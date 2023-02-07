ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Neo-Nazi group leader, associate allegedly plotted to destroy Maryland energy grid

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ggbvt_0kea9giP00

BALTIMORE (TCD) -- A 27-year-old Florida man who founded a neo-Nazi group and 34-year-old Maryland woman are facing federal charges after they allegedly conspired to destroy a power grid in what prosecutors are calling a "racially motivated" attack.

On Monday, Feb. 6, the Justice Department announced it unsealed a criminal complaint filed against Sarah Clendaniel and Brandon Russell, who have each been charged with conspiracy to destroy an energy facility. The two were arrested Friday, Feb. 3.

According to the Justice Department, starting in June 2022, Russell allegedly "conspired to carry out attacks against critical infrastructure, specifically electrical substations, in furtherance of Russell’s racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist beliefs."

He reportedly planned on using Mylar balloons in the attack and wanted it to occur "when there is greatest strain on the grid," such as when people use heating or air conditioning. Russell allegedly had infrastructure maps and wanted to attack several substations at one time.

Clendaniel allegedly helped Russell plan the attack and spoke with him about a rifle she wanted to purchase. She reportedly said hitting the power grid would “completely destroy this whole city,” and it would be possible by shooting at them.

She reportedly told Russell the attack "would probably permanently completely lay this city to waste if we could do that successfully."

Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew G. Olsen said in the Justice Department’s announcement, "Driven by their ideology of racially motivated hatred, the defendants allegedly schemed to attack local power grid facilities. The Justice Department will not tolerate those who threaten critical infrastructure and imperil communities in the name of domestic violent extremism."

According to the criminal complaint shared by WBAL-TV, Russell used to live in Tampa with a man accused of killing their other two roommates. Inside the apartment, investigators reportedly found posters of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh, neo-Nazi items, and explosives. Russell reportedly admitted to "subscribing to 'National Socialist,' or Nazi, beliefs, that he had started his own local National Socialist Group called the 'Atomwaffen,' that his roommates were members of Atomwaffen."

Atomwaffen is reportedly known to be a "racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist group with cells in multiple states." They reportedly target racial minorities, Jews, LGBTQ people, and other groups.

Russell and Clendaniel reportedly communicated with a confidential FBI source about their plans to hit the power grid as well as different weapons they would need to carry it out. Clendaniel, however, could not legally purchase a weapon because she was previously convicted of robbery.

The two face a maximum of 20 years in federal prison if they are convicted.

Russell and Clendaniel reportedly met when they were incarcerated, and Russell even said in a text to Clendaniel that "going to prison was worth it because I might not have met you otherwise."

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, Erek Barron, said in the Justice Department’s statement, "This alleged planned attack threatened lives and would have left thousands of Marylanders in the cold and dark. We are united and committed to using every legal means necessary to disrupt violence, including hate-fueled attacks."

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Baltimore

Family: Suspect in Maryland power grid plot embraced racist ideology

NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — A woman accused of plotting an attack on Baltimore's power grid wanted to draw attention to the white supremacist ideology she embraced during years spent in prison, where she acquired a Swastika tattoo and increasingly radical, racist views, family said.Sarah Beth Clendaniel, who believed her days were numbered because of serious health conditions, allegedly conspired with a Florida-based neo-Nazi leader, planning to shoot out several electrical substations around Baltimore and create chaos in the majority-Black city."She's going out with a bang," her nephew Daniel Clites told The Associated Press.Clendaniel's recent arrest thwarted the planned attack, but the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Lansing Daily

2 Arrested in Alleged ‘Racially Motivated’ Plot to Attack Maryland Power Grid

Two people, including a suspected Neo-Nazi leader, were arrested for allegedly planning to attack the Maryland power grid in what authorities describe as a “racially motivated” plot, according to multiple reports. According to The Washington Post, Brandon Russell and Sarah Clendaniel were taken into custody on charges of conspiring to destroy an energy facility in Baltimore, … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Officials warn of more extremist attacks in aftermath of plot targeting Maryland energy stations

BALTIMORE -- Federal officials fear more white supremacist groups may be plotting to target critical infrastructure across the country.Earlier this week, FBI arrested two alleged neo-Nazis planning to destroy power substations in the Baltimore area.On Monday, Catonsville resident Sarah Beth Clendaniel, 34, was charged after allegedly collaborating with Brandon Russell, who is the co-founder of "Atomwaffen," an Orlando-based neo-Nazi group, to shoot energy stations in Norrisville, Reisterstown, Perry Hall and Baltimore City."There's no doubt in my mind that 2023, this year that we're in right now, is probably going to be the most catastrophic when it comes to the uptick...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Miami

Suspects arrested for conspiring to attack Baltimore power grid, officials say

Authorities have arrested and charged two suspects in connection with an alleged plot to attack the power grid in Baltimore, Maryland, federal investigators and local officials announced on Monday.The suspects, who were identified as Sarah Beth Clendaniel, of Maryland, and Brandon Russell, of Florida, are accused of conspiring to shoot at energy substations in Norrisville, Reisterstown and Perry Hall, CBS Baltimore reported. Clendaniel, of Catonsville, Maryland, was allegedly recorded sharing her plans with an informant to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the news station. Officials believe Clendaniel was collaborating with Russell, with whom she has a documented "personal as well...
BALTIMORE, MD
Ocean City Today

How gun commerce has changed in Maryland since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Maryland since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

Activists gather in Annapolis as hearings begin on gun control

ANNAPOLIS — Bills to tighten up Maryland’s gun laws brought out protests and activists Tuesday as more than 300 people signed up to speak to five gun control proposals to put an age limit on rifle possession, create a voluntary registration system to keep guns from suicidal people and restrict where guns can be carried throughout the state.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Washington Examiner

DeSantis calls the bureaucrats' bluff

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has a plan for freeing public universities from the stranglehold of their diversity, equity, and inclusion bureaucracies. Before DeSantis launched this effort, it was widely believed, even among those who recognized the dangers of DEI, that there was really nothing public officials could do about the problem. Just like the weather, it was simply something we would all have to learn to live with. Public universities were thought to be outside of political control, and academic culture was thought to be too committed to DEI goals. But DeSantis is proving that something can be done. His plan is likely to make significant progress in dismantling DEI in higher education.
FLORIDA STATE
mocoshow.com

Governor Wes Moore’s Statement on President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address

Per the State of Maryland: Governor Wes Moore released the following statement on President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address:. “I’d like to thank Senator Cardin for the invitation to attend President Biden’s State of the Union address—it was historic both in celebrating the Biden-Harris administration’s achievements and in sharing their vision for America’s future. Marylanders should be confident in our strong support and partners in Washington—including President Biden, Vice President Harris, and our Congressional delegation—who will work closely with us to build on bipartisan legislative accomplishments and do everything we can to help Maryland’s working families.
MARYLAND STATE
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

61K+
Followers
3K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy