City of Yuma to host public meeting on reclamation project.Anthony ZeedykYuma, AZ
US Citizens Getting Paid $800 a Piece to Drive IllegalsMarcus RingoArizona State
Migrants crossing into the U.S. through border wall gaps in Arizona contaminate and destroy crops, farmers sayAmarie M.Yuma, AZ
Illegal immigration surge in this Arizona city could lead to a national lettuce shortageJalyn SmootYuma, AZ
Migrants Crossing into Yuma, Arizona are Accused of Destroying Crops and Threatening the American Food Supplyjustpene50Yuma, AZ
kawc.org
City of Yuma invites teenage girls to feel the burn at upcoming camp
YUMA, Ariz. (KAWC) - Women firefighters remain among the minority, particularly here in Yuma. An upcoming camp hopes to change that by igniting excitement among teenage girls about the career. “We're definitely hoping to encourage more students to have kind of an eye opening experience of what it's like and...
SignalsAZ
Yuma to Hold Ave C, 18th St Future Upgrades Meeting
The City of Yuma invites members of the public to attend an open house to learn more about future upgrades to the intersection of Avenue C and 18th Street from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in the cafeteria of Cibola High School, 4100 W. 20th St. Residents may...
yumadailynews.com
Preschool in Yuma gets broken into, police ask for help in identifying the burglar
YUMA -- Police in Yuma have been asking the public to help in identifying the reported burglar. The man broke into Cornerstone Preschool around 3:00 in the morning. According to police, the man stole some items from the school, and also some children's medication. If you have any information on...
City of Yuma to host public meeting on reclamation project.
As the City of Yuma plans to revitalize a historic area of town, they are inviting the public to attend a meeting to learn more about the project and share their ideas. The plans for the project, called "Brownfields to Innovation Districts," will be discussed at the public meeting on February 14th.
yumadailynews.com
Semi-truck parking at homes in San Luis have caught police attention
SAN LUIS -- Police in San Luis have been informing the community about maintaining safety throughout the city. Officials for the police department took to social media to address the different issues that have been complained about by citizens, which include semi-trucks parking in residential areas. According to San Luis...
yumadailynews.com
Yuma fire shares difference between Fire Engine & Ambulance
YUMA -- So what is the difference between a Fire Engine and a Paramedic Transport unit (ambulance)?. Some might say that one is a lot bigger, can seat more passengers, and carries water and hoses to extinguish large fires, but if it involves an emergency medical response, there is not much difference.
realestatedaily-news.com
Panattoni To Build 1+ Million SF Industrial Park in Yuma
Developer Sees Demand for Distribution of Mexico-Produced Goods Through Arizona. PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2023 – Leading U.S. industrial space developer Panattoni Development has land at 36th Street and South Avenue 4E in Yuma, AZ for development of a 1+ million square foot industrial park. Panattoni sees an opportunity for US and international companies to utilize Yuma as a distribution point for both the US and Mexico markets.
Home Grown: California woman makes Yuma lettuce go viral
One woman from California claims she’s in part responsible for a growing demand for Yuma lettuce across America. The post Home Grown: California woman makes Yuma lettuce go viral appeared first on KYMA.
SPECIAL REPORT: How Heart Disease affects locals in Yuma County
The Center for Disease Control has found heart disease to be the leading cause of death in the United States. The post SPECIAL REPORT: How Heart Disease affects locals in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Regional Medical Center spends $20 million on migrant care
Since December 2021, Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) has provided $20 million in uncompensated migrant care. The post Yuma Regional Medical Center spends $20 million on migrant care appeared first on KYMA.
Fire damages trailer causing death of a man
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out this morning at a mobile home in El Centro claiming the life of one man and two dogs. The fire broke out at the Country Life RV Park in El Centro, California. The Imperial County Fire Department said the fire started around 6 a.m. in The post Fire damages trailer causing death of a man appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo kicks off Friday
The 78th annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo kicks off Friday. The post Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo kicks off Friday appeared first on KYMA.
proclaimerscv.com
After spending $20 million on migrant treatment, Arizona hospital is on the edge of failure: “Nobody has a solution”
A border town’s single hospital is being overrun by migrant patients, testing its medical capabilities and putting it in danger of shutting down due to a lack of money to handle the influx. On “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday, co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy was told by Dr. Robert Transchel,...
kyma.com
Warming for the remainder of the week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - High pressure builds into our region bringing passing systems which will warm our temperatures, keep our air dry, and increase our winds. With the warmer and sunny conditions make sure to take precautions by drinking plenty of water and lathering up on sunscreen if you plan to spend any time outdoors.
yumadailynews.com
Highest-paying science jobs in Yuma
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Yuma, AZ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Imperial Valley cancer patient wins big on the Price is Right
A day Thomas Angulo will never forget! checking off one of his bucket list goals, being a contestant on the Price is Right. The post Imperial Valley cancer patient wins big on the Price is Right appeared first on KYMA.
Man dies in trailer fire
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out this morning at a mobile home in El Centro claiming the life of one man and two dogs. The fire broke out at the Country Life RV Park in El Centro, California. The Imperial County Fire Department said the fire started around 6 a.m. in The post Man dies in trailer fire appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Former Yuma teacher, coach in court for sending obscene material to a minor
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An update now in the case of a local elementary school teacher and former junior varsity football coach, accused of asking for nude pictures from a minor. In a quick court appearance, the defense for 31-year-old Jacob Williams requested additional time in this case and...
SPECIAL REPORT: Fentanyl on the rise
An Imperial Valley mother speaking out after fentanyl claimed the life of her son, what she wishes she knew then, and a powerful message for our community The post SPECIAL REPORT: Fentanyl on the rise appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
WomanHaven thrift store reopens in new location
EL CENTRO — WomanHaven, A Center for Family Solutions celebrated the opening of its new thrift shop on 742 W Main Street in El Centro Thursday, February 2. City officials, WomanHaven board members, officers from the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, community organizations, volunteers, and shoppers attended the 9 a.m. ribbon cutting ceremony. Snacks were served in the lobby.
