ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

The City of Lewisville Fire Marshal enjoys making an impact on the community through education and safety

By Arianna Morrison
starlocalmedia.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Plano News Roundup: Donations requested for clothing nonprofit

Joseph’s Coat, a program of The Storehouse of Collin County that provides clothing at no cost, is asking the community for donations, specifically warm children’s clothing, athletic shoes and new underwear. Last fall, Joseph’s Coat began taking clothing appointments on Mondays and Wednesdays as well as Fridays. Inflation...
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina News Roundup: Volunteer summit, crime statistics and more updates

The city of Celina will host an inaugural volunteer summit from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 20. The event will take place at the Celina City Council chambers (112 N Colorado St.). Attending organizations include city of Celina, LovePacs, Grace Bridge Food Bank, Celina Community Police Foundation, Preston Trails Rotary, Celina Professional Firefighters Association and more.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen Planning and Zoning to revisit housing development Feb. 21

After being denied, a proposed residential development in the city of Allen has been tabled for a Feb. 21 Allen Planning and Zoning meeting. At a Feb. 7 P&Z meeting, City of Allen Planning Manager Hayley Angel presented a proposed redevelopment of a lot near Prestige Circle and Greenville Avenue. The nine-acre lot, currently housing a single home, would house 54 townhome-like dwelling units.
ALLEN, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Fire causes $500k in damage to Denton restaurant

Boca 31, a Latin American restaurant in Denton, is closed indefinitely after a fire caused significant damage Tuesday night. The Denton Fire Department responded to the blaze at 207 South Bell Ave., just after 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. The restaurant is directly across the street from the fire station, so firefighters arrived less than two minutes after the 911 call was placed, according to Denton FD.
DENTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney News Roundup: 'Benji' statue details and more updates

The City of McKinney will host a dedication ceremony during the annual Krewe of Barkus dog parade and festival to unveil the Benji Love statue in Historic Downtown McKinney that commemorates the upcoming 50th anniversary of the movie "Benji." Downtown McKinney served as the primary outdoor filming location for the movie.
MCKINNEY, TX
KXII.com

CLEAR Alert canceled, Denton County man found safe

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A CLEAR Alert was canceled Friday after a critical missing Denton man was found safe. The Aubrey Police Department said 62-year-old Lee Gills had been found just before noon, but did not say where he was located. Gills was reported reported missing Friday at 9:48 a.m.
AUBREY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Check out the new home of economic development in McKinney

McKinney’s economic development activity has a new home. After making an announcement in December, the McKinney Chamber of Commerce, McKinney Community Development Corporation (MCDC) and McKinney Economic Development Corporation (EDC) have officially moved to a connected office space in the Kaizen Building at District 121.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen P&Z committee passes new shopping center proposal

A new shopping center is being proposed near Greenville Ave. and High Trail Road in Allen. Community members gathered at a Feb. 7 Allen Planning & Zoning meeting to discuss possible concerns with the proposed shopping center. Five buildings were proposed for the 7.5-acre plot of land in question. Around 23,000 square feet would be used for office space while 79,000 square feet were slated for retail, warehouse and other uses, City of Allen Senior Planner Kim Yockey said.
ALLEN, TX
WFAA

New emergency department coming to southern Dallas medical center

DALLAS — A brand new emergency department will soon open at Methodist Charlton Medical Center in southern Dallas. Crews are busy assembling furniture, decorating spaces, and putting on the finishing touches on the hospital’s new emergency department. “We are so happy to be able to provide this kind...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Aloha Chicken and Shrimp offering Hawaiian-style dishes in Richardson

Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened in Richardson on Nov. 25 at 581 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 127. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened in Richardson at the end of November at 581 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 127, next to the former space of I Love You A Latte coffee shop. Aloha serves a variety of Hawaiian-style rice dishes, including a surf and turf plate, a coconut shrimp plate and Spam Musubi, which is a slice of marinated Spam in the eatery's seasoned rice that is wrapped into a sushi-like handroll. The Richardson location—the second for the company outside of its Watauga, Texas, restaurant—has an open-kitchen concept where guests can see their food being cooked. 972-504-5676. www.alohachickenandshrimp.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Dallas Observer

Hurtado in Little Elm Shutters

After opening just last June, Hurtado Barbecue announced Tuesday, Feb. 7, the closing of its Little Elm location on Hardwicke Lane. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our Little Elm location," said owner Brandon Hurtado. "We gave it everything we had, but after being forced to close with severe water leaks and inclement weather in a very seasonal town, we unfortunately couldn’t recover."
LITTLE ELM, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy