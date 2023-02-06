Read full article on original website
Related
Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Caught Partying In Arizona For Super Bowl Weekend During Pop Star's Alleged Meltdown
Kevin Federline doesn't seem to be concerned about his ex-wife Britney Spears after her inner circle had allegedly planned an intervention, calling the singer's "erratic" behavior a "ticking time bomb."K-Fed jetted off to Arizona to party ahead of Super Bowl LVII weekend. In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, the former professional dancer-turned-Mr. Spears looked unbothered by his ex's antics while attending Pepsi Zero's Sugar party at the W Scottsdale on Thursday night with a slew of Hollywood's biggest stars.K-Fed — who has custody of Britney's estranged sons: Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16 — appeared calm and relaxed while rubbing shoulders with...
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
Comments / 0