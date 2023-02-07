ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Bill would require turn signals to exit roundabouts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Traffic engineers believe roundabout intersections improve safety and the flow of traffic, but maneuvering through them can be confusing. “Most of the people who are on the road today learned how to drive before there were roundabouts,” said Olympic Driving School instructor Greg Sypnicki. Sypnicki...
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Depleted fleet of vehicles adds another roadblock for SPD

Amidst deteriorating morale and a depleting workforce, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) has an additional hurdle to cross: An updated fleet of working police cars. “We don’t have cars to do our jobs and respond to call outs or just do daily investigations!” a departing officer wrote in a 2022 exit interview. “It’s been a problem for years.”
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Possible meth lab caught fire in Chinatown encampment

Seattle police responded to the scene of an encampment fire that may have been a meth lab in the Chinatown-International District Thursday afternoon. Officers arrived just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of 7th Avenue S and S Main Street, and once the fire was controlled, police searched the area for injured people but located no one.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma PD: Last of 3 suspects arrested in 'spree' of drive-by shootings

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy they say is the last suspect in a "spree" of 10 drive-by shootings between Oct. and Nov. 2022. According to authorities, the boy was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Thursday after reportedly running from a stolen Kia near E 72nd St and 9th Ave Ct E.
TACOMA, WA
seattlemedium.com

$17.5 Million in Fentanyl, Meth And More Seized

King County continues to deal with fentanyl and methamphetamine. Incidentally, these are two of the most common drugs seized by law enforcement. The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) reported that $17.5 million dollars worth of drugs were seized last year. Drug busts are happening across the Puget Sound region. Police has used media and other strategies to continue to sound the alarm on fentanyl. Officers recovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, guns, and cash.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history

The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
KING 5

RV encampment in Seattle's SODO neighborhood cleared

SEATTLE — City public utility crews alongside Seattle police worked to clear an RV encampment in SODO. It's a move that critics often say displaces a vulnerable population without addressing the root problem. Though for Austin Coil, Thursday’s move represents a new start. “I haven’t really had a...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

You’re running out of time to settle your old toll bills

We’ve been warning you since December that the late fees and civil penalties are returning to unpaid toll bills. They haven’t been collected since June of 2021. Blowing off your unpaid tolls and the late fees and penalties could end with you not being able to register your car.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Caught on camera: Car speeds away after Arlington man shot

ARLINGTON, Wash. - A car believed to have been involved in a rural Snohomish County shooting was caught on security video speeding from the victim's driveway. Snohomish County investigators say it happened off of 116th Street NE near Arlington. Neighbors say it's a sad situation for the family of the man who was shot. Security video shows a car pulling in, then racing away as people run out to check on the victim.
ARLINGTON, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Fred Meyer in Auburn donates Powerball winnings to food bank

The Auburn Fred Meyer store that sold Monday’s $754.6 million winning Powerball ticket donated its share of the jackpot to a local food bank. The store located at 801 Auburn Way N got $50,000 from selling the winning ticket and has donated the money to the Auburn Food Bank.
AUBURN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy