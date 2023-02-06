ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Westword

Jane & Matthews Band Mirrors Colorado’s Eclectic Sound

What makes the Jane & Matthews Band a reflection of Colorado’s eclectic sound? It blends everything from country to to metal to classical music. Fusing Americana, bluegrass, pop, classic rock, progressive rock, metal, electronica and chamber music, the Colorado group’s output is diverse and unique, much like the talent that exists in the Centennial State.
BOULDER, CO
Westword

Why Walt Keller Moved From the Lumber Baron Inn to Hollywood

Walt Keller may live in California now, but most of his story was written in Denver. And although he's a working, 53-year-old actor trying to thrive in the youthful, fiercely challenging entertainment industry in Los Angeles, he's made some headway. Keller has already appeared in several roles, many of which...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Cirrus Social Club Could Bring Cannabis-Friendly Date Nights to Colfax

Denver could soon boast a unique nightlife option if Cirrus Social Club, a proposed marijuana-friendly lounge and hangout space, is approved by the city. Owner Arend Richard envisions Cirrus as a spot for date nights and intimate evenings, with a four-piece jazz band, Steinway & Sons player piano, booth seating and Volcano vaporizers for burning marijuana.
DENVER, CO
Westword

20th Street Gym Boxing Program at Rec Center Gets KO'd Once Again

For coach Robert Baca and his 20th Street Gym Boxing, the hits just keep coming. After surviving a 2013 restructuring by Denver Parks & Recreation — which considers the nearly eighty-year-old program a “niche” program — this youth-oriented boxing tradition located inside the 20th Street Recreation Center nearly folded completely because of the pandemic, then fought its way back last year. But Baca and his students were forced to move out once again in mid-December, this time because the city needed the 20th Street building to serve as an intake center for the migrants who'd started arriving in October, with dozens landing in Denver every day by the end of the year. (On February 6, the city estimated that more than 4,500 migrants had come to Denver.)
DENVER, CO
Westword

Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

The weekend is almost here, and there are some sweet events planned in the heart of the city, including a chocolate-fueled night at the Molly Brown House Museum and a cool concert at the Denver Botanic Gardens. Saving money for your valentine? Find fifteen free things to do here, as...
DENVER, CO
Advocate

Parents Raise Thousands For Catholic Teacher Fired Because She's Gay

A former Colorado school teacher is receiving an outpouring of support online after she was fired from her teaching position because school administrators discovered she was in a relationship with another woman. In a phone call on January 25, Maggie Barton was told that the Archdiocese of Denver had obtained...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

I Was Robbed in Downtown Denver...for My Leftovers

Every time I write about a restaurant opening in downtown Denver, inevitably a comment or two (or ten) is posted about how "dangerous" the area is. But as someone who frequently dines out all over the city, I've never felt unsafe going anywhere downtown, whether it's to a new restaurant on the 16th Street Mall or a bar in RiNo — though I admittedly don't frequent LoDo after let-out. But then, no restaurants are open there at that hour anyway.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Family whose moving truck was stolen waiting to learn if urn was found

A family who lost everything when their U-Haul was stolen now has some hope. Gabriale Voeltner and her four other family members were in the middle of a move from downtown Denver to Westminster when a U-Haul containing the remains of some of their loved ones was stolen.It happened overnight on Jan. 27 downtown near the intersection of 22nd and Washington Street. Denver police say that U-Haul was found Sunday in Lakewood near the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Reed Street. CBS News Colorado reporter Olivia Young spoke with Voeltner on Monday and was the one to break...
DENVER, CO

