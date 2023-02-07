ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cwbradio.com

WIAA Wrestling Regionals Saturday

Regionals in high school wrestling will be held around the state on Saturday involving area teams. The top 4 four individuals in each weight class advance on to Sectionals next week and the top two teams advance to Team Sectionals on Tuesday. Division 1 Regionals involving area teams:. Hayward/Northwood Regional...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisportsheroics.com

The Argument For Replacing Greg Gard as the Coach of Badgers Men’s Basketball

I want to preface everything by saying that I fully support Greg Gard. I think he’s done a fantastic job and the recent results of the team are more due to bad luck than anything he as a coach can control. With that said, I think it’s important to take a step back and look at each side of the debate without bringing emotions into it. Since I am on the side of keeping Gard, I’m in a position to view the talking points from the other side objectively.
MADISON, WI
WFRV Local 5

De Pere ready for packed house in battle of No. 1s

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – One is often the loneliest number. But Saturday night, the top-ranked team in Wisconsin will welcome some similar company. De Pere is set to host the game of the year in Wisconsin high school basketball, with the Division 1 No. 1-ranked Redbirds (20-0) hosting Division 2 No. 1 Pewaukee (17-2). […]
DE PERE, WI
oregonobserver.com

Oregon resident to lead seminar at Wisconsin Garden & Landscape Expo

Victor Zaderej, an Oregon resident, will lead a session at the upcoming PBS Wisconsin Garden & Landscape Expo, which takes place from Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12. Zaderej’s seminar, “Grow Lettuce in Your Living Room – Feed Your Family from Your Indoor Hydroponic Garden,” begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. He will discuss a variety of methods for growing food indoors throughout the year, a topic he recently published a book on.
OREGON, WI
B105

Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties

If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
97X

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Spectators line up to watch Air Force One land in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A line of nearly 20 cars waited to catch a glimpse of Air Force One Wednesday morning as it landed in Madison. “It’s not very often you see the president land, he’s coming in with his crew to Madison so I thought I’d come out and look at it,” said spectator Gerhard Peckman.
MADISON, WI
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Wisconsin Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Some of the best BBQ you’ve ever tasted can be found in a place with a little swagger. In Dodgeville, Wisconsin, there’s a restaurant with a name that says it all: Bob’s Bitchin’ BBQ. This gem of a restaurant serves some of the best BBQ in Wisconsin – savory, tangy, and just a little smoky. It’s worth making the trip to southwest Wisconsin. Here’s why.
DODGEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is slated to close

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The latest round of Bed Bath and Beyond closures will hit home in Madison as well as three other Wisconsin cities. The struggling home goods store announced Wednesday scores more of its stores will close, including four in Wisconsin. For Madison, that means the one...
MADISON, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Most popular girl names in the '00s in Wisconsin

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Wisconsin using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

Two Wisconsin legislators propose a lifetime fishing license

MADISON (WJFW) - Two Wisconsin legislators are proposing a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal this week. “Many people take up fishing in childhood and continue to fish for decades,” said Sen. Testin. “This bill would let anglers make...
WISCONSIN STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Wisconsin Strangles Cases Since November

Since November 2022, there have been reported cases of strangles in nine Wisconsin counties. Below is an overview of confirmed cases and potential exposures. In La Crosse County, a yearling Quarter Horse filly who was rescued from a kill pen a few months ago was sampled on January 30 and reported on February 6. She had a low-positive PCR and had previously experienced nasal discharge. Ten to 15 other horses are located on the premises without clinical signs. The affected horse is under voluntary quarantine.
WISCONSIN STATE

