ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, NY

Americares mobilizes supplies, donations to help Turkey and Syria following deadly earthquake

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MIuzW_0keaQ6Ma00

Americares in Stamford is mobilizing supplies and donations for Turkey and Syria after an earthquake killed thousands .

The Turkish community in West Haven is also looking to help. Isa Maras, the owner of Instabul Import Market, says a lot of people in those regions need help.

"I wish I were there myself to help them," says Maras. "A lot of people, a lot of kids, they need help too over there right now."

Maras says since sending food is not possible, he plans to donate money.

Americares is rushing to ship medical supplies, blankets and money to the two countries.

"We are hearing from our partners that hospitals are having to perform surgery outside without electricity, so the situation is quite dire," says Cora Nally, director of Americares International Emergency Response.

Click here to make a donation to the relief effort.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

News 12

136K+
Followers
47K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy