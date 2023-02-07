Read full article on original website
SMART train receives millions for expansion to connect SF with Wine Country
The Bay Area SMART train recently received $74 million in increased funding.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo parks district tells McIntyre Ranch caretakers to vacate
VALLEJO – The two caretakers of Vallejo’s McIntyre Ranch have been told to vacate the property within 90 days, raising questions about how and whether the 23-acre park will ever be available for public use again. Licensed Clinical Social Worker Diane Davis and horse trainer Jane Mitchell have...
northbaybiz.com
Destination: Wellness
As locals and visitors recover from the stress of the initial phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, North Bay hotels and small businesses are aiding them by developing a unique brand of wellness tourism. The North Bay’s take on the concept emphasizes long-standing natural resources like hot springs and local practitioners of healing arts, like yoga.
These California Counties Are 'Hot Spots' For Disease-Carrying Ticks
Researchers are finding ticks in places that they have never existed before.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa bank robbed, police searching for suspect
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A local bank in Santa Rosa was robbed Friday, police said. SRPD is inquiring about the identity of the suspect. The robbery took place at The Exchange Bank at 136 Calistoga Road. The suspect in question approached a teller with a note demanding money, said he was carrying a weapon, and made threats. Police have not confirmed if the victim was actually armed with a gun.
northbaybiz.com
San Rafael and Securities Fraud
San Rafael is arguably Marin’s business capital. It’s home to BioMarin (BMRN), a large employer, and it has a busy downtown with many successful small businesses. Of late, the Mission City has seen interesting shifts in the business landscape. Autodesk left San Rafael for San Francisco last October. But a new 140 room hotel, AC Marriot, opens downtown in March.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Driver enters home uninvited to wash his hands
Dirty Hands: A woman called police when she arrived home at her place on Greenwood Way and found a delivery person at her doorstep and her door unlocked. The driver told police that his hands were sticky, so he went inside unannounced to wash his hands. Police told him: “Don’t do that.”
Santa Rosa teen hit by car on the way to school
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A 13-year-old boy from the North Bay is facing one surgery after another after he was hit by a car while walking to school. The 8th grader has not opened his eyes in weeks. Thursday, the boy's parents talked with KRON4 as the community of Santa Rosa rallies around them. […]
Arrests made in triple Santa Rosa stabbing and shooting
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in connection to a stabbing and shooting in Santa Rosa that left one man dead. The homicide victim was identified by police as Asante VanDyke, 27, of Santa Rosa. Two more victims suffered life-threatening injuries. The violence broke out at 1:50 a.m. on February 2 at […]
mendofever.com
Husband Refusing To Let Her Inside, Subject Walking Down The Middle Of The Street – Ukiah Police Logs 02.04.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa man killed in fight that critically injured 2 others identified
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Authorities have identified the man who died in a Santa Rosa fight that left two others injured. Asante Vandyke, 27, was declared dead early Thursday after he and two other critically injured men were dropped off at the hospital, according to the Press Democrat. They had all been in a fight at Mendocino Avenue and Carrillo Street, just outside the Cherry Street Historic neighborhood, officials said.
US Marshals arrest Richmond BART assault suspect
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The United States Marshals Service arrested a suspect in an attack that happened at the Richmond BART station, BART police announced Tuesday. Daniel Jamin Nettles Sr., 45, was arrested at a home in Martinez in connection with the attack, which happened Jan. 2, police said. Nettles has been interviewed by investigators […]
ksro.com
Two Sonoma County Hell’s Angels Members Get Prison Sentences
Two Sonoma County Hell’s Angels members have been sentenced to prison time for their involvement in a criminal enterprise. Damien Cesena has been sentenced to 52 months and David Salvatore Diaz III is getting 30 months behind bars after pleading guilty to charges connected with a home invasion robbery and an extortion plot. Three of their co-defendants were convicted of murder last November. The home invasion robbery targeted a marijuana grower in Sonoma County. A dozen members of the Hell’s Angels motorcycle club were indicted on various charges in 2017, but these are the first two to receive prison sentences.
KTVU FOX 2
Police arrest 2 for attempted homicide in Marin County
MARIN, Calif. - Two North Bay residents were arrested for attempted homicide and destruction of evidence on Friday, police said. Marin County residents Julian Nicholas Wilson, 18, and Daeshawn Damarri Burr, 22, were arrested for the stabbing of an unnamed male victim in the 200 block of Drake Ave. on Jan. 26.
SJPD arrests 2 for alleged firearm, narcotics possession
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday evening, officers with the San Jose Police Department arrested two men for allegedly possessing a firearm and narcotics, according to officials. Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Hearn Avenue and Victoria Drive. During the stop, officers said they developed […]
Man dies in Mendocino County Jail after being taken into custody
UKIAH – Authorities in Mendocino County said a man who was taken into custody early Tuesday morning was found dead in his jail cell several hours later.According to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, deputies brought in a 64-year-old man into the jail around 12:30 a.m. Deputies the man arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, disposing refuse in state water and violating parole.The man was on parole for failing to register as a sex offender, the sheriff's office said.Deputies said the man was intoxicated when he was brought into the jail and was evaluated by medical staff. After taking his vital...
mendofever.com
Dive Team Deployed After Vehicle Crashes Into Clear Lake
First responders are converging on the shoreline of Clear Lake after a vehicle went off the roadway, rolled several times, and came to rest in the darkened waters. Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate the vehicle went off State Route 20 northwest of Lucerne around 6:13 p.m. and rolled several times before coming to rest in the lake.
mendofever.com
Crash on Hwy 20 Stops Traffic
An ambulance is responding to a crash on Hwy 20 near the Lake County/ Colusa County that occurred at 12:53 p.m. A pickup pulling a commercial-style car hauler overturned onto its side. Traffic stopped in both directions, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Please remember that information gathered...
Vallejo homicide victim identified as Richmond woman
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo police released the identity of a woman who was found dead in a marsh last month. On Thursday, the Vallejo Police Department said the homicide victim has been identified as Dayna Jones, 41, of Richmond. Jones’ body was found on January 18 near the banks of the Napa River in […]
