easttexasradio.com

Texas, Oklahoma To Leave Big 12 Earlier

Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the Southeastern Conference in 2024, a year earlier than planned, after Big 12 officials cleared Thursday for the programs to exit their league. Texas and Oklahoma will leave behind the $50 million each school would have received over the next two seasons under the Big 12’s media contracts. BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, and Houston are joining the Big 12 before the 2023 football season, giving the league a temporary membership of 14 schools.
NORMAN, OK
foxsanantonio.com

ChatGPT's five legendary San Antonio restaurants

SAN ANTONIO – We asked ChatGPT for five legendary restaurants in San Antonio – and to tell us a little about each. Mi Tierra Cafe y Panadería is a legendary Mexican restaurant that has been serving traditional Tex-Mex cuisine since 1941. With its colorful decor and lively atmosphere, it is considered a staple of San Antonio's vibrant cultural heritage. From its famous breakfast plates to its signature margaritas, Mi Tierra is a must-visit for anyone looking for a taste of authentic Mexican flavor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Check out Rosario’s new Southtown location to open on Friday

SAN ANTONIO – The wait is almost over. Rosario’s — the popular Southtown restaurant will open its doors at its new location on Friday. Restaurant owner, Lisa Wong, closed the South Alamo location in November after 23 years in the space in anticipation of the move. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Former Bexar County constable asking for new trial

SAN ANTONIO — A former Bexar County constable is asking for a new trial after being found guilty of evidence tampering in September. In January, Michelle Barrientes-Vela was convicted by jury for evidence tampering and official oppression, which centered around allegations that Vela altered and created her own handwritten cash logs for security at Rodriguez Park on the city’s west side. Other disturbing allegations were made during the course of the trial.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

18-wheeler in road rage incident, a first for driving instructor

SAN ANTONIO – Former Bexar County sheriff’s deputy Mark Alonso said he’s seen road rage worsen in the last six years that he’s owned a driving school. Whether it’s being able to lawfully carry a weapon or pandemic stress, Alonso said, “People are just less tolerant it just seems like these days, for whatever reason.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX

