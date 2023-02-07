ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

kawc.org

City of Yuma invites teenage girls to feel the burn at upcoming camp

YUMA, Ariz. (KAWC) - Women firefighters remain among the minority, particularly here in Yuma. An upcoming camp hopes to change that by igniting excitement among teenage girls about the career. “We're definitely hoping to encourage more students to have kind of an eye opening experience of what it's like and...
YUMA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yuma to Hold Ave C, 18th St Future Upgrades Meeting

The City of Yuma invites members of the public to attend an open house to learn more about future upgrades to the intersection of Avenue C and 18th Street from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in the cafeteria of Cibola High School, 4100 W. 20th St. Residents may...
YUMA, AZ
Anthony Zeedyk

City of Yuma to host public meeting on reclamation project.

As the City of Yuma plans to revitalize a historic area of town, they are inviting the public to attend a meeting to learn more about the project and share their ideas. The plans for the project, called "Brownfields to Innovation Districts," will be discussed at the public meeting on February 14th.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Semi-truck parking at homes in San Luis have caught police attention

SAN LUIS -- Police in San Luis have been informing the community about maintaining safety throughout the city. Officials for the police department took to social media to address the different issues that have been complained about by citizens, which include semi-trucks parking in residential areas. According to San Luis...
SAN LUIS, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Yuma fire shares difference between Fire Engine & Ambulance

YUMA -- So what is the difference between a Fire Engine and a Paramedic Transport unit (ambulance)?. Some might say that one is a lot bigger, can seat more passengers, and carries water and hoses to extinguish large fires, but if it involves an emergency medical response, there is not much difference.
YUMA, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Panattoni To Build 1+ Million SF Industrial Park in Yuma

Developer Sees Demand for Distribution of Mexico-Produced Goods Through Arizona. PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2023 – Leading U.S. industrial space developer Panattoni Development has land at 36th Street and South Avenue 4E in Yuma, AZ for development of a 1+ million square foot industrial park. Panattoni sees an opportunity for US and international companies to utilize Yuma as a distribution point for both the US and Mexico markets.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Fire damages trailer causing death of a man

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out this morning at a mobile home in El Centro claiming the life of one man and two dogs. The fire broke out at the Country Life RV Park in El Centro, California. The Imperial County Fire Department said the fire started around 6 a.m. in The post Fire damages trailer causing death of a man appeared first on KYMA.
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Warming for the remainder of the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - High pressure builds into our region bringing passing systems which will warm our temperatures, keep our air dry, and increase our winds. With the warmer and sunny conditions make sure to take precautions by drinking plenty of water and lathering up on sunscreen if you plan to spend any time outdoors.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Highest-paying science jobs in Yuma

Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Yuma, AZ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Man dies in trailer fire

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out this morning at a mobile home in El Centro claiming the life of one man and two dogs. The fire broke out at the Country Life RV Park in El Centro, California. The Imperial County Fire Department said the fire started around 6 a.m. in The post Man dies in trailer fire appeared first on KYMA.
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Former Yuma teacher, coach in court for sending obscene material to a minor

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An update now in the case of a local elementary school teacher and former junior varsity football coach, accused of asking for nude pictures from a minor. In a quick court appearance, the defense for 31-year-old Jacob Williams requested additional time in this case and...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

WomanHaven thrift store reopens in new location

EL CENTRO — WomanHaven, A Center for Family Solutions celebrated the opening of its new thrift shop on 742 W Main Street in El Centro Thursday, February 2. City officials, WomanHaven board members, officers from the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, community organizations, volunteers, and shoppers attended the 9 a.m. ribbon cutting ceremony. Snacks were served in the lobby.
EL CENTRO, CA

