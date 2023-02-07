Read full article on original website
news9.com
Yukon Residents Preparing For Bond Election
Early voting is underway for the Feb. 14th election, and Yukon residents can expect to vote on city improvements. The bond, if approved, would fund improvements for streets and sidewalks. To fund this, property taxes would rise $10 a month for a $100,000 home. The tax hike would last for...
KOCO
City of Norman says one of their council members appears to be serving illegally
NORMAN, Okla. — The city of Norman said one of their council members appears to be serving illegally. However, Councilmember Kelly Lynn disagrees. Back on Jan. 9, Lynn was sworn in as a municipal judge in Wewoka. The city looked into the law and believed he was not allowed...
KTUL
Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
KOCO
Cleveland County jail inmates found with narcotics transferred to medical facility
NORMAN, Okla. — The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said jail inmates were transported to a medical facility after narcotics were found in a holding cell, according to a news release. See the video player above to watch this morning's top headlines. Staff at the Cleveland County Detention Center found...
KOCO
Error at Cleveland County Election Board leaves voters without ballot for election
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — An error at the Cleveland County Election Board left dozens of voters without a ballot for an important, controversial election. The voters received only one of two ballots. They didn’t get the ballot to vote for who they want to represent them at the city council.
Oklahoma Daily
City of Norman asks Ward 3 Councilmember Kelly Lynn to resign on account of holding dual office
Ward 3 Councilmember Kelly Lynn has been asked to step down by the City of Norman from his position after being found to be potentially illegally holding dual office. On Jan. 3, Lynn was sworn in as Wewoka Municipal Judge. City Attorney Kathryn Walker hired the Spencer Fane LLP law firm to further investigate the legality of Lynn’s positions, and they determined that Lynn had effectively vacated his council seat by accepting the judgeship, according to an opinion obtained by OU Daily.
readfrontier.org
In Oklahoma City, a progressive faces a moderate challenger after protesting police funding and economic development
When Jo Beth Hamon first moved to Oklahoma City, she started riding the bus and noticed a lot of problems — it didn’t run on Sundays and she’d often get dropped off in places with no sidewalks. “I was like, ‘who does this stuff? Who do I...
KOKI FOX 23
Stitt signs exec. order renewing Oklahoma’s rape kit task force
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order on Wednesday renewing the Oklahoma task force on sexual assault forensic evidence. There is still a national backlog of rape kits that have gone untested. The task force’s creator, Danielle Tudor, explained how necessary the task force is...
1600kush.com
Stillwater woman jailed on meth trafficking and gun charges
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater woman with an extensive criminal history has been jailed on $50,000 bail pending a Feb. 15 court appearance on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, giving a false name to a police officer, possessing a loaded 9 mm gun, and having marijuana along with drug paraphernalia.
Purcell Register
News from the City of Purcell
All persons living in McClain County that have a storm shelter should register that shelter with McClain County to help first responders locate those shelters in the event of a damaging storm to provide assistance if needed. There is a link to the registry on the McClain County website at...
news9.com
Oklahoma County Deputies Find 2 Girls Living In Squalor With Parents, 8 Dogs
No food in the home, no working toilet, and dog feces were everywhere: Oklahoma County investigators said they found two children living in squalor with their parents and eight dogs. Deputies went to a home on South Youngs Boulevard Wednesday morning for a lockout, said Aaron Brilbeck, public information officer...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Senator, OBI team up for 'Legislators for Life, Battle of the Chambers'
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma State Senator Blake "Cowboy" Stephens and the Oklahoma Blood Institute teamed up for a blood drive at the State Capitol. The blood drive was dubbed "Legislators for Life - Battle of the Chambers." The blood drive is a competition between Senate and House to see who can get the most donors.
Police investigating violent assault at Oklahoma City business
Authorities in Oklahoma City are seeking information on a violent assault that sent one woman to the hospital.
city-sentinel.com
Senator Kay Floyd of Oklahoma City, Democratic leader in the upper chamber, critizes governor's State of the State address
Oklahoma City -- Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, issued the following statement on behalf of the Senate Democratic Caucus following the governor’s State of the State address:. “The governor gave a partisan and highly divisive speech that was more about politics than solutions. That is not the...
news9.com
Trust Women OKC Offering New Services After Overturn Of Roe V. Wade
A former abortion provider in southwest Oklahoma City will begin to see patients again; but the reason for their visits will be different than before. Throughout the last eight months, the people behind the Trust Women Clinics have been back at the drawing board to figure out ways they can still serve their community.
Oklahoma City reaches settlement with several women raped by former police officer
Oklahoma City has reached a settlement with several women who were raped by former police officer Daniel Holtzclaw.
News On 6
Civil Lawsuit Against Former OKC Police Officer Settled
A civil lawsuit against a former Oklahoma City police officer has been settled, according to court records. Daniel Holtzclaw was found guilty on multiple counts of rape and other sexual crimes while on duty and employed by the Oklahoma City Police Department. Court records showed on Jan. 31, the City...
False claims of violent protest at Oklahoma State Capitol debunked
Peaceful demonstrations and rallies are a common sight at the Oklahoma State Capitol, are expected, and welcomed by leaders. The post False claims of violent protest at Oklahoma State Capitol debunked appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Governor’s plan to ban gender-affirming care drew protestors at Oklahoma Capitol
OKLAHOMA CITY — The governor’s plan to ban gender-affirming care in Oklahoma drew protestors both inside and outside of the Capitol. Protestors said they feel as though their community is under attack. The governor said it’s about protecting young people. The protestors looked at bills passed, such...
Oklahoma County Jail inmate pleads guilty in cellmate’s 2021 murder
An Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate recently pleaded guilty in Oklahoma County District Court to the 2021 murder of his cellmate.
