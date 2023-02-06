Read full article on original website
Colorado residents can still get thousands of dollars for their rent or mortgageR.A. HeimColorado State
Colfax couples wear their heart on their streetDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Early release in exchange for college degree may happen for incarcerated ColoradansInna DColorado State
Committee approves homeless hotel for families at Comfort InnDavid Heitz
Does United’s Super Bowl ad troll Southwest’s DIA meltdown?Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Westword
Jane & Matthews Band Mirrors Colorado’s Eclectic Sound
What makes the Jane & Matthews Band a reflection of Colorado’s eclectic sound? It blends everything from country to to metal to classical music. Fusing Americana, bluegrass, pop, classic rock, progressive rock, metal, electronica and chamber music, the Colorado group’s output is diverse and unique, much like the talent that exists in the Centennial State.
Westword
Why Walt Keller Moved From the Lumber Baron Inn to Hollywood
Walt Keller may live in California now, but most of his story was written in Denver. And although he's a working, 53-year-old actor trying to thrive in the youthful, fiercely challenging entertainment industry in Los Angeles, he's made some headway. Keller has already appeared in several roles, many of which...
Westword
Art Attack: Valentines, Gallery-Hopping and Vance Kirkland’s Outer-Space Oeuvre
It’s a real occasion when the Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art pulls later works by Kirkland himself out of storage and into the galleries, especially when the focus is on his explosive output of uncharted imagery from the cosmos (Vance Kirkland’s Cosmos opens Wednesday, February 15).
9News
Valentine adoption special gives a 40% discount on dogs weighing over 40 pounds
DENVER — Dumb Friends League (DFL) has a February adoption special to help you find your next furry friend – they'll take 40% off the adoption fees for dogs weighing 40 pounds or more. "Our smaller dogs get a lot more interest and typically get adopted out a...
Teacher fired after Denver Archdiocese learned she was in same-sex relationship
Maggie Barton’s love for All Souls Catholic School extended beyond the walls of her Englewood classroom.
Westword
Cirrus Social Club Could Bring Cannabis-Friendly Date Nights to Colfax
Denver could soon boast a unique nightlife option if Cirrus Social Club, a proposed marijuana-friendly lounge and hangout space, is approved by the city. Owner Arend Richard envisions Cirrus as a spot for date nights and intimate evenings, with a four-piece jazz band, Steinway & Sons player piano, booth seating and Volcano vaporizers for burning marijuana.
Woman desperate to find lost dog that escaped while at sitter's house in Aurora
A Denver woman is desperately trying to find her missing dog that escaped while staying with a sitter in Aurora.
Full list of concerts at Red Rocks in 2023
If you are making plans for the spring and summer in Colorado, one of the most beautiful music venues in the country will kick off performances at the end of March.
Westword
20th Street Gym Boxing Program at Rec Center Gets KO'd Once Again
For coach Robert Baca and his 20th Street Gym Boxing, the hits just keep coming. After surviving a 2013 restructuring by Denver Parks & Recreation — which considers the nearly eighty-year-old program a “niche” program — this youth-oriented boxing tradition located inside the 20th Street Recreation Center nearly folded completely because of the pandemic, then fought its way back last year. But Baca and his students were forced to move out once again in mid-December, this time because the city needed the 20th Street building to serve as an intake center for the migrants who'd started arriving in October, with dozens landing in Denver every day by the end of the year. (On February 6, the city estimated that more than 4,500 migrants had come to Denver.)
Westword
Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend
The weekend is almost here, and there are some sweet events planned in the heart of the city, including a chocolate-fueled night at the Molly Brown House Museum and a cool concert at the Denver Botanic Gardens. Saving money for your valentine? Find fifteen free things to do here, as...
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless people
An epidemic making its way through the unhoused and formerly unhoused communities is wiping people out. The culprit is “the Blues.”. Not depression. Blue pills cut with deadly fentanyl have become all the rage in my building, Fusion Studios. Some people purchase meth with shavings of “blues” mixed in.
Sisters look to bring roller skating back to Longmont
Two Longmont sisters want to bring a roller skating rink back to the city. Melissa Blumenshine and Mandy Martin of Freewheel Limited want to eventually open a brick-and-mortar skating rink in Longmont, and to get started they will be hosting a series of pop up roller skating events this year.
Advocate
Parents Raise Thousands For Catholic Teacher Fired Because She's Gay
A former Colorado school teacher is receiving an outpouring of support online after she was fired from her teaching position because school administrators discovered she was in a relationship with another woman. In a phone call on January 25, Maggie Barton was told that the Archdiocese of Denver had obtained...
Colorado pizza place ranked one of top in US
Whether you are a fan of a thin crust New York-style pizza or a deep dish pie, there are some incredible options across the country for all pizza lovers.
Missing 14-year-old girl found, family says
A 14-year-old girl missing since last week has been found, according to her mother.
Aurora collective eatery struggles to stay afloat months after nearby explosion
Months after an explosion and fire disrupted families living at the Parkside Collective Apartment Complex, the collective eatery right across from it is trying to stay afloat.
Westword
I Was Robbed in Downtown Denver...for My Leftovers
Every time I write about a restaurant opening in downtown Denver, inevitably a comment or two (or ten) is posted about how "dangerous" the area is. But as someone who frequently dines out all over the city, I've never felt unsafe going anywhere downtown, whether it's to a new restaurant on the 16th Street Mall or a bar in RiNo — though I admittedly don't frequent LoDo after let-out. But then, no restaurants are open there at that hour anyway.
Ready for spring and summer? Here’s when Denver will see later sunsets and earlier sunrises
With a winter as cold as Denver has had so far, spring and summer can seem far away. But one of the characteristics of the warmer seasons is earlier sunrises and later sunsets.
Family whose moving truck was stolen waiting to learn if urn was found
A family who lost everything when their U-Haul was stolen now has some hope. Gabriale Voeltner and her four other family members were in the middle of a move from downtown Denver to Westminster when a U-Haul containing the remains of some of their loved ones was stolen.It happened overnight on Jan. 27 downtown near the intersection of 22nd and Washington Street. Denver police say that U-Haul was found Sunday in Lakewood near the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Reed Street. CBS News Colorado reporter Olivia Young spoke with Voeltner on Monday and was the one to break...
Was It a Crime? The Terrifying Story of ‘Operation Fireball’ in Denver
True crime podcasts don't shy away from Colorado. You're likely familiar with recountings of infamous Centennial State criminals like Chris Watts or Patrick Frazee — but have you heard the terrifying story of Denver's "Operation Fireball?" The case debuted on an episode of Something Was Wrong and gained national...
