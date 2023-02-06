Play Inc Arts has had another terrific season. Starting last summer with some great toe tapping musicals and continuing through the holiday season, Play Inc enjoys bringing the people of East Central Minnesota a variety of shows. This winter is no different. For the past several years, Play Inc has presented a musical in February or early March. They have traditionally been well known titles (lots of Disney) and shows that people already know and love (The Music Man). These shows have brought families together on stage to perform, and brought the community some exceptional entertainment. All of that will be on stage again this February except the well known title. The 2013 Broadway musical adaptation of the book (and subsequent Tim Burton film) Big Fish is set to take the stage and audiences by storm.

