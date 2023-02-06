Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Bed Bath & Beyond in Lake Charles on list of closures
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The nationwide Bed Bath & Beyond closures have finally trickled down to Lake Charles. The Bed Bath & Beyond on W. Prien Lake Road was among the latest store closures announced by the retail chain. Facing the prospect of bankruptcy, Bed Bath & Beyond is...
Another Lake Charles Business Is Closing Its Doors
It breaks my heart to say this, but another Lake Charles business is getting ready to close its doors. In 2017 retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond was going strong with more than 1,500 stores nationwide. Today the chain famous for selling a variety of bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and home decor is struggling to stay afloat. Six stores are closing in Louisiana: Lake Charles, Alexandria, Mandeville, Houma, Monroe, and Bossier City.
[VIDEO] Lake Charles, Louisiana: Take A Look Inside A McDonald’s Back In 1984
This video is very nostalgic to me, a lot of my most fond memories involve Mikey D's. When I was a kid, one of our family vacation traditions was to stop at McDonald's very early in the morning and order a round of bacon, egg, and cheese biscuits for the road. Another great memory was shoveling my food in my mouth so I would have time to play in their playground while my parents still ate. Coincidently, that's also how I became deathly afraid of heights after I fell off the top of the slide at McDonald's in Westlake.
Want Free Tickets To Our Lundi Gras Party? Here Is Where You Need To Be Today
Last week, we announced that our legendary Lundi Gras Party was back and will feature The Zydeco Boss, Keith Frank. It’s been three years since he has played in Lake Charles but NOW the wait is over! Townsquare Media Lake Charles and Gator 99.5 proudly present the 12th annual Lundi Gras Party featuring the one and only, Zydeco Boss, Keith Frank!
Mardi Gras Parades In Moss Bluff, Vinton And Lake Charles This Weekend Feb 11-12
Mardi Gras is coming up in a week and a half from now but some folks and areas in Southwest Louisiana are starting to celebrate early with a few Mardi Gras parades slated for this weekend. The official Mardi Gras weekend starts on Friday, February 17th, and runs through Mardi...
Family Friendly Zone During Lake Charles, Louisiana Mardi Gras Returns
The family-friendly location during Mardi Gras called The Zone will be back for 2023. It's an alcohol and tobacco-free zone for families, children, and teens. From 11:30am until 3:30pm this Fat Tuesday (2/21), The Zone will be open on the parade route. Location:. The empty parking lot between the Charleston...
Pop Culture Convention ‘CyphaCon’ In Lake Charles, Louisiana In March
If you love science-fiction, anime, cosplay, music, movies, and art then CyphaCon needs to be on your calendar!. WHERE: Lake Charles Civic Center (directions) In attendance at this year's event will be Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Edward James Olmos, known for his roles in Miami Vice, Battlestar Galactica (2004), the FX series Mayans MC, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Simpson, Stand and Deliver, Blade Runner (1982) and its sequel Blade Runner 2049.
KPLC TV
Accident sends vehicle into ditch on Lake St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A accident on Lake St. near the I-210 exit ramp sent a vehicle into the ditch on the side of the road. There are currently no reports of injuries and no closures have been announced yet. Motorists along this route may want to drive carefully...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 8, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 8, 2023. Dwayne Joseph Touchet, 58, Welsh: Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment. Andre Jaquez Bonvillain, 31, Houma: Following vehicles; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted...
Families Helping Families Lake Charles To Host A Bunny Stop & Hop
Instead of having a typical Easter egg hunt, Families Helping Families of SWLA (324 W Hale St.) is hosting their 1st annual "Bunny Stop & Hop." This is a free event for people with disabilities and their families and will take place Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Come out and take part in this fun-filled occasion.
2023 Iowa Rabbit Festival Announces Dates And Times For Entertainment Lineup
The 2023 Iowa Rabbit Festival is coming your way from March 16th through 18th, 2023 in lake Charles. As we reported a couple of weeks ago, the entertainment lineup for the festival was announced but the times and dates they will perform were not announced until now. The festival will...
KPLC TV
Parole rescinded for KK’s Corner killer
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thomas Frank Cisco, 54, the only person ever convicted in the 1997 KK’s Corner murders, has had his parole rescinded, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Bethany Bryant with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office says their office requested to review...
999ktdy.com
Severe Storms, High Winds Rolling in Right as School Lets Out in Acadiana
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - As meteorologists warm of possible severe storms Wednesday afternoon, the timeline of serious weather could impact students and parents trying to get their kids home after school. According to the National Weather Service, "a low pressure system is strengthening over the southern Plains, which...
KPLC TV
Authorities: 4-year-old struck, killed by mail truck
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 4-year-old boy was struck and killed by a mail truck Thursday evening on Joan Street, authorities said. The 4-year-old was riding his scooter in a neighbor’s driveway around 5:30 p.m. when he was hit, according to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. The child was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
Louisiana woman dead after vehicle crashes into ditch
A Kaplan woman is dead after her vehicle crashed into a ditch and hit a culvert in Breaux Bridge.
KPLC TV
Coast Guard suspends search for missing crew member near Sabine Pass
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The search near for a missing tugboat crew member has been suspended. The Coast Guard said it was suspending the search after combing 206 square miles near Sabine Pass, Texas, for a combined 23 hours. The crew member was reported missing to the Coast Guard...
37-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 328 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Culvert
37-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 328 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Culvert. St. Martin Parish, Louisiana – A 37-year-old unrestrained Louisiana woman died as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on LA 328 after the vehicle ran off the roadway, into a ditch, and struck a culvert.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso Not Going To Run Again
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso announced that he would not seek re-election in a very emotional speech. After 20 years as Sheriff, he explained how he came to what he says was a difficult decision. Ahead of the sheriff's election this fall, Mancuso was surrounded by his family and his...
KPLC TV
Suspect arrested following police pursuit on Hwy 171
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect has been arrested following an early morning police pursuit along Hwy 14 and Hwy 171, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Sgt. Larry Moss says the pursuit occurred on Hwy 14 in Lake Charles after officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that was suspected to be involved in another incident when it failed to stop and fled.
KPLC TV
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thomas Frank Cisco, 54, the only person ever convicted in the 1997 KK’s Corner murders has been granted parole, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Cisco killed Marty LeBouef, Stacie Reeves and Nicole Guidry in July 1997. They were found in...
