cw34.com
Four people arrested for organized retail theft in Palm Beach and Broward
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two agencies teamed up to arrest four men who were apart of a suspected retail theft group. On Feb. 6 around 6:38 p.m., deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that members of a grand theft group burglarized a Walgreen's in Palm Beach County.
cw34.com
Shooting, crash in Palm Beach Gardens under investigation
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is investigating a shooting and crash in Palm Beach Gardens. Police say the incident occurred at around 4:42 p.m. on Northlake Blvd. near the intersection of Military Trail. Photos from the scene show multiple officers redirecting traffic...
cw34.com
Shooting in Fort Pierce kills one, wounds another
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting Thursday night. On Feb. 9 around 5:09 p.m., officers with the Fort Pierce Police Department received reports of shooting activity near 600 Dundas Court. On scene, police said they found a...
cw34.com
PBSO looking for missing college student last seen in Belle Glade
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a 20-year-old man who was last seen in Belle Glade. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Tyrone Miles, 20, was last seen on Feb. 7, at around 5 a.m. near 5th Street. He was reported missing by his father the following day on Feb. 8.
cbs12.com
Elderly couple at the center of death investigation in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach police are investigating a death related to a suspicious incident involving an elderly couple. On Feb. 8, at approximately 9:40 a.m., police received a call from a concerned citizen near East 24th Street. The Criminal Investigations Section have begun investigating, and police...
cw34.com
2 people killed after their SUV is struck by Brightline train in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The intersection of Lindell Boulevard and Old Dixie Highway is now back open. Two people were killed after a Brightline train collided into their SUV on Wednesday night. The Delray Beach Police Department said Lindell Boulevard is shutdown at Old Dixie Hwy in...
cw34.com
Video captures man near homicide scene in Ft. Lauderdale, police trying to identify
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are trying to identify a man spotted near a homicide scene in South Florida. During the early hours of Jan. 6, a man was shot and killed near 800 NE 14th Place in Fort Lauderdale. According to detectives, surveillance camera footage captured an...
Two Wawa stores open in PBC; free coffee for 10 days at new West Palm, Lake Worth locations
The food and fuel retailer Wawa has been a hit in Palm Beach County, and Thursday it opened new locations in West Palm Beach and suburban Lake Worth Beach. As is customary at all Wawa grand openings, there will be free coffee and promotional fuel pricing at the two locations — 2307 45th St. in West Palm Beach and 4530 Lantana Road near Lake Worth Beach — until Feb. 19.
calleochonews.com
Missing Lyft driver found by investigators that uncovered the human remains
Investigators suspect that the remains may belong to Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver. Who is suspected of being behind the Lyft driver's disappearance?. On Saturday morning, human remains were discovered near Okeechobee, the location where a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens was last seen on January 30. In addition to investigators and analysts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also arranged a media staging ground in front of the Agri-Civic Center. While an autopsy would help determine the man's identity, it has yet to be performed.
Family of Nikkitia Bryant ready for closure
Nikkitia Bryant's family continues to mourn the loss of their loved one after a mass shooting in Fort Pierce.
cw34.com
Woman wanted in connection to attempted murder found hiding in Martin County
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman who was wanted in connection to an attempted murder in another county has finally been located in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Ta’liah Amond King had a warrant for her arrest in Jacksonville in connection to an attempted murder.
Residents in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River Counties say they fear the train may cause congestion, more accidents once Brightline begins service to central Florida.
850wftl.com
20-year-old college student missing from Belle Glade area
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL– The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old. Tyrone Miles has been missing since Feb. 7. Officials say he was last seen in Belle Glade around 5 a.m. near 5th Street. His father reported...
cw34.com
Body of missing 20-year-old man found in canal following car chase in Martin County
PORT MAYACA, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a man recovered from a canal in Martin County has been identified as a missing 20-year-old man from Belle Glade. The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the body of Tyrone Miles Jr. was pulled from a canal in Port Mayaca on Friday, Feb. 10.
cw34.com
"Extremely emaciated:" Royal Palm Beach man charged with elderly abuse of parents
A Royal Palm Beach man is facing felony charges after being accused of kidnapping and abusing his own parents. In total, Christopher Gissoni is facing 12 charges after Palm Beach County Deputies were dispatched to Gissoni's house for a welfare check last Thursday. It comes after Gissoni’s 91-year-old father was...
cw34.com
Police officer dies after tragic motorcycle crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A Pembroke Pines Police officer died in a motorcycle crash early Thursday afternoon, CBS4 Miami reports. The accident occurred on NW 184th St, south of Sheridan Street. According to CBS4 Miami, the officer, now identified as Charles "Charlie" Herring swerved to avoid hitting an item in the road, lost control and crashed.
cw34.com
Arrest made in fatal Christmas shooting
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An arrest has been made in a fatal Christmas shooting. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said detectives arrested Khambrel St. Hubert, 25, for shooting and killing a man last Christmas. Detectives said on Sunday, Dec. 25, at around 9:14 p.m., first responders were...
