ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Asia Media

UCLA receives $3 million grant to expand social welfare workforce

The UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs has been awarded a $3 million grant from the California Department of Health Care Access and Information to help train more social workers and increase state residents’ access to behavioral services. The award will allow the Luskin School to add 25 students...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy