TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
NewsChannel 36
Tompkins County Man Arrested on Charges Stemming from Business Practices
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WENY) - A Tompkins County man has been arrested as a result of an investigation into his business practices dating back to 2019. According to New York State Police, 44 year old Parker Megivern of Tompkins County was arrested on Wednesday for grand larceny, and scheme to defraud.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Charged with Grand Larceny
A Binghamton man is charged with Grand Larceny. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, Stephen K. Osei was arrested and charged after he illegally obtained funds by depositing fraudulent checks in an ATM. Osei was charged with one count of Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, one count of...
Felon pleads guilty to assaulting fellow inmate
Today in Broome County Court, a Vestal man pled guilty to felony Attempted Assault in the 2nd Degree.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Vestal Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Assault
A Vestal man has pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault in the 2nd degree. The Broome County District Attorney's Office says Frank A. Ford, Jr. admitted that while he was an inmate at the Broome County Jail last September, he punched another inmate in the face, causing injury. Ford will be...
Binghamton man arrested for depositing fraudulent checks
According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, Osei illegally obtained funds by depositing fraudulent checks at a local bank.
Illegal weapons found at home in Binghamton
Yesterday, February 9th, the Binghamton Metro SWAT team and Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at 21 Mather Street in Binghamton.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County man arrested for grand larceny after HVAC investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County man is facing charges after a seven-month investigation. Authorities arrested Orion Parker Megivern Wednesday. Investigators found that he entered into agreement with and took down payments from 13 different people for HVAC installations and never completed the work. In some cases, he never began the work. The investigation covered complaints dating back to September of 2019.
wxhc.com
County Drug Task Force Arrests Two With Possession of Over $12k in Cocaine
Two Cortland men are facing multiple felonies following an incident that took place on Thursday, February 9th in the Village of Marathon. On February 9th, during an ongoing narcotics investigation by the Cortland County Drug Task Force, officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction in the Village of Marathon.
NewsChannel 36
Schuyler County Man Arrested After Investigation Into Stolen Car
CATON, N.Y. (WENY) - A Schuyler County man was arrested Thursday after a two month investigation into a reported stolen car in Steuben County. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 27 year old Nicholas Ingersoll of Beaver Dams was charged with grand larceny, criminal mischief, and making a false written statement.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Elmira Man Charged With Larceny in Tioga County
An Elmira man has been charged after an incident in a Tioga County casino. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, David L. Wood was charged with three counts of Grand Larceny in the 4th degree after the office says he stole a wallet from someone while at the Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols.
NewsChannel 36
Charges dismissed against Hornell assistant principal
HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) -- All charges have been dropped against a Hornell High School assistant principal by a Steuben County Court the Hornell City School District announced today. Eli Marcus had been charged with ten counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the previous spring following an investigation into the alleged searching of students for contraband.
Plattsburgh man sentenced for weapon possession in Broome County
Today in Broome County Court, a Plattsburgh man was sentenced to 4 years in state prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Nichols Man Charged With Larceny in Owego
A Nichols man has been charged after an investigation into a larceny in the Town of Owego. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, Scott M. Bloss was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd degree and one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th degree.
whcuradio.com
Elmira man charged in Tioga Downs wallet theft
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man is facing three felonies after a theft investigation at Tioga Downs Casino. 48-year-old David Wood was arrested by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Wood is accused of stealing a person’s wallet at the casino, taking over $2,100 cash and two debit cards.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Ithaca Woman Accused of Promoting Contraband in Tioga County Jail
An Ithaca woman is charged after the Tioga County Sheriff's Office says she possessed contraband while incarcerated at the Tioga County Jail. According to the sheriff's office, Lydia B. Rice was charged with one count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the 2nd degree after she was found with a vaping device, which is prohibited, while she was in the jail.
State Police looking for missing Broome County woman
New York State Police are currently looking for a missing person out of Nineveh, New York.
NewsChannel 36
Kristen Thorne officially named new Elmira Chief of Police
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Kristen Thorne officially became the 20th Police Chief of the city of Elmira in a ceremony Friday afternoon. Family, friends and fellow officers gathered in the City of Elmira to see Thorne officially be appointed to Chief of Police. “There were numerous agencies; Horseheads PD, the...
Sheriff’s Office investigating Barker firearm theft
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is investigating a theft that occurred on February 4th in the area of Route 79 and Alexander Road in the Town of Barker.
WETM
Dustin Drake found not guilty in DWI crash that killed 4 people
Dustin Drake found not guilty in DWI crash that killed 4 people. Dustin Drake found not guilty in DWI crash that killed …. Dustin Drake found not guilty in DWI crash that killed 4 people. Maple Syrup production starting early. Maple Syrup production starting early. AFRICAN AMERICAN READ IN. Chemung...
Allegany County man dies in wrong way accident on I-86
ALMOND, N.Y. — An Allegeny County man has died following a crash on I-86 in the Town of Almond. New York State Police say they responded to an accident on the westbound I-86 just before 10pm Wednesday. Investigators say a vehicle driven by Donald J. Rose, 62, of Angelica,...
