The City of Lewisville Fire Marshal enjoys making an impact on the community through education and safety

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
starlocalmedia.com
Plano News Roundup: Donations requested for clothing nonprofit
Joseph’s Coat, a program of The Storehouse of Collin County that provides clothing at no cost, is asking the community for donations, specifically warm children’s clothing, athletic shoes and new underwear. Last fall, Joseph’s Coat began taking clothing appointments on Mondays and Wednesdays as well as Fridays. Inflation...
starlocalmedia.com
Celina News Roundup: Volunteer summit, crime statistics and more updates
The city of Celina will host an inaugural volunteer summit from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 20. The event will take place at the Celina City Council chambers (112 N Colorado St.). Attending organizations include city of Celina, LovePacs, Grace Bridge Food Bank, Celina Community Police Foundation, Preston Trails Rotary, Celina Professional Firefighters Association and more.
Mesquite ISD investigating moldy cheese served to student at middle school
MESQUITE, Texas — An investigation is underway at Mesquite ISD after a student was served moldy cheese at a middle school on Thursday. District officials confirmed the incident happened at Woolley Middle School and that the student had consumed a piece of the cheese, as well. According to the...
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite City Council denies senior living development due to location
As members of the Mesquite City Council deliberate over affordable housing proposals, it’s forced to choose which developments it supports to receive tax credits. At a Feb. 6 city council meeting, a proposed senior living community was denied support in a 6-1 vote due to its location.
Argyle ISD announces school makeup schedule
Icy weather closed schools for several days during the week of Jan. 30, including Argyle ISD. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) Schools within Argyle ISD will use one of two bad weather days Feb. 13 as the district attempts to make up days following last week's winter weather event. Feb. 13 will...
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Planning and Zoning to revisit housing development Feb. 21
After being denied, a proposed residential development in the city of Allen has been tabled for a Feb. 21 Allen Planning and Zoning meeting. At a Feb. 7 P&Z meeting, City of Allen Planning Manager Hayley Angel presented a proposed redevelopment of a lot near Prestige Circle and Greenville Avenue. The nine-acre lot, currently housing a single home, would house 54 townhome-like dwelling units.
Sheriff staff shortages impact services in 4 North Texas counties
Denton County is working to recruit more people for its sheriff’s department. (Photo by Destine Gibson/ Community Impact) North Texas sheriff’s departments have experienced staffing shortages at their respective detention centers. These shortages, which have been seen in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties, have been, in part,...
Fire causes $500k in damage to Denton restaurant
Boca 31, a Latin American restaurant in Denton, is closed indefinitely after a fire caused significant damage Tuesday night. The Denton Fire Department responded to the blaze at 207 South Bell Ave., just after 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. The restaurant is directly across the street from the fire station, so firefighters arrived less than two minutes after the 911 call was placed, according to Denton FD.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney News Roundup: 'Benji' statue details and more updates
The City of McKinney will host a dedication ceremony during the annual Krewe of Barkus dog parade and festival to unveil the Benji Love statue in Historic Downtown McKinney that commemorates the upcoming 50th anniversary of the movie "Benji." Downtown McKinney served as the primary outdoor filming location for the movie.
KXII.com
CLEAR Alert canceled, Denton County man found safe
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A CLEAR Alert was canceled Friday after a critical missing Denton man was found safe. The Aubrey Police Department said 62-year-old Lee Gills had been found just before noon, but did not say where he was located. Gills was reported reported missing Friday at 9:48 a.m.
Former Plano ISD teacher accused of improper relationship with a student, district says
PLANO, Texas — Police are investigating a former Plano ISD teacher accused of an improper relationship with a female student. District officials said a former student notified them of an alleged incident from more than 15 years ago – between 2005 and 2009 – at Williams High School involving a teacher named Michael Lloyd.
Arlington mobile pantry to deliver 1,200 pounds of food a week
The City of Arlington and Arlington Charities are launching a mobile food pantry to provide produce and other fresh food to neighborhoods considered “food deserts.”
starlocalmedia.com
Check out the new home of economic development in McKinney
McKinney’s economic development activity has a new home. After making an announcement in December, the McKinney Chamber of Commerce, McKinney Community Development Corporation (MCDC) and McKinney Economic Development Corporation (EDC) have officially moved to a connected office space in the Kaizen Building at District 121.
Wastewater warning from the Fort Worth Water Department
The city’s water department spokeswoman Mary Gugliuzza says the heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday caused some sanitary sewer overflows to occur from the Fort Worth collection system.
Local districts to make up for school missed last week
Two school districts serving southern Denton County announced this week that they will use bad weather days this month to help make up for the entire week of school missed due to last week’s ice storm. Argyle ISD will conduct a normal school day on Feb. 13, which was...
starlocalmedia.com
Allen P&Z committee passes new shopping center proposal
A new shopping center is being proposed near Greenville Ave. and High Trail Road in Allen. Community members gathered at a Feb. 7 Allen Planning & Zoning meeting to discuss possible concerns with the proposed shopping center. Five buildings were proposed for the 7.5-acre plot of land in question. Around 23,000 square feet would be used for office space while 79,000 square feet were slated for retail, warehouse and other uses, City of Allen Senior Planner Kim Yockey said.
starlocalmedia.com
‘Massive Playground:’ Fritz’s Adventure expected to break ground in The Colony by May
Fritz’s Adventure is one step closer to coming to The Colony, offering fun for those young and old. The Colony City Council met on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and approved the site plan for Fritz’s Adventure, which is a 46,494 square foot indoor and outdoor amusement facility located on Nebraska Furniture Mart Drive in the Grandscape complex.
New emergency department coming to southern Dallas medical center
DALLAS — A brand new emergency department will soon open at Methodist Charlton Medical Center in southern Dallas. Crews are busy assembling furniture, decorating spaces, and putting on the finishing touches on the hospital’s new emergency department. “We are so happy to be able to provide this kind...
Aloha Chicken and Shrimp offering Hawaiian-style dishes in Richardson
Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened in Richardson on Nov. 25 at 581 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 127. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened in Richardson at the end of November at 581 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 127, next to the former space of I Love You A Latte coffee shop. Aloha serves a variety of Hawaiian-style rice dishes, including a surf and turf plate, a coconut shrimp plate and Spam Musubi, which is a slice of marinated Spam in the eatery's seasoned rice that is wrapped into a sushi-like handroll. The Richardson location—the second for the company outside of its Watauga, Texas, restaurant—has an open-kitchen concept where guests can see their food being cooked. 972-504-5676. www.alohachickenandshrimp.com.
Dallas Observer
Hurtado in Little Elm Shutters
After opening just last June, Hurtado Barbecue announced Tuesday, Feb. 7, the closing of its Little Elm location on Hardwicke Lane. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our Little Elm location," said owner Brandon Hurtado. "We gave it everything we had, but after being forced to close with severe water leaks and inclement weather in a very seasonal town, we unfortunately couldn’t recover."
