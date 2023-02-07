ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

How many surveillance balloons are out there?

By Stephanie Whiteside
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LkDDq_0keaMRrA00

( NewsNation ) — A Chinese balloon captured national attention as it flew over the U.S. before being shot down over the Atlantic ocean. But how many surveillance balloons are out there?

U.S. officials said Saturday that similar Chinese balloons transited the continental United States briefly at least three times during the Trump administration and once that they know about earlier in the Biden administration. But none of those incidents lasted the length of time or garnered as much attention as this latest, which drifted across the U.S. for several days before it was shot down.

Balloons have been in use for decades for surveillance and other purposes, though they came into more significant use during WWII.

US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

During World War II, Japan launched thousands of hydrogen balloons carrying bombs, and hundreds ended up in the U.S. and Canada. Most were ineffective, but one was lethal. In May 1945, six civilians died when they found one of the balloons on the ground in Oregon, and it exploded.

In the aftermath of the war, America’s own balloon effort ignited the alien stories and lore linked to Roswell, New Mexico.

According to military research documents and studies, the U.S. began using giant trains of balloons and sensors that were strung together and stretched more than 600 feet as part of an early effort to detect Soviet missile launches during the post-World War II era. They called it Project Mogul.

One of the balloon trains crash-landed at the Roswell Army Airfield in 1947, and Air Force personnel unaware of the program found debris. The unusual experimental equipment made it difficult to identify, leaving the airmen with unanswered questions that over time — aided by UFO enthusiasts — took on a life of their own. The simple answer, according to the military reports, was just over the Sacramento Mountains at the Project Mogul launch site in Alamogordo.

As time passed, more sophisticated intelligence-gathering technology took hold, including the use of satellites and drones.

Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies

So why would a country like China use a balloon when other intelligence-gathering tools exist? One reason might be to test the political response .

Balloons also offer other advantages , including being cheaper than satellites or drones. Because of their lower altitude, they can get higher-quality images and are also more maneuverable than other technology.

U.S. officials said the most recent balloon, which the Chinese government maintains was being used for meteorological research, would not have been able to get any intelligence China wasn’t already able to gather through other means. However, the government still took steps to reduce the amount of information the balloon could collect on its flight.

Recent reports on unidentified aerial phenomena show the Pentagon had an increase in reports and since 2021, 163 reports of UAPs were later identified as balloons.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson reported that a similar balloon crashed off the coast of Hawaii four months ago, per U.S. officials.

Pentagon officials also confirmed a second Chinese balloon was believed to be looming over Latin America.

Of course, China isn’t the only country to use balloons. The U.S. government has also continued to use and test balloons for various purposes, including intelligence gathering.

Since governments aren’t eager to share the ways they gather intelligence from other countries, it’s hard to say exactly how many balloons are out there at any given time.

But it might be more than you think.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

US says China gave up intel secrets with balloon shoot-down

President Joe Biden on Monday defended the decision to wait until a Chinese balloon crossed the United States before shooting it down, and the White House said valuable intelligence was being culled from the device. China says the balloon was an errant weather observation aircraft with no military purpose, but...
WASHINGTON STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Explosives may have been on Chinese spy balloon, general says

The Chinese spy balloon that was shot down after flying over the U.S. last week was possibly carrying explosives, according to a top military official. The balloon, which was 200 feet tall and carried a surveillance payload the size of a jetliner, could have been carrying explosives “to detonate and destroy the balloon,” said U.S. Air Force General Glen VanHerck, according to Politico reporter Lara Seligman.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

What’s inside China’s spy balloon? Former CIA director explains

Former CIA Director John Brennan and Richard Haas, president of the Council of Foreign Relations, join Meet the Press NOW to explain what is known of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon flying over America, and analyze what motivations could be behind the act.Feb. 3, 2023.
AFmitrynews

Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US

The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."
TheDailyBeast

How America Would Be Screwed if China Invades Taiwan

The vaunted fleet of the U.S. Navy may not be ready for a conflict with China.A recent analysis found that the U.S. would likely lose a vast number of ships in a war with China over Taiwan, thanks to a narrowing technological advantage. And experts say the U.S. fleet of over 490 ships is also losing its edge in numbers compared to China’s fleet of 661 vessels.“We are nowhere near adequately prepared,” said William Toti, who led the Navy’s anti-submarine China strategy before his retirement. “I fear that we've awakened a sleeping giant. They have more ships than we do....
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
1070 KHMO-AM

America’s ‘Doomsday Plane’ is Flying Over Illinois Right Now

The United States 'Doomsday Plane' is flying over the Midwest including Illinois for the first time in weeks and that's actually good news. To be clear, I don't have some classified government clearance to be alerted when the United States E-4B Nightwatch (aka "the Doomsday Plane") is in our airspace over Missouri and Illinois. It's public knowledge that's readily available on Flight Aware Radar. Here's the position that was reported as of this writing around 10:30am Central Time on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
ILLINOIS STATE
Futurism

Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy

Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
WTAJ

WTAJ

45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy