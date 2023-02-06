ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tapinto.net

As Authorities Hunt Killer, Sayreville Remembers a Kind Soul

SAYREVILLE, NJ – As the FBI and State Police join the hunt for the killer of Borough Councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour last week, hundreds of community members joined in a memorial at the Epic Church on Feb. 8 to remember the 30-year-old wife, daughter, mother and community leader. As...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
tapinto.net

District 18 Legislators Diegnan, Karabinchak, and Stanley hold ANCHOR Assistance Program with N.J. Treasury

EDISON, N.J. – On Saturday morning, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury invited residents of Middlesex County to James Monroe Elementary School to seek guidance on completing their applications for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) Program – an initiative to provide property tax relief in a rebate of up to $1,500.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
tapinto.net

GSCSNJ Elects Piscataway Resident Valerie Mason-Robinson to Board of Directors

CHERRY HILL, NJ – Valerie Mason-Robinson of Piscataway has been elected to the Board of Directors for the Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey (GSCSNJ). She joins 22 members who are committed to advancing the organization’s mission to build girls of courage, confidence and character and who make the world a better place, according to a news release.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
tapinto.net

Burlington County Hosting Several Events to Celebrate Black History Month

MOUNT HOLLY, NJ — Burlington County is celebrating Black History Month with events, exhibits, lectures and performances throughout February that show the county’s rich Black historical presence and culture. A special lecture titled “Spirit of Freedom” about Mount Holly’s 1872 celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Emancipation...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
tapinto.net

Multiple Mayors

Summit Mayor Nora Radest -- joined by New Providence Mayor Al Morgan and Berkeley Heights Mayor Angie Devanney -- takes to the microphone and addresses the assembled audience at the Suburban Chamber of Commerce's 'Mayors Roundtable', recently held in New Providence. Each of the municipal leaders shared their goals and...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
tapinto.net

Four Join Board of The Summit Foundation

SUMMIT, NJ - Four Summit residents - Chris Bonner, Paul Formichelli, Kelli Montgomery and Dennis White -- have joined The Summit Foundation Board, while Board members Julie Keenan, Sandy Bloom, Frank Macioce and Eric LeGoff have retired. Bonner received his commission in the US Army Aviation Branch as a helicopter...
SUMMIT, NJ
tapinto.net

Phillipsburg Education Board hears High School Report from Acting Principal

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.---The Phillipsburg Board of Education Monday evening agreed to a request from Interim Principal Kyle Rovi and Assistant Principal Edison Torres to approve having nationally recognized speaker Jeremy Anderson address the student body this February which is recognized as black history month. Anderson is a motivational speaker, educational consultant,...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
tapinto.net

Newark Schools Show Four Straight Months of Rising Absenteeism

Newark’s school attendance figures showed staggeringly high rates of absenteeism at all grade levels for the four consecutive months starting the 2022-23 school year, with no signs of abating. The rates are drawing concern from education experts and rebuke from the Newark Teachers Union for the administration’s lack of...
NEWARK, NJ
tapinto.net

Don’t break up Yorktown, Somers & Eastern Putnam in Assembly District 94

Recently, I provided testimony at a hearing held by the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission (NYIRC) regarding the potential redrawing of the lines for State Assembly. During my testimony, I encouraged the Commission to preserve the core of the existing Assembly District 94 and to revise its initial draft...
SOMERS, NY
tapinto.net

Former Hunterdon Central BOE President Responds to Allegations of Nepotism in Hiring of New Math Teacher

FLEMINGTON, NJ - Former Hunterdon Central Regional School District Board of Education president Vincent Panico responded to allegations from residents and staff that his wife, new math teacher Amanda Panico, was hired because of her connections, saying the allegation is "unacceptable." "Dr. Panico, an adjunct college professor with private industry...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
tapinto.net

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton Foundation Young Professionals Group Pledge for Cardiac Services in 2023

HAMILTON, NJ, – The Young Professionals Group (YPGs) of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton (RWJUH Hamilton) Foundation, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, signed a $150,000 pledge to support the cardiac services at RWJUH Hamilton. The pledge helps supports the growth of the cardiology program at RWJUH Hamilton and aligns...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
tapinto.net

Fire in Plainfield Tuesday Devastates Downtown Businesses, Displaces Residents

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The response to Tuesday’s structure fire in downtown Plainfield that impacted eight buildings and several businesses involved 17 municipalities working together to battle the blaze that has displaced around 30 residents. No injuries were reported. The Plainfield Fire Department responded to reports of a brush...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Council Approves $60.5 Million for Ridgewood Water

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - With no comments from the public during required hearings, council members unanimously voted to approve $60.5 million in bonds for Ridgewood Water. The funds are slated for permanent per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances treatment plants that are centralized to service all active wells. With only a dozen people...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy