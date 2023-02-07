SOMERSET, NJ - The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office has released a motive in the fatal shooting of a PSEG supervisor outside his car at the office, on Weston Canal Road in Somerset, Wednesday. Authorities identified Gary T. Curtis, 58, of Washington, as the man who fatally shot Russell D. Heller, 51, of Milford Wednesday morning. Heller died at the scene. According to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald, the investigation revealed that the motive for the homicide was due to prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor. He said Curtis was a former employee of PSE&G, and the investigation revealed that...

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO