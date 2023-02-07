Read full article on original website
Section of Arkansas River Trail in Little Rock temporarily closed due to mudslide
Those walking the Arkansas River Trail in Little Rock may encounter a significant roadblock along the path.
KATV
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to preserve and remove parts of resort town Monte Ne
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced on Thursday they will start preserving and removing parts of the historic resort town Monte Ne. Derek Murken, Beaver Lake Operations manager said the contractor would start staging equipment on the week of Feb. 13. The...
FOX Food Spotlight: Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling stopped by Good Day Arkansas to showcase all it has to offer. The food truck specializes in barbeque and is located at 5200 Asher Avenue. Visit the Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling Facebook page and watch the video for more information.
KATV
Waldo's Chicken and Beer to open second Arkansas location
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The second Arkansas location of Waldo's Chicken and Beer is set to open up in late February. The new location of the restaurant will be located at 6 Bass Pro Drive in Little Rock which is front of the David's Burgers. Waldo's is currently training...
Skating banana becomes a-peel-ing new fixture in Little Rock’s Murray Park
If you head out to Murray Park, you'll be greeted by a skating banana sculpture called “On a Roll”.
Little Rock police investigating homicide on 27th Street
Little Rock police are investigating a homicide Tuesday.
KATV
Little Rock Code Enforcement inspects Big Country Chateau with administrative warrant
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock Code Enforcement, Little Rock Police Department and Little Rock Fire Department showed up to Big Country Chateau on Tuesday morning to conduct inspections. City Attorney Alan Jones said code enforcement went in with an administrative warrant to do top to bottom inspections of...
KATV
Restaurant of the Week: Scallions
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Scallions, located on 5110 Kavanaugh Boulevard in Little Rock, is the Good Morning Arkansas "Restaurant of the Week." For more information on Scallions, click here.
KATV
Hot Springs police investigating homicide after body of 39-year-old man found inside home
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Detectives in Hot Springs are investigating a homicide after the body of a 39-year-old white man was discovered inside a home in the early morning hours on Thursday. According to the Hot Springs Police Department, officers responded to 104 Oakcliff St. around 4 a.m. in...
KATV
Flash floods in Conway 'worst in years,' officials and homeowners say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Wednesday's rain has brought flash floods across the state of Arkansas, with the Conway metro area being among the hardest hit. People in the Conway area did what they could to keep the rising waters at bay, putting sandbags at the entrances to their houses and businesses--some to no avail.
KATV
Hero Highlight: Franzola Cohen works as a Pre-Op Nursing Assistant at Baptist Health
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — There are some people who do not work a day in their life because they love their job. One of those people is Franzola Cohen. In the month of May, she celebrates 42 years at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock as she worked her way up to a Pre-Op Nursing Assistant.
KATV
Mayor Frank Scott Jr. says city to offer relocation help to Big Country Chateau residents
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The City of Little Rock's Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs conducted an inspection of the Big Country Chateau apartments on Feb. 7. The Big Country Chateau is located at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road and there are 81 units occupied by tenants according to the inspection.
Little Rock Resident Back in Hopkins County Jail
February 6, 2023 – 22 year-old Kimira Lashae Wallace was arrested at the Pulaski County Jail in Arkansas and returned to Hopkins County Jail. She is facing a charge of Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution a Felony 3. This is not the first time Kimira Lashae Wallace has been in...
Whataburger to open Maumelle Blvd. location
Whataburger is continuing its expanse across central Arkansas with a third location soon to open.
KATV
Little Rock criminal gets away with thefts because of law change & jail overcrowding
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood has been rattled by a string of petty thefts committed by one man over the last few months. The man is known to Little Rock Police Department officers to be a repeat offender and has even been charged for a Dec. 28 theft (his plea and arraignment is set for Feb. 14), however, most of his thefts have not resulted in charges and he remains free and on the streets and has continued to steal from homeowners' porches and backyards.
Jefferson County deputies investigating possible drowning
Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a body was found in a swimming pool early Monday morning.
Frustrated Summit Utilities customers left with many questions
Some Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated over rising bills and have been left with many questions. We reached out to the company to get answers. During the winter season, gas bills can climb— and in a pandemic, they can get higher. Many Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated with changing fees.
KATV
Deputies search for missing Arkansas woman who was last seen in Sept. 2022
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Updated 5:11 p.m.:. Pulaski County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Kayla Bell-Kilbourn has been found safe. Pulaski County Sheriff's deputies work to find the whereabouts of a woman who has been missing since Sept. 2022. Officials said 22-year-old Kayla Bell-Kilbourn was last seen by her mother...
KATV
National Heart Awareness month, healthcare advocates weigh in
Little Rock (KATV) — February is American Heart Month and many across the nation are banning together to spreading awareness on how you can stay protected. According to the CDC heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. contributing to over eight thousand deaths in Arkansas per year.
KATV
Full Court Awards: Pine Bluff's Courtney Crutchfield and LR Central's Jordan Marshall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pine Bluff junior Courtney Crutchfield and Little Rock Central junior Jordan Marshall were both named to the Full Court Awards watch list. The award recognizes some of the best high school hoops stars in the state of Arkansas. Crutchfield is a multi-sport athlete who has...
