Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
Migrants surge at a border after they receive misinformation that it would be easy to get into Canada through the USAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
NYPD Scare Canal Street Dupe-Sellers: Funny VideoBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
tapinto.net
As Authorities Hunt Killer, Sayreville Remembers a Kind Soul
SAYREVILLE, NJ – As the FBI and State Police join the hunt for the killer of Borough Councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour last week, hundreds of community members joined in a memorial at the Epic Church on Feb. 8 to remember the 30-year-old wife, daughter, mother and community leader. As...
tapinto.net
District 18 Legislators Diegnan, Karabinchak, and Stanley hold ANCHOR Assistance Program with N.J. Treasury
EDISON, N.J. – On Saturday morning, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury invited residents of Middlesex County to James Monroe Elementary School to seek guidance on completing their applications for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) Program – an initiative to provide property tax relief in a rebate of up to $1,500.
tapinto.net
Gov. Murphy ‘SNAPs Up’ Better Benefits for NJ’s Neediest
WOODBRIDGE, NJ — With a quick swish of his pen on Wednesday, Gov. Phil Murphy made sure many of New Jersey’s neediest people, families and senior citizens can keep putting food on their tables. Gov. Murphy – in a midday ceremony at ShopRite of Woodbridge – signed into...
tapinto.net
GSCSNJ Elects Piscataway Resident Valerie Mason-Robinson to Board of Directors
CHERRY HILL, NJ – Valerie Mason-Robinson of Piscataway has been elected to the Board of Directors for the Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey (GSCSNJ). She joins 22 members who are committed to advancing the organization’s mission to build girls of courage, confidence and character and who make the world a better place, according to a news release.
tapinto.net
Phillipsburg Town Council Hears Details on the Revamp of Historic Landmark Hotel at Union Square
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.--The Phillipsburg Town Council was enthralled Tuesday night during a hearing it conducted on the fate of a historic landmark hotel located downtown in the heart of Union Square. Built in 1811 and whose second floor front balcony hosted campaign speeches made by both former President Theodore Roosevelt and...
tapinto.net
Burlington County Hosting Several Events to Celebrate Black History Month
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ — Burlington County is celebrating Black History Month with events, exhibits, lectures and performances throughout February that show the county’s rich Black historical presence and culture. A special lecture titled “Spirit of Freedom” about Mount Holly’s 1872 celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Emancipation...
tapinto.net
Local Officials and Law Enforcement Laud Statewide Expansion of Mental Health Collaboration
PERTH AMBOY - Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Sen. Joe Vitale (both D-19th Dist.) are among the many state lawmakers who recognize the need for more responsive behavioral health care when emergencies arise in New Jersey. That is why they are among the leaders supporting the $10 million expansion of...
tapinto.net
Multiple Mayors
Summit Mayor Nora Radest -- joined by New Providence Mayor Al Morgan and Berkeley Heights Mayor Angie Devanney -- takes to the microphone and addresses the assembled audience at the Suburban Chamber of Commerce's 'Mayors Roundtable', recently held in New Providence. Each of the municipal leaders shared their goals and...
tapinto.net
Essex County Exec DiVincenzo Responds to Attempt to Ban Books in Glen Ridge
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - A group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. The Glen Ridge Library Director has made the decision to keep the books on the shelves. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo issued a statement...
tapinto.net
Four Join Board of The Summit Foundation
SUMMIT, NJ - Four Summit residents - Chris Bonner, Paul Formichelli, Kelli Montgomery and Dennis White -- have joined The Summit Foundation Board, while Board members Julie Keenan, Sandy Bloom, Frank Macioce and Eric LeGoff have retired. Bonner received his commission in the US Army Aviation Branch as a helicopter...
tapinto.net
Phillipsburg Education Board hears High School Report from Acting Principal
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.---The Phillipsburg Board of Education Monday evening agreed to a request from Interim Principal Kyle Rovi and Assistant Principal Edison Torres to approve having nationally recognized speaker Jeremy Anderson address the student body this February which is recognized as black history month. Anderson is a motivational speaker, educational consultant,...
tapinto.net
Newark Schools Show Four Straight Months of Rising Absenteeism
Newark’s school attendance figures showed staggeringly high rates of absenteeism at all grade levels for the four consecutive months starting the 2022-23 school year, with no signs of abating. The rates are drawing concern from education experts and rebuke from the Newark Teachers Union for the administration’s lack of...
tapinto.net
PUBLIC NOTICE: Pedestrian Safety Advisory Board of the Township of Millburn, Feb. 15
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Pedestrian Safety Advisory Board of the Township of Millburn, in the County of Essex and State of New Jersey meeting will be held on February 15, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Sign Up for FREE Millburn/Short Hills Newsletter. Get local news you can trust...
tapinto.net
Don’t break up Yorktown, Somers & Eastern Putnam in Assembly District 94
Recently, I provided testimony at a hearing held by the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission (NYIRC) regarding the potential redrawing of the lines for State Assembly. During my testimony, I encouraged the Commission to preserve the core of the existing Assembly District 94 and to revise its initial draft...
tapinto.net
New Jersey State Forest Fire Service Announces Prescribed Burning for Feb 8
ANDOVER, NJ - Today, Feb. 8, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service will be conducting prescribed burning operations in Kittatinny Valley State Park. This schedule is weather dependent and subject to change. If in doubt about the source of smoke or fire, call 9-1-1 or 877-WARN-DEP (877-927-6337). Active / upcoming...
tapinto.net
Former Hunterdon Central BOE President Responds to Allegations of Nepotism in Hiring of New Math Teacher
FLEMINGTON, NJ - Former Hunterdon Central Regional School District Board of Education president Vincent Panico responded to allegations from residents and staff that his wife, new math teacher Amanda Panico, was hired because of her connections, saying the allegation is "unacceptable." "Dr. Panico, an adjunct college professor with private industry...
tapinto.net
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton Foundation Young Professionals Group Pledge for Cardiac Services in 2023
HAMILTON, NJ, – The Young Professionals Group (YPGs) of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton (RWJUH Hamilton) Foundation, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, signed a $150,000 pledge to support the cardiac services at RWJUH Hamilton. The pledge helps supports the growth of the cardiology program at RWJUH Hamilton and aligns...
tapinto.net
Fire in Plainfield Tuesday Devastates Downtown Businesses, Displaces Residents
PLAINFIELD, NJ — The response to Tuesday’s structure fire in downtown Plainfield that impacted eight buildings and several businesses involved 17 municipalities working together to battle the blaze that has displaced around 30 residents. No injuries were reported. The Plainfield Fire Department responded to reports of a brush...
tapinto.net
Second Set of Prescribed Burns in Burlington County Scheduled for Wednesday
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ -- The New Jersey Fire Service announced on Wednesday, February 8 that a second prescribed burn of the week will be taking place at four Burlington County locations. Prescribed burns, which also can be called a controlled burn, are carried out in specific areas by trained fire...
tapinto.net
Council Approves $60.5 Million for Ridgewood Water
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - With no comments from the public during required hearings, council members unanimously voted to approve $60.5 million in bonds for Ridgewood Water. The funds are slated for permanent per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances treatment plants that are centralized to service all active wells. With only a dozen people...
Comments / 0