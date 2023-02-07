Read full article on original website
2 workers seriously hurt in fall from scaffolding at Marlboro construction site
MARLBORO - Two construction workers were rushed to the hospital Friday morning after falling from scaffolding on the site of the city's new library construction project.The two men, who have yet to be identified by authorities, were doing stone work when they fell 25-feet off the scaffolding. The scaffolding did not collapse, but both men ended up with serious injuries. Both were alert and conscious before they were taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. There's no word yet on what caused the men to fall.
Traffic to be detoured from Mass. Pike exit in Auburn
AUBURN — Overnight construction operations have been scheduled Monday night for the Massachusetts Turnpike's Route 12 ramp to Interstate 290 eastbound in Auburn, the state Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said in a release. A detour will be in place between 9 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic will be detoured to Interstate 395 southbound to Route 20 eastbound. ...
7-vehicle crash causing lengthy traffic delays on I-95 in Needham
A crash involving seven vehicles is causing lengthy traffic delays on a stretch of Interstate 95 that runs through Needham on Friday morning.
Electrical system at Elm Park Tower beyond repair with nearly 200 seniors displaced
WORCESTER - It turns out that damage to the electrical system over the weekend at Elm Park Tower apartments is beyond repair and a complete replacement is needed in the 16-story building before residents are allowed to return for good. Due to the record low temperatures over the weekend, the Worcester Housing Authority, which runs the seniors-only building located at 425 Pleasant St., had to empty the building of its nearly 200 residents Saturday night due to...
leominsterchamp.com
Bed Bath & Beyond announces closure of Leominster location
LEOMINSTER — The city is losing another national retailer, as Bed Bath & Beyond will close its doors for good as part of the company’s effort to turn around its finances. The location at 76 Orchard Hill Park Drive was included in a list released earlier this week of stores to close.
2 hurt, residents evacuated after car goes airborne, slams into Revere apartment building
At least two people were injured, and four residents were evacuated from their homes after a car went airborne and slammed into an apartment building in Revere on Wednesday morning.
McKnight's
4 nursing homes close, citing state’s 2-beds-per-room limit
Four more nursing homes in Massachusetts announced they will close, chased out of the state by a “reconfiguring” reform meant to improve the quality of care but possibly doing the opposite. The Northeast Health Group Inc. said it will shutter four facilities in the western part of the...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
North Shore Medical Center Expands as it Renews its Lease in Centennial Park
Peabody, MA – Combined Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce that North Shore Medical Center, has renewed their 16,600 SF lease at Two Corporation Way in Centennial Park, Peabody, and additionally expanded in 2nd floor contiguous space above them at 10,634 SF, bringing their total new square footage to 27,234 SF.
DVM 360
PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open 2 new Massachusetts locations
These are 2 of 8 PetMedic locations anticipated to open this year. PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open its doors in Burlington and Peabody, Massachusetts in April 2023. This will create more access to urgent veterinary care on Boston’s North Shore. "I have been a clinician in...
‘A very gentle soul’: Head of St. John’s Prep in Danvers identifies student found dead in Andover
The 12-year-old boy who was found shot to death alongside his parents inside a home in Andover early Thursday morning was a beloved student at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, the school’s headmaster said.
Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant sold to owners of Newton luncheonette
Longtime and beloved Newton business Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant is being sold to new ownership after being run by the same family for more than 50 years. The Charles River Regional Chamber announced on Thursday the small business’ owner, Joe Prestejohn, is set to retire at age 65 and has chosen to sell Cabot’s to the owners of the retro-themed Johnny’s Luncheonette in Newton Centre, Kevin and Karen “Kay” Masterson.
Woman Saved After Icy Plunge Off Boston Bridge: Police
A woman who jumped off a bridge with the intent to end her life was brought to safety by firefighters and state police marine units, officials say. Police and fire departments were notified that a woman was in the ocean near North Washington Street Bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:45 p.m., a…
LGBTQ asylum seekers in Worcester displaced after tree falls on building
Eleven LGBTQ asylum seekers were displaced Feb. 3 when a tree fell on the multi-unit building in Worcester that acts as their refuge, causing extensive damage to the building, according to LGBT Asylum Task Force Executive Director Alford Green. The asylum seekers are now either staying at a local hotel...
spectrumnews1.com
Safety concerns prompt heightened security measures at Worcester shelter
WORCESTER, Mass. - A temporary homeless shelter at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Worcester has helped people stay safe during cold winter nights, but nearby residents and businesses are concerned about safety issues outside its walls. What You Need To Know. Security has been increased near a Worcester temporary shelter...
WCVB
Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold
BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
whdh.com
Fire tears through home in Revere
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home on Blake Street in Revere Tuesday night, officials say. Flames could be seen shooting out of the windows. Firefighters used ladders to attack the fire from above. Most of the building is now heavily damaged. No injuries have been reported.
thisweekinworcester.com
Auburn Police Seek Assistance Locating Missing 46-Year-Old Man
AUBURN - Police in Auburn are seeking help from the public to locate a missing man last seen in the early morning of Tuesday, Feb. 7. Larry Burt, 46, of Auburn, speaks with a southern accent, as he is originally from South Carolina. 5'5" tall and weighs 160 pounds;. Bald...
Is This City Home To Massachusetts’ Smelliest Beach?
Growing up near the ocean was a treat I'd say. So many memories of packin' up the station wagon and heading to the beach with my family as a kid. The other thing I remember? The smell that often plagued our beloved public beach. Cities obviously cannot help where they...
Single family residence sells for $385,000 in Worcester
Jorgo Tollkuci and Petrula Karapanxho acquired the property at 55 Wrentham Road, Worcester, from Henry W Mayette and Helena Mayette on Jan. 17, 2023. The $385,000 purchase price works out to $286 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Why no snow cover could be problematic in the Spring
Simkins Tree Service out of Holliston says yards could have trouble this year because of the lack of snow cover.
