Oklahoma County, OK

news9.com

Yukon Residents Preparing For Bond Election

Early voting is underway for the Feb. 14th election, and Yukon residents can expect to vote on city improvements. The bond, if approved, would fund improvements for streets and sidewalks. To fund this, property taxes would rise $10 a month for a $100,000 home. The tax hike would last for...
YUKON, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Daily

City of Norman asks Ward 3 Councilmember Kelly Lynn to resign on account of holding dual office

Ward 3 Councilmember Kelly Lynn has been asked to step down by the City of Norman from his position after being found to be potentially illegally holding dual office. On Jan. 3, Lynn was sworn in as Wewoka Municipal Judge. City Attorney Kathryn Walker hired the Spencer Fane LLP law firm to further investigate the legality of Lynn’s positions, and they determined that Lynn had effectively vacated his council seat by accepting the judgeship, according to an opinion obtained by OU Daily.
NORMAN, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Stitt signs exec. order renewing Oklahoma’s rape kit task force

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order on Wednesday renewing the Oklahoma task force on sexual assault forensic evidence. There is still a national backlog of rape kits that have gone untested. The task force’s creator, Danielle Tudor, explained how necessary the task force is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater woman jailed on meth trafficking and gun charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater woman with an extensive criminal history has been jailed on $50,000 bail pending a Feb. 15 court appearance on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, giving a false name to a police officer, possessing a loaded 9 mm gun, and having marijuana along with drug paraphernalia.
STILLWATER, OK
Purcell Register

News from the City of Purcell

All persons living in McClain County that have a storm shelter should register that shelter with McClain County to help first responders locate those shelters in the event of a damaging storm to provide assistance if needed. There is a link to the registry on the McClain County website at...
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Trust Women OKC Offering New Services After Overturn Of Roe V. Wade

A former abortion provider in southwest Oklahoma City will begin to see patients again; but the reason for their visits will be different than before. Throughout the last eight months, the people behind the Trust Women Clinics have been back at the drawing board to figure out ways they can still serve their community.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Civil Lawsuit Against Former OKC Police Officer Settled

A civil lawsuit against a former Oklahoma City police officer has been settled, according to court records. Daniel Holtzclaw was found guilty on multiple counts of rape and other sexual crimes while on duty and employed by the Oklahoma City Police Department. Court records showed on Jan. 31, the City...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

