Beach. Witnesses told police the vehicle was on the tracks when it was hit by the southbound Brightline train, officials said. […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Police officer dies after tragic motorcycle crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A Pembroke Pines Police officer died in a motorcycle crash early Thursday afternoon, CBS4 Miami reports. The accident occurred on NW 184th St, south of Sheridan Street. According to CBS4 Miami, the officer, now identified as Charles "Charlie" Herring swerved to avoid hitting an item in the road, lost control and crashed.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cw34.com

Arrest made in fatal Christmas shooting

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An arrest has been made in a fatal Christmas shooting. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said detectives arrested Khambrel St. Hubert, 25, for shooting and killing a man last Christmas. Detectives said on Sunday, Dec. 25, at around 9:14 p.m., first responders were...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy