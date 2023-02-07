Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
cwbradio.com
WIAA Wrestling Regionals Saturday
Regionals in high school wrestling will be held around the state on Saturday involving area teams. The top 4 four individuals in each weight class advance on to Sectionals next week and the top two teams advance to Team Sectionals on Tuesday. Division 1 Regionals involving area teams:. Hayward/Northwood Regional...
oregonobserver.com
Boys hockey: Oregon rides fast start to beat McFarland, keep Swenson Cup
The Oregon boys hockey team is hoping history will soon repeat itself. Oregon rode a quick start to a 4-2 win over McFarland to retain the Swenson Cup in a Badger Conference crossover game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Oregon Ice Arena. The Panthers will see the Spartans again on...
wisportsheroics.com
The Argument For Replacing Greg Gard as the Coach of Badgers Men’s Basketball
I want to preface everything by saying that I fully support Greg Gard. I think he’s done a fantastic job and the recent results of the team are more due to bad luck than anything he as a coach can control. With that said, I think it’s important to take a step back and look at each side of the debate without bringing emotions into it. Since I am on the side of keeping Gard, I’m in a position to view the talking points from the other side objectively.
De Pere ready for packed house in battle of No. 1s
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – One is often the loneliest number. But Saturday night, the top-ranked team in Wisconsin will welcome some similar company. De Pere is set to host the game of the year in Wisconsin high school basketball, with the Division 1 No. 1-ranked Redbirds (20-0) hosting Division 2 No. 1 Pewaukee (17-2). […]
onfocus.news
Girls Basketball Tournament Seeding and Pairings Reveal to be Streamed LIVE
STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will release the 2023 Girls Basketball Tournament Series seeds and pairings during a one-hour live stream at WIAA.TV on the NFHS Network Sunday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. Veteran sports announcer Jay Wilson will serve as the host of the...
Professional Bowlers Association unveils new type of tournament in Wisconsin
Wisconsinites and sports go hand in hand. But there is one that frames itself above the rest. This summer, bowling is giving everyone a chance to strike it big.
oregonobserver.com
Oregon resident to lead seminar at Wisconsin Garden & Landscape Expo
Victor Zaderej, an Oregon resident, will lead a session at the upcoming PBS Wisconsin Garden & Landscape Expo, which takes place from Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12. Zaderej’s seminar, “Grow Lettuce in Your Living Room – Feed Your Family from Your Indoor Hydroponic Garden,” begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. He will discuss a variety of methods for growing food indoors throughout the year, a topic he recently published a book on.
Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties
If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
nbc15.com
Spectators line up to watch Air Force One land in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A line of nearly 20 cars waited to catch a glimpse of Air Force One Wednesday morning as it landed in Madison. “It’s not very often you see the president land, he’s coming in with his crew to Madison so I thought I’d come out and look at it,” said spectator Gerhard Peckman.
5 Hilariously Awkward Street Names We Can’t Believe Were Approved in Wisconsin
Every state has its own share of weird road and street names, but these 5 in Wisconsin might just top the list. This morning I got a good laugh when I came across this article about weird street and road names in Wisconsin, but it also left me wondering how some of them actually got approved. Do they not have rules or procedures for naming roads in Wisconsin?
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Wisconsin Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Some of the best BBQ you’ve ever tasted can be found in a place with a little swagger. In Dodgeville, Wisconsin, there’s a restaurant with a name that says it all: Bob’s Bitchin’ BBQ. This gem of a restaurant serves some of the best BBQ in Wisconsin – savory, tangy, and just a little smoky. It’s worth making the trip to southwest Wisconsin. Here’s why.
nbc15.com
A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is slated to close
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The latest round of Bed Bath and Beyond closures will hit home in Madison as well as three other Wisconsin cities. The struggling home goods store announced Wednesday scores more of its stores will close, including four in Wisconsin. For Madison, that means the one...
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Wisconsin
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food restaurants in each state.
voiceofalexandria.com
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Wisconsin using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
wearegreenbay.com
Overturned tanker hauling hazardous material closes interstate in Wisconsin
EDGERTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is currently on the scene of a crash after a tanker hauling hazardous, flammable materials overturned in slippery conditions. According to state troopers, northbound lanes of Interstate 39/90 are closed at Wisconsin Highway 73 due to the crash. No injuries have...
WJFW-TV
Two Wisconsin legislators propose a lifetime fishing license
MADISON (WJFW) - Two Wisconsin legislators are proposing a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal this week. “Many people take up fishing in childhood and continue to fish for decades,” said Sen. Testin. “This bill would let anglers make...
12 Amazing Wisconsin Restaurants Featured on the Food Network
If you're dining out in southern Wisconsin, these are the places you need to check out right away. If the Food Network loved the food, you probably will too. Wouldn't it be the absolute best if tomorrow (and every single day after) your day started with someone saying to you,
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Wisconsin Strangles Cases Since November
Since November 2022, there have been reported cases of strangles in nine Wisconsin counties. Below is an overview of confirmed cases and potential exposures. In La Crosse County, a yearling Quarter Horse filly who was rescued from a kill pen a few months ago was sampled on January 30 and reported on February 6. She had a low-positive PCR and had previously experienced nasal discharge. Ten to 15 other horses are located on the premises without clinical signs. The affected horse is under voluntary quarantine.
