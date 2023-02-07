ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Winning numbers for $754 million Powerball jackpot announced

By Gina Martinez
 4 days ago

The winning numbers for Monday's Powerball drawing are: 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and a power ball 7. After nobody won the top prize Saturday, the Powerball jackpot had risen to an estimated $754 million — the game's fifth-largest prize ever and ninth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since Nov. 19 2022, allowing the top prize to grow over the course of 34 drawings since then, the lottery said in a news release . A ticket must match all six drawn numbers, including the sixth Power Ball, to win the jackpot.

The odds of winning the jackpot are just 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

While nobody claimed the biggest prize on Saturday, more than 2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $20 million, Powerball said. Four tickets matched five of the numbers, winning $1 million each for tickets sold in Florida, New Jersey, Oregon and Pennsylvania. Additionally,64 winning tickets worth $50,000 and 17 winning tickets worth $100,000 were sold.

For Powerball, low odds of matching all six numbers and a recently added third drawing per week allow jackpots to increase fairly quickly over the course of months, with the last Powerball jackpot winner taking home a whopping $2 billion last November .

The Powerball lottery is available in 45 out of 50 U.S. states, in addition to Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

