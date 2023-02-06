Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Thursday Overnight Forecast
A little snow early Friday, sunshine and a warming trend this weekend. A little snow early Friday, sunshine and a warming trend this weekend. Restaurants around Springfield are preparing for big days when Super Bowl Sunday arrives. Missouri’s new attorney general begins investigation …. Missouri's Attorney General announced Thursday...
Ozarks First.com
Catch “The Color Purple” at the Springfield Contemporary Theatre
Don’t miss your chance to see the amazing cast of “The Color Purple” at the Springfield Contemporary Theatre February 10th-26th!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.
Ozarks First.com
Sertoma Chili Cook-Off
Don’t miss the Sertoma Chili Cook-Off, benefiting The Boys & Girls Club of Springfield, Saturday, February 18th at the Springfield Expo Center!
Comments / 0