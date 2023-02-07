ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Study​ finds good dental hygiene could reduce risk of brain diseases

By Mallika Marshall, MD
 4 days ago

HealthWatch: Link between dental hygiene and brain health

BOSTON -- A new study finds that good dental hygiene may not only prevent cavities but could also reduce your risk of brain diseases.

Previous studies have shown that poor oral health such as gum disease, missing teeth, and plaque are associated with risk factors for heart disease, but what about the brain?

Researchers at the Yale School of Medicine looked at 40,000 adults and found that those genetically prone to cavities, missing teeth, or needing dentures were more likely to have evidence of brain damage on MRI.

One possible reason is that the body generates inflammation to fight bacteria that causes gum disease which can raise the risk of heart attack, stroke, dementia, and certain cancers.

The next step is to show that actually improving oral health can lead to improved brain health.  In the meantime, we should all try to brush and floss our teeth twice daily and get regular dental check-ups.

