Bill would require turn signals to exit roundabouts
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Traffic engineers believe roundabout intersections improve safety and the flow of traffic, but maneuvering through them can be confusing. “Most of the people who are on the road today learned how to drive before there were roundabouts,” said Olympic Driving School instructor Greg Sypnicki. Sypnicki...
MyNorthwest.com
Depleted fleet of vehicles adds another roadblock for SPD
Amidst deteriorating morale and a depleting workforce, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) has an additional hurdle to cross: An updated fleet of working police cars. “We don’t have cars to do our jobs and respond to call outs or just do daily investigations!” a departing officer wrote in a 2022 exit interview. “It’s been a problem for years.”
MyNorthwest.com
Possible meth lab caught fire in Chinatown encampment
Seattle police responded to the scene of an encampment fire that may have been a meth lab in the Chinatown-International District Thursday afternoon. Officers arrived just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of 7th Avenue S and S Main Street, and once the fire was controlled, police searched the area for injured people but located no one.
Federal Way mayor in full support of bills re-criminalizing drug possession
Multiple bills have flooded the state legislature to reclassify drug possession — including fentanyl — as a felony offense. SB 5536, coined as the Robinson Bill, makes knowing possession of a counterfeit or controlled substance a gross misdemeanor and makes knowing possession of an FDA-approved drug a misdemeanor.
Police arrest Tacoma man for making improvised explosives
According to Tacoma police, the arrest started with community members alerting officers of explosions coming from near the man’s house.
Shots fired, police chase, 3 carjacking attempts, and crash in South King County
Kent police opened fire after a carjacking, police chase, and crash, involving at least four cars. This snarled traffic on busy Pacific Highway South in Des Moines all afternoon, with the scene ending near South 224th Street. It started on Thursday when Des Moines police spotted a stolen vehicle and...
nwpb.org
Obtained documents reveal years of unsanitary conditions at the Northwest Detention Center
Over 100 people participated in a hunger strike last week at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, known colloquially as the Northwest Detention Center. The strike ended on Feb. 5 after four days, according to detention abolitionist group, La Resistencia. Maru Mora-Villalpando of La Resistencia said worsening conditions, including...
KUOW
Ongoing sanitation concerns at Tacoma ICE facility have been ignored, says UW report
A new UW report raises questions about adequate janitorial services at Tacoma’s immigration detention center. The report includes internal emails among ICE staff, noting concerns about cleanliness at the facility. The University of Washington’s Center for Human Rights obtained the emails as part of an ongoing investigation into conditions...
q13fox.com
Tacoma PD: Last of 3 suspects arrested in 'spree' of drive-by shootings
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy they say is the last suspect in a "spree" of 10 drive-by shootings between Oct. and Nov. 2022. According to authorities, the boy was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Thursday after reportedly running from a stolen Kia near E 72nd St and 9th Ave Ct E.
seattlemedium.com
$17.5 Million in Fentanyl, Meth And More Seized
King County continues to deal with fentanyl and methamphetamine. Incidentally, these are two of the most common drugs seized by law enforcement. The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) reported that $17.5 million dollars worth of drugs were seized last year. Drug busts are happening across the Puget Sound region. Police has used media and other strategies to continue to sound the alarm on fentanyl. Officers recovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, guns, and cash.
q13fox.com
3 women attacked in separate, random attacks in Seattle in less than 48 hours
SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle police responded to three separate random attacks on women in less than two days. The first incident happened Friday around 8 a.m. on the Howe Street stairs. "I definitely locked eye contact with this guy and realized his fist, his right fist, was coming at my...
Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history
The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
RV encampment in Seattle's SODO neighborhood cleared
SEATTLE — City public utility crews alongside Seattle police worked to clear an RV encampment in SODO. It's a move that critics often say displaces a vulnerable population without addressing the root problem. Though for Austin Coil, Thursday’s move represents a new start. “I haven’t really had a...
MyNorthwest.com
You’re running out of time to settle your old toll bills
We’ve been warning you since December that the late fees and civil penalties are returning to unpaid toll bills. They haven’t been collected since June of 2021. Blowing off your unpaid tolls and the late fees and penalties could end with you not being able to register your car.
MyNorthwest.com
Tacoma police release new details in 2021 case of man found murdered in stolen truck
Tacoma Police shared new details on Thursday about an unsolved murder from 2021. On Dec. 31, 2021, police found 31-year-old Jordan Patterson dead inside a stolen truck. It was parked near North D Street and Stadium Way in Tacoma. “When they arrived they observed a male slumped over the in...
q13fox.com
Gig Harbor business owner scammed out of $85k by what appeared to be his bank
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - A restaurant owner says he was scammed out of thousands of dollars within seconds after getting a call directly from what he thought was his bank. Erik Smith, the owner of Green House Restaurant in Gig Harbor, says he received a text message from Chase Bank around 8:48 a.m. Dec. 12.
q13fox.com
Caught on camera: Car speeds away after Arlington man shot
ARLINGTON, Wash. - A car believed to have been involved in a rural Snohomish County shooting was caught on security video speeding from the victim's driveway. Snohomish County investigators say it happened off of 116th Street NE near Arlington. Neighbors say it's a sad situation for the family of the man who was shot. Security video shows a car pulling in, then racing away as people run out to check on the victim.
MyNorthwest.com
Fred Meyer in Auburn donates Powerball winnings to food bank
The Auburn Fred Meyer store that sold Monday’s $754.6 million winning Powerball ticket donated its share of the jackpot to a local food bank. The store located at 801 Auburn Way N got $50,000 from selling the winning ticket and has donated the money to the Auburn Food Bank.
Microsoft announces another round of layoffs impacting Washington workers
REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft announced another round of layoffs Thursday. The tech company is eliminating 617 jobs in Washington state. The layoffs will impact workers in Redmond, Issaquah and Bellevue. In January, the company said nearly 900 Washington workers would be laid off, however, the most recent cuts bring...
Where are the most car break-ins in Seattle?
Data shows Seattle recorded its lowest number of car break-ins in a decade last year, but the Seattle Police Department says the numbers aren’t telling the full story.
