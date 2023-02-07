ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

2 workers seriously hurt in fall from scaffolding at Marlboro construction site

MARLBORO - Two construction workers were rushed to the hospital Friday morning after falling from scaffolding on the site of the city's new library construction project.The two men, who have yet to be identified by authorities, were doing stone work when they fell 25-feet off the scaffolding. The scaffolding did not collapse, but both men ended up with serious injuries. Both were alert and conscious before they were taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. There's no word yet on what caused the men to fall.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Traffic to be detoured from Mass. Pike exit in Auburn

AUBURN — Overnight construction operations have been scheduled Monday night for the Massachusetts Turnpike's Route 12 ramp to Interstate 290 eastbound in Auburn, the state Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said in a release. A detour will be in place between 9 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic will be detoured to Interstate 395 southbound to Route 20 eastbound. ...
AUBURN, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Electrical system at Elm Park Tower beyond repair with nearly 200 seniors displaced

WORCESTER - It turns out that damage to the electrical system over the weekend at Elm Park Tower apartments is beyond repair and a complete replacement is needed in the 16-story building before residents are allowed to return for good. Due to the record low temperatures over the weekend, the Worcester Housing Authority, which runs the seniors-only building located at 425 Pleasant St., had to empty the building of its nearly 200 residents Saturday night due to...
WORCESTER, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Bed Bath & Beyond announces closure of Leominster location

LEOMINSTER — The city is losing another national retailer, as Bed Bath & Beyond will close its doors for good as part of the company’s effort to turn around its finances. The location at 76 Orchard Hill Park Drive was included in a list released earlier this week of stores to close.
LEOMINSTER, MA
McKnight's

4 nursing homes close, citing state’s 2-beds-per-room limit

Four more nursing homes in Massachusetts announced they will close, chased out of the state by a “reconfiguring” reform meant to improve the quality of care but possibly doing the opposite. The Northeast Health Group Inc. said it will shutter four facilities in the western part of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bostonrealestatetimes.com

North Shore Medical Center Expands as it Renews its Lease in Centennial Park

Peabody, MA – Combined Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce that North Shore Medical Center, has renewed their 16,600 SF lease at Two Corporation Way in Centennial Park, Peabody, and additionally expanded in 2nd floor contiguous space above them at 10,634 SF, bringing their total new square footage to 27,234 SF.
PEABODY, MA
MassLive.com

Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant sold to owners of Newton luncheonette

Longtime and beloved Newton business Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant is being sold to new ownership after being run by the same family for more than 50 years. The Charles River Regional Chamber announced on Thursday the small business’ owner, Joe Prestejohn, is set to retire at age 65 and has chosen to sell Cabot’s to the owners of the retro-themed Johnny’s Luncheonette in Newton Centre, Kevin and Karen “Kay” Masterson.
NEWTON, MA
Daily Voice

Woman Saved After Icy Plunge Off Boston Bridge: Police

A woman who jumped off a bridge with the intent to end her life was brought to safety by firefighters and state police marine units, officials say. Police and fire departments were notified that a woman was in the ocean near North Washington Street Bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:45 p.m., a…
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Safety concerns prompt heightened security measures at Worcester shelter

WORCESTER, Mass. - A temporary homeless shelter at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Worcester has helped people stay safe during cold winter nights, but nearby residents and businesses are concerned about safety issues outside its walls. What You Need To Know. Security has been increased near a Worcester temporary shelter...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Fire tears through home in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home on Blake Street in Revere Tuesday night, officials say. Flames could be seen shooting out of the windows. Firefighters used ladders to attack the fire from above. Most of the building is now heavily damaged. No injuries have been reported.
REVERE, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Auburn Police Seek Assistance Locating Missing 46-Year-Old Man

AUBURN - Police in Auburn are seeking help from the public to locate a missing man last seen in the early morning of Tuesday, Feb. 7. Larry Burt, 46, of Auburn, speaks with a southern accent, as he is originally from South Carolina. 5'5" tall and weighs 160 pounds;. Bald...
AUBURN, MA
WSBS

Is This City Home To Massachusetts’ Smelliest Beach?

Growing up near the ocean was a treat I'd say. So many memories of packin' up the station wagon and heading to the beach with my family as a kid. The other thing I remember? The smell that often plagued our beloved public beach. Cities obviously cannot help where they...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $385,000 in Worcester

Jorgo Tollkuci and Petrula Karapanxho acquired the property at 55 Wrentham Road, Worcester, from Henry W Mayette and Helena Mayette on Jan. 17, 2023. The $385,000 purchase price works out to $286 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy