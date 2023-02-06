ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Bed Bath & Beyond in Lake Charles on list of closures

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The nationwide Bed Bath & Beyond closures have finally trickled down to Lake Charles. The Bed Bath & Beyond on W. Prien Lake Road was among the latest store closures announced by the retail chain. Facing the prospect of bankruptcy, Bed Bath & Beyond is...
Another Lake Charles Business Is Closing Its Doors

It breaks my heart to say this, but another Lake Charles business is getting ready to close its doors. In 2017 retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond was going strong with more than 1,500 stores nationwide. Today the chain famous for selling a variety of bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and home decor is struggling to stay afloat. Six stores are closing in Louisiana: Lake Charles, Alexandria, Mandeville, Houma, Monroe, and Bossier City.
[VIDEO] Lake Charles, Louisiana: Take A Look Inside A McDonald’s Back In 1984

This video is very nostalgic to me, a lot of my most fond memories involve Mikey D's. When I was a kid, one of our family vacation traditions was to stop at McDonald's very early in the morning and order a round of bacon, egg, and cheese biscuits for the road. Another great memory was shoveling my food in my mouth so I would have time to play in their playground while my parents still ate. Coincidently, that's also how I became deathly afraid of heights after I fell off the top of the slide at McDonald's in Westlake.
Pop Culture Convention ‘CyphaCon’ In Lake Charles, Louisiana In March

If you love science-fiction, anime, cosplay, music, movies, and art then CyphaCon needs to be on your calendar!. WHERE: Lake Charles Civic Center (directions) In attendance at this year's event will be Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Edward James Olmos, known for his roles in Miami Vice, Battlestar Galactica (2004), the FX series Mayans MC, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Simpson, Stand and Deliver, Blade Runner (1982) and its sequel Blade Runner 2049.
Accident sends vehicle into ditch on Lake St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A accident on Lake St. near the I-210 exit ramp sent a vehicle into the ditch on the side of the road. There are currently no reports of injuries and no closures have been announced yet. Motorists along this route may want to drive carefully...
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 8, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 8, 2023. Dwayne Joseph Touchet, 58, Welsh: Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment. Andre Jaquez Bonvillain, 31, Houma: Following vehicles; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted...
Families Helping Families Lake Charles To Host A Bunny Stop & Hop

Instead of having a typical Easter egg hunt, Families Helping Families of SWLA (324 W Hale St.) is hosting their 1st annual "Bunny Stop & Hop." This is a free event for people with disabilities and their families and will take place Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Come out and take part in this fun-filled occasion.
Parole rescinded for KK’s Corner killer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thomas Frank Cisco, 54, the only person ever convicted in the 1997 KK’s Corner murders, has had his parole rescinded, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Bethany Bryant with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office says their office requested to review...
Authorities: 4-year-old struck, killed by mail truck

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 4-year-old boy was struck and killed by a mail truck Thursday evening on Joan Street, authorities said. The 4-year-old was riding his scooter in a neighbor’s driveway around 5:30 p.m. when he was hit, according to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. The child was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
37-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 328 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Culvert

37-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 328 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Culvert. St. Martin Parish, Louisiana – A 37-year-old unrestrained Louisiana woman died as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on LA 328 after the vehicle ran off the roadway, into a ditch, and struck a culvert.
Suspect arrested following police pursuit on Hwy 171

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect has been arrested following an early morning police pursuit along Hwy 14 and Hwy 171, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Sgt. Larry Moss says the pursuit occurred on Hwy 14 in Lake Charles after officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that was suspected to be involved in another incident when it failed to stop and fled.
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thomas Frank Cisco, 54, the only person ever convicted in the 1997 KK’s Corner murders has been granted parole, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Cisco killed Marty LeBouef, Stacie Reeves and Nicole Guidry in July 1997. They were found in...
