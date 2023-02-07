ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Dry January" probably didn't help you lose weight, experts say

By Mallika Marshall, MD
 4 days ago

HealthWatch: Link between dental hygiene and brain health; Benefits of eggs; No "Dry January" weight 02:49

BOSTON -- You may be disappointed if Dry January didn't help you lose any weight.

A growing number of people are abstaining from alcohol every January to jumpstart the new year, detox from the holidays, and improve their relationship with alcohol, and many probably expect to drop a few pounds as an added bonus.  But when February rolls around, alas, there may be no significant change in weight. Why?

Well, some people cut out alcohol but don't necessarily change their eating or exercise habits.

In fact, they may replace calories from alcohol with calorie-dense foods or non-alcoholic beverages that can still be high in calories.

But even if you don't lose weight, limiting alcohol can reap big rewards in the long run.

