Netflix has revealed the next phase of its crackdown on password-sharing. Starting today, users in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain will be asked to set a primary location for their account, Chengyi Long, director of product innovation, said in a blog post on Wednesday. Netflix uses data like IP addresses to determine where someone is located. Subscribers with the two highest-tier service plans, Standard and Premium, will also be able to add up to two extra members outside their household for an additional monthly fee. The extra fee ranges from 3.99 euros per person in Portugal to $7.99 per person in...

1 DAY AGO