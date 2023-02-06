Read full article on original website
High school boys basketball: Hot shooting leads the Roy Royals to win over the West Panthers 70-49
It was senior night in the Ted Smith Gymnasium at Roy High School, and the Royals defeated the Panthers 70-49. The Panther’s game plan was to double and sometimes triple team Royal’s star forward Elijah Sowards. The Panthers also wanted to be physical with Sowards and have him earn every point. The strategy did not work in the first quarter, Sowards scored five points, and his physicality was unmatched. “My teammates were finding me inside,” said Sowards. “Cutting around, they would pass it to me inside, and I made buckets.”
High school girls basketball: West Panthers stay undefeated in region 2 with 58-32 win over the Roy Royals
As in the first game between these teams, Roy was able to play a tough first quarter against West. Roy led West 18-15 after the first quarter in the first game; in this game, the Panthers led 13-10. The Royals played without the team’s second-leading scorer, sophomore Sienna Sanchez. The Royals still challenged the Panthers without Sanchez on every possession in the first quarter.
