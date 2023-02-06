Read full article on original website
Hemen appointed to Isanti council
The Isanti city council is full again after the council interviewed and voted to appoint George Hemen to fill the seat vacated when Jimmie Gordon was sworn in as mayor. Gordon himself wound up casting the deciding vote for Hemen as the original paper ballot resulted in a 2-2 tie between Heman and Dan Hinnenkamp. By state statute, if there is a tie in voting for an appointee, the mayor casts the tie-breaking vote. During discussion of the vote, Gordon openly endorsed Hemen, while Steve Lundeen and Dan Collison endorsed Hinnenkamp based on the fact he was the only one of the six applicants who also ran for election to a council seat during the November 2022 general election.
City Administrator investigation expands
An employment investigation at the city of North Branch is growing, prompting the attorneys in charge to make plans to address possible conflicts. In a brief, tight-lipped open special council meeting, the city council approved a request from their attorney’s office, Flaherty & Hood, P.A., to expand the investigation of City Administrator Renae Fry and change investigators in the event of a conflict.
Isanti and Chisago County Court Reports, Jan. 22 - Feb. 4
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Jan. 22 - Feb. 4. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Samuel Charles Giddings (DOB 02/12/1992) of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 24 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana. Brittany...
North Branch School News: Thank you for choosing North Branch Area Public Schools
Our communities are growing and each day we are fortunate to welcome new Vikings into our schools. Since January 1, we have 29 new students, and we continue to welcome new students each week. Last Thursday at our Kindergarten Parent Information Night, staff were delighted to welcome roughly 60 future kindergartners and 95 adults wanting to learn more about our early education offerings.
It takes a village: Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church to hold benefit for one of its own
It’s no secret that the residents of Braham know how to pull together and make things happen. Whether it’s the dozens who turn out to make Pie Day work, or the volunteers at Tusen Tack who handle gatherings at the Braham Event Center and the thrift store, or friends of the school district who chip in time to ensure that students have all they need, Braham is well-versed in the language of giving.
Chisago County Master Gardener’s expo coming
The Chisago County Master Gardeners will present their annual Garden Expo on Saturday March 18, 2023 at the North Branch High School. It’s a day long event from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. that includes 20 classes and a keynote speaker who this year will be Climate Scientist Sam Potter talking about “Climate Change in Minnesota Gardens”. You must pre-register for your classes and class sizes are limited to 25 people so early registration is recommended. You can bring a bag lunch or pre-order a lunch for $9.
ECE, North Branch Water & Light sale finalized
On Feb. 3, East Central Energy officially acquired the municipal electric distribution system of North Branch Water & Light. Approximately 2,000 homes and businesses within the city of North Branch were transferred to ECE, which previously served much of the surrounding area. ECE VP/COO Andy Olson mentions, “ECE is happy...
Worth a Thousand Words: ‘You used to say live and let live’
I remember back when I went through an unemployment stretch having to take these personality questionnaires when filling out applications. Among the literally hundreds of seemingly bizarre questions posed was one that has stuck out in my mind all these years later. It read somewhere along the lines of “What do you think of the philosophy of live and let live?”
Magical musical set for Play Inc.’s winter production
Play Inc Arts has had another terrific season. Starting last summer with some great toe tapping musicals and continuing through the holiday season, Play Inc enjoys bringing the people of East Central Minnesota a variety of shows. This winter is no different. For the past several years, Play Inc has presented a musical in February or early March. They have traditionally been well known titles (lots of Disney) and shows that people already know and love (The Music Man). These shows have brought families together on stage to perform, and brought the community some exceptional entertainment. All of that will be on stage again this February except the well known title. The 2013 Broadway musical adaptation of the book (and subsequent Tim Burton film) Big Fish is set to take the stage and audiences by storm.
Additional details of Highway 95 expansion revealed
Slowly but surely, specifics about the much-anticipated expansion of Highway 95 through downtown Cambridge are becoming clearer. At the same time, however, there are still plenty of details that remain fuzzy. During a recent meeting of local business owners, Jim Hall from SEH, who has been hired as the project’s...
Plea agreement reached in Vangrinsven murder case
Less than two weeks before going to a jury trial, the suspect in the murder of Amanda Jo Vangrinsven of Isanti has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. In August, 2021, Richard Melvin Peterson II was arrested and charged with the death of Vangrinsven, who had gone missing a week earlier prompting a five-day search that eventually led to Peterson’s property where her body was found. According to the arrest report, Peterson was the last person seen with Vangrinsven as they left the Dugout Bar and Grill in Bethel following a night of drinking there and before that, at the Isanti VFW, where Vangrinsven worked and Peterson frequented. The report concludes with the discovery of her body partially buried and with a bullet in her skull.
Letter to the editor: We need a self-serve car wash
I’ve heard rumors of what/who might be going into the old Perkins restaurant. But what this town really needs, what it used to have, is a self-serve car wash. It would be exceedingly handy and probably packed on nicer days after snowfalls and sub-zero days. That is one of...
