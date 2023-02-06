Read full article on original website
Cambridge-Isanti One-Act returns to state
The Cambridge-Isanti High School One-Act troupe is making yet another trip to state following the team’s second-straight section championship last weekend in Duluth. All told, this is the CIHS Theatre Department’s ninth time advancing to state, including the fourth time in the last six years. North Branch One-Act is the only other theatre department to advance to state from this section in those six years.
It takes a village: Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church to hold benefit for one of its own
It’s no secret that the residents of Braham know how to pull together and make things happen. Whether it’s the dozens who turn out to make Pie Day work, or the volunteers at Tusen Tack who handle gatherings at the Braham Event Center and the thrift store, or friends of the school district who chip in time to ensure that students have all they need, Braham is well-versed in the language of giving.
Isanti and Chisago County Court Reports, Jan. 22 - Feb. 4
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Jan. 22 - Feb. 4. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Samuel Charles Giddings (DOB 02/12/1992) of Cambridge, was charged Jan. 24 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana. Brittany...
Cambridge woman charged with 21 counts of mail theft
A 37-year-old Cambridge woman has been charged with 21 counts of mail theft in connection with an ongoing investigation involving multiple attempts to either purchase goods or make bank deposits with fraudulent checks. According to court records, Brittany Joy Nelson, along with her boyfriend Brian Lee Emerson, were arrested on...
Worth a Thousand Words: ‘You used to say live and let live’
I remember back when I went through an unemployment stretch having to take these personality questionnaires when filling out applications. Among the literally hundreds of seemingly bizarre questions posed was one that has stuck out in my mind all these years later. It read somewhere along the lines of “What do you think of the philosophy of live and let live?”
Hemen appointed to Isanti council
The Isanti city council is full again after the council interviewed and voted to appoint George Hemen to fill the seat vacated when Jimmie Gordon was sworn in as mayor. Gordon himself wound up casting the deciding vote for Hemen as the original paper ballot resulted in a 2-2 tie between Heman and Dan Hinnenkamp. By state statute, if there is a tie in voting for an appointee, the mayor casts the tie-breaking vote. During discussion of the vote, Gordon openly endorsed Hemen, while Steve Lundeen and Dan Collison endorsed Hinnenkamp based on the fact he was the only one of the six applicants who also ran for election to a council seat during the November 2022 general election.
Winter Sports Soundbites: Jackets, Vikings split in head-to-head basketball games
The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket and North Branch Viking girls and boys basketball teams followed the Golden Rule of “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” in their games against each other last week. Either that, or it was a case of “anything you can do, I can do better.” Whichever it was, the result was one school executing a dominant defense against the other in both games, which culminated in a 1-1 split for the schools.
City Administrator investigation expands
An employment investigation at the city of North Branch is growing, prompting the attorneys in charge to make plans to address possible conflicts. In a brief, tight-lipped open special council meeting, the city council approved a request from their attorney’s office, Flaherty & Hood, P.A., to expand the investigation of City Administrator Renae Fry and change investigators in the event of a conflict.
Additional details of Highway 95 expansion revealed
Slowly but surely, specifics about the much-anticipated expansion of Highway 95 through downtown Cambridge are becoming clearer. At the same time, however, there are still plenty of details that remain fuzzy. During a recent meeting of local business owners, Jim Hall from SEH, who has been hired as the project’s...
Letter to the editor: We need a self-serve car wash
I’ve heard rumors of what/who might be going into the old Perkins restaurant. But what this town really needs, what it used to have, is a self-serve car wash. It would be exceedingly handy and probably packed on nicer days after snowfalls and sub-zero days. That is one of...
Plea agreement reached in Vangrinsven murder case
Less than two weeks before going to a jury trial, the suspect in the murder of Amanda Jo Vangrinsven of Isanti has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. In August, 2021, Richard Melvin Peterson II was arrested and charged with the death of Vangrinsven, who had gone missing a week earlier prompting a five-day search that eventually led to Peterson’s property where her body was found. According to the arrest report, Peterson was the last person seen with Vangrinsven as they left the Dugout Bar and Grill in Bethel following a night of drinking there and before that, at the Isanti VFW, where Vangrinsven worked and Peterson frequented. The report concludes with the discovery of her body partially buried and with a bullet in her skull.
