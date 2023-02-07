Americares mobilizes supplies, donations to help Turkey and Syria following deadly earthquake

Americares in Stamford is mobilizing supplies and donations for Turkey and Syria after an earthquake killed thousands .

The Turkish community in West Haven is also looking to help. Isa Maras, the owner of Instabul Import Market, says a lot of people in those regions need help.

"I wish I were there myself to help them," says Maras. "A lot of people, a lot of kids, they need help too over there right now."

Maras says since sending food is not possible, he plans to donate money.

Americares is rushing to ship medical supplies, blankets and money to the two countries.

"We are hearing from our partners that hospitals are having to perform surgery outside without electricity, so the situation is quite dire," says Cora Nally, director of Americares International Emergency Response.

