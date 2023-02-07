ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling stopped by Good Day Arkansas to showcase all it has to offer. The food truck specializes in barbeque and is located at 5200 Asher Avenue. Visit the Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling Facebook page and watch the video for more information.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Waldo's Chicken and Beer to open second Arkansas location

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The second Arkansas location of Waldo's Chicken and Beer is set to open up in late February. The new location of the restaurant will be located at 6 Bass Pro Drive in Little Rock which is front of the David's Burgers. Waldo's is currently training...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Restaurant of the Week: Scallions

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Scallions, located on 5110 Kavanaugh Boulevard in Little Rock, is the Good Morning Arkansas "Restaurant of the Week." For more information on Scallions, click here.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Flash floods in Conway 'worst in years,' officials and homeowners say

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Wednesday's rain has brought flash floods across the state of Arkansas, with the Conway metro area being among the hardest hit. People in the Conway area did what they could to keep the rising waters at bay, putting sandbags at the entrances to their houses and businesses--some to no avail.
CONWAY, AR
KATV

Little Rock criminal gets away with thefts because of law change & jail overcrowding

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood has been rattled by a string of petty thefts committed by one man over the last few months. The man is known to Little Rock Police Department officers to be a repeat offender and has even been charged for a Dec. 28 theft (his plea and arraignment is set for Feb. 14), however, most of his thefts have not resulted in charges and he remains free and on the streets and has continued to steal from homeowners' porches and backyards.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Frustrated Summit Utilities customers left with many questions

Some Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated over rising bills and have been left with many questions. We reached out to the company to get answers. During the winter season, gas bills can climb— and in a pandemic, they can get higher. Many Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated with changing fees.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

National Heart Awareness month, healthcare advocates weigh in

Little Rock (KATV) — February is American Heart Month and many across the nation are banning together to spreading awareness on how you can stay protected. According to the CDC heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. contributing to over eight thousand deaths in Arkansas per year.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy