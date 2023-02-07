ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

‘Leave your weapons at home’| 3 guns, 4 arrests at Slidell Mardi Gras parade

By Kenny Lopez
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jwDG8_0keaGBC200

SLIDELL ( WGNO )— The Slidell Police Department confiscated several guns, two separate times, at the Krewe of Antheia parade on Sunday(Feb. 5).

Three of the guns were taken off the streets by Slidell Police.

“These are individuals that shouldn’t be carrying weapons much less on the parade route,” said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal.

Officers say in one incident they received a complaint of a parade-goer brandishing a gun in his waist band at the intersection of Front Street and East Hall Avenue.

Man caught on video allegedly stealing package from porch of Lakeview home

“We went in and sure enough we found the guy carrying a concealed handgun,” said Chief Fandal.

In another incident on the parade route near Capitol One Bank on Gause Boulevard, police say they received another complaint of two men arguing and saying they had guns. When they arrived the two men did have guns in their fanny packs.

A juvenile reportedly began intervening in the investigation and started cursing at the officers.

“If you’re carrying a gun and get involved in that situation, we will get you and you will go to jail,” said Chief Fandal.

NOPD: Woman fires shot into New Orleans East home, strikes and hospitalizes victim

Four people were arrested:

  • Two 20-year old males
  • One 21-year old male
  • A 16-year old male

Slidell’s Police Chief Randy Fandal says he credits the community and his hard-working police officers for stepping up so these incidents didn’t escalate and get violent.

“We don’t put up with those issues in Slidell. Leave your weapons at home,” he said.

Chief Fandal went on to say, “Every officer in Slidell’s Police Department worked this weekend, every parade, they put up with a lot and they just do a fantastic job.”

Those arrested, face illegal carrying of weapon charges, and the two who pulled their weapons out face assault and aggravated assault charges.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 5

Frank Webb
3d ago

Leave our weapons at home …… no….because all the bad guys have theirs….. do the math…. My gun is legal…..

Reply(1)
5
TrueNorth
3d ago

Thank you Slidell police officers for such hard work. I feel safer knowing we have such a great force here.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Suspect in bus stop shooting outside Gentilly Walmart worked at the store, employee says

The suspect accused of shooting a man at a bus stop outside the Gentilly Walmart on Tuesday was an employee of the big box retailer, according to a worker at the store. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly gunning down 22-year-old Henry Johnson as he waited for an RTA bus just outside the store, located in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Woods worked in the online grocery department and had only been there a few weeks, according to the employee, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution.
ARKANSAS STATE
WWL

NOPD arrests suspect in Gentilly shooting near Walmart

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD announced the arrest of a suspect in the Tuesday shooting in Gentilly that resulted in a Walmart being locked down for a couple of hours. NOPD Homicide Division Capt. Kevin Burns said that NOPD detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Gregory Woods for second-degree murder and were able to apprehend him without incident in New Orleans East on Wednesday afternoon.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

At least 5 shot, 2 fatally, in New Orleans East, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed and at least another three were injured, including two children, in a shooting in New Orleans East on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 8, at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Chef Mentuer Highway.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Arrest made, victim ID'd in Gentilly Walmart bus stop killing

New Orleans police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in the Gentilly bus shop killing that led to the lockdown of a nearby Walmart. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested in New Orleans East at about 3 p.m. and booked with second-degree murder, after an almost 24-hour search by the Violent Offender Warrant Squad. Police had obtained a warrant for Woods on Tuesday at 7 p.m., less than eight hours after the killing.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

41K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy