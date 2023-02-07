ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

NewsTalk 95.5

10 Common Every Day Dramas We Endure in Billings

America seems very divided these days, but in reality- we all endure the same dramas in everyday life here in Billings. Whether it's spilling something on your shirt at work, sending the text message to the wrong person or tripping over your shoes in public- they're all annoying to deal with. It's okay to feel frustration from time to time.
NewsTalk 95.5

Klap, Knock, and Stomp! A Billings Quartet Performance Coming Soon

The Billings Symphony Orchestra is performing a show on February 23rd at The Depot and this performance is going to be different than others in the past. A part of the Sukin Series, The Henry Mancini Institute Quartet is performing Thursday, February 23rd and is playing a mashup of Celtic and Nordic folk music. This show is in replacement of the UK-based Albion Quartet which was unable to travel to Billings due to travel visa issues.
Cat Country 102.9

A Nugget of Love is Ready to be Adopted and She’s a Beaut!

Nugget is her name and being beautiful is her game. Nugget looking for her forever home. She came into YVAS (Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter) as a stray and is a bit shy. She seemed to gravitate towards women more so, and loves to be around her human for support. It seems she is standoffish just a bit, but with time and patience she will gain confidence and become your best friend. Her fur is as soft as it looks too! What a beauty.
NewsTalk 95.5

Gen Z Duo from Laurel Realize Dream of Opening Their Own Gym

Gen Z'ers (those between the ages of 11 and 26) frequently get a lot of flack from elder generations for being unmotived and lazy. I can't tell you how often I've heard "kids these days don't want to work anymore!", usually spoken by a grumpy old Boomer. This misconception about Gen Z really isn't fair. A senior research scholar at Stanford University wrote this about Gen Z'ers,
NewsTalk 95.5

LOL! Dog Owners of Billings Share Nasty/ Funny Things They’ve Found in Dog’s Mouth

On our social media pages, we asked the people of Billings “What’s the funniest, or nastiest thing you've found your dog chewing on?”. And these answers are hilarious, interesting, and some are just nasty. Gotta love (wo)man’s best friend, right? OF COURSE! We are obsessed with all pets, but especially dogs. They're just so quirky and sometimes real nasty...it's fine.
KULR8

Object in Billings Sky Falling

Recently Billings has been featured on screens around the world for strange phenomenon in the sky. I investigated what appeared to be an object falling from the sky on Friday evening—-and spoke to local residents about what they saw and heard.
NewsTalk 95.5

Help Settle this Huge Food Debate We had on the Morning Mix

This weird food combo caused some ruckus in our office today atop the Double tree Hotel in downtown Billings. Michael says that he was served chili with cinnamon (he pronounces it as thinnamon) rolls as a child while growing up in Iowa. The Smithsonian reported that this food combo has been served in midwestern areas including Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas and Montana.
newsnationnow.com

Mexican drug cartels arrive in Big Sky Country

(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
NewsTalk 95.5

Montana, Your “Plastic Trash” Takes HOW LONG to Decompose?!

Hey you, with the single-use water bottle that you’re about to throw in the trash- think before you do that. Plastic is a material that we just cannot escape from. The fact food companies put things like spinach in a plastic tub doesn’t make sense at all. People wash their produce when they get home anyways- no need for this extra plastic packaging that ends up getting trashed anyways which ends up in landfills or water ways.
