Less than two weeks before going to a jury trial, the suspect in the murder of Amanda Jo Vangrinsven of Isanti has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. In August, 2021, Richard Melvin Peterson II was arrested and charged with the death of Vangrinsven, who had gone missing a week earlier prompting a five-day search that eventually led to Peterson’s property where her body was found. According to the arrest report, Peterson was the last person seen with Vangrinsven as they left the Dugout Bar and Grill in Bethel following a night of drinking there and before that, at the Isanti VFW, where Vangrinsven worked and Peterson frequented. The report concludes with the discovery of her body partially buried and with a bullet in her skull.

ISANTI, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO