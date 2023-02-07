Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Tompkins County man arrested on larceny and fraud charges
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Tompkins County man has been arrested by New York State Police on Wednesday after an investigation into fraudulent business practices going back to 2019. According to New York State Police, 44-year-old, Orion C. Parker Megivern, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 8, and has been charged with Grand Larceny in the […]
NewsChannel 36
Tompkins County Man Arrested on Charges Stemming from Business Practices
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WENY) - A Tompkins County man has been arrested as a result of an investigation into his business practices dating back to 2019. According to New York State Police, 44 year old Parker Megivern of Tompkins County was arrested on Wednesday for grand larceny, and scheme to defraud.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Charged with Grand Larceny
A Binghamton man is charged with Grand Larceny. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, Stephen K. Osei was arrested and charged after he illegally obtained funds by depositing fraudulent checks in an ATM. Osei was charged with one count of Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, one count of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Police Seize Handguns in Search Warrant of Binghamton Residence
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit with the help of Binghamton Metro S.W.A.T. seize handguns in a search warrant at a Binghamton residence. The task force notes on February 9, 2023 officers executed a search warrant at 21 Mather Street in Binghamton. As a result officers recovered:. •One loaded 9mm...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Vestal Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Assault
A Vestal man has pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault in the 2nd degree. The Broome County District Attorney's Office says Frank A. Ford, Jr. admitted that while he was an inmate at the Broome County Jail last September, he punched another inmate in the face, causing injury. Ford will be...
Felon pleads guilty to assaulting fellow inmate
Today in Broome County Court, a Vestal man pled guilty to felony Attempted Assault in the 2nd Degree.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County man arrested for grand larceny after HVAC investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County man is facing charges after a seven-month investigation. Authorities arrested Orion Parker Megivern Wednesday. Investigators found that he entered into agreement with and took down payments from 13 different people for HVAC installations and never completed the work. In some cases, he never began the work. The investigation covered complaints dating back to September of 2019.
wxhc.com
County Drug Task Force Arrests Two With Possession of Over $12k in Cocaine
Two Cortland men are facing multiple felonies following an incident that took place on Thursday, February 9th in the Village of Marathon. On February 9th, during an ongoing narcotics investigation by the Cortland County Drug Task Force, officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction in the Village of Marathon.
NewsChannel 36
Schuyler County Man Arrested After Investigation Into Stolen Car
CATON, N.Y. (WENY) - A Schuyler County man was arrested Thursday after a two month investigation into a reported stolen car in Steuben County. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 27 year old Nicholas Ingersoll of Beaver Dams was charged with grand larceny, criminal mischief, and making a false written statement.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Elmira Man Charged With Larceny in Tioga County
An Elmira man has been charged after an incident in a Tioga County casino. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, David L. Wood was charged with three counts of Grand Larceny in the 4th degree after the office says he stole a wallet from someone while at the Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Nichols Man Charged With Larceny in Owego
A Nichols man has been charged after an investigation into a larceny in the Town of Owego. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, Scott M. Bloss was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd degree and one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th degree.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Plattsburgh Man Sentenced on Weapons Charge
The Broome County District Attorney says a Plattsburgh man will spend time in jail after pleading guilty to a weapons charge. According to the DA, Kristopher A. Duncan was sentenced to four years in state prison and five years of post release supervision after he pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree.
whcuradio.com
Elmira man charged in Tioga Downs wallet theft
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man is facing three felonies after a theft investigation at Tioga Downs Casino. 48-year-old David Wood was arrested by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Wood is accused of stealing a person’s wallet at the casino, taking over $2,100 cash and two debit cards.
WHEC TV-10
Livingston County man arrested after woman threatened with shotgun
SPRINGWATER, N.Y. — A Livingston County man was arrested after police say he threatened a woman with a loaded shotgun. Michael W. Cooper, 67, is now facing multiple felony charges. Police say that on the night of January 31, Cooper was arguing with family members at his home on Webster Crossing Road in the Town of Springwater.
NewsChannel 36
Charges dismissed against Hornell assistant principal
HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) -- All charges have been dropped against a Hornell High School assistant principal by a Steuben County Court the Hornell City School District announced today. Eli Marcus had been charged with ten counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the previous spring following an investigation into the alleged searching of students for contraband.
whcuradio.com
Trespassing investigation underway in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A trespassing investigation is underway after multiple reports of unlawful entry in Ithaca. Officers from the Ithaca Police Department were called to the 600 block of West Buffalo Street around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday for a report of someone trying to illegally enter a home. Authorities were able to secure a description of a suspect and locate him nearby. He was positively identified by the resident and arrested for trespassing and released on an appearance ticket.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Ithaca Woman Accused of Promoting Contraband in Tioga County Jail
An Ithaca woman is charged after the Tioga County Sheriff's Office says she possessed contraband while incarcerated at the Tioga County Jail. According to the sheriff's office, Lydia B. Rice was charged with one count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the 2nd degree after she was found with a vaping device, which is prohibited, while she was in the jail.
therecord-online.com
Williamsport woman arrested in animal cruelty case
MONTOURSVILLE, PA – State police in Lycoming County have arrested a Williamsport woman and charged her with animal cruelty. Police said Miranda Waldman, 34, confessed to being the owner of the dog which was found outside the Hobby Lobby store on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township on Feb. 3.
NewsChannel 36
Kristen Thorne officially named new Elmira Chief of Police
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Kristen Thorne officially became the 20th Police Chief of the city of Elmira in a ceremony Friday afternoon. Family, friends and fellow officers gathered in the City of Elmira to see Thorne officially be appointed to Chief of Police. “There were numerous agencies; Horseheads PD, the...
Allegany County man dies in wrong way accident on I-86
ALMOND, N.Y. — An Allegeny County man has died following a crash on I-86 in the Town of Almond. New York State Police say they responded to an accident on the westbound I-86 just before 10pm Wednesday. Investigators say a vehicle driven by Donald J. Rose, 62, of Angelica,...
