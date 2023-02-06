ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Video shows ice chunk flying toward vehicle; another victim speaks

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Investigators in Oakland County released a video showing an ice chunk being thrown from one vehicle toward another vehicle. 7 Action News first reported on multiple "ice throwing" incidents in Oakland County Thursday night. The incidents occurred Feb. 3 from 8:30 p.m. to around 9 p.m., according to the sheriff's department.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
3 men charged in connection to string of car thefts across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Three people in Troy were caught on camera going from car to car at an apartment complex. The suspects were seen going "up and down the street, checking every car," according to Troy resident Natalie Davis. She says her black jeep was locked and safe, but she posted a video of the incident on the Next Door app. She quickly realized this problem far outreached her street.
TROY, MI
Six suspects arrested in B&E crime ring after chase, hours-long standoff

(WXYZ) — Police have arrested six people believed to be connected to a breaking and entering crime ring following a chase and a hours-long standoff this morning. According to Warren Police, in January 2023, surveillance video of an area business break-in showed three suspects leaving the scene in a late model Ford pickup truck.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit police searching for missing girl last seen on Jan. 27

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Aubrey Grier, 11, of Detroit was last seen on January 27 at approximately 10:00 p.m. in the 12000 block of Flanders in Detroit when she left grandmother’s home without permission and has not been seen since. Grier, a black female, is approximately 5 feet and...
DETROIT, MI
US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago. Among the states with the highest foreclosure filings? Michigan. Michigan ranks third in the nation behind Delaware and Illinois. John Kallabat, bankruptcy...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroiters debate spending surplus money on the People Mover

DETROIT (WXYZ) — “It’s about 1 pm, we are jumping on the People Mover to get a sense of what it's like and see if anyone else is riding it too,” explained WXYZ’s Brian Abel. The People Mover views of Detroit are unmatched, but it...
DETROIT, MI
Students receive free books through Channel 7 initiative

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Students at Pepper Elementary School in Oak Park were excited to receive five free books. The giveaway is a part of WXYZ's "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign. This year, Channel 7 employees, the community and the Scripps Howard Fund purchased almost...
OAK PARK, MI
Local nonprofit works to keep food out of landfills, on kitchen tables

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit nonprofit is working to keep food out of landfills and on tables of families that are struggling with food insecurity. Make Food Not Waste was established in 2017. The environmental organizations' works with professional chefs to turn food materials that would otherwise be thrown out into gourmet meals.
DETROIT, MI
Troy High School students raise $33K to support fellow students struggling

TROY, Mich. — Students at Troy High School raised over $33,000 after a week of fundraising. The school calls the annual tradition Activist Week. Every year students pick a charity to raise money for. This year, the students decided to keep the money for other THS students who may be silently struggling.
TROY, MI

