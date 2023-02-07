ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are eggs good for your heart health or not? Boston University releases new study

By Mallika Marshall, MD
HealthWatch: Link between dental hygiene and brain health; Benefits of eggs; No "Dry January" weight 02:49

BOSTON -- A new study finds eating more eggs could be good for your heart. Eggs are high in cholesterol but also rich in protein and other nutrients, leaving people to wonder, "are they good for my health or not?"

Researchers at Boston University studied data on more than 2,300 adults and found that eating five or more eggs a week was associated with lower blood pressure, lower blood sugar, and a lower risk of type 2 diabetes, suggesting eating eggs may actually promote heart health.

Critics caution that the study did not examine other heart disease risk factors such as cholesterol levels and that it's premature to declare eggs "good for the heart."

Currently, the American Heart Association recommends one whole egg or two eggs with just the whites per day as part of a heart-healthy diet.

BOSTON, MA
The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

