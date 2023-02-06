It was senior night in the Ted Smith Gymnasium at Roy High School, and the Royals defeated the Panthers 70-49. The Panther’s game plan was to double and sometimes triple team Royal’s star forward Elijah Sowards. The Panthers also wanted to be physical with Sowards and have him earn every point. The strategy did not work in the first quarter, Sowards scored five points, and his physicality was unmatched. “My teammates were finding me inside,” said Sowards. “Cutting around, they would pass it to me inside, and I made buckets.”

ROY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO