Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Kevon Looney on Wednesday, Jonathan Kuminga to bench
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Looney will make his 49th start this season after Jonathan Kuminga was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Trail Blazers' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, Looney's FanDuel salary stands at $5,300.
numberfire.com
Boston's Robert Williams (ankle) probable on Friday
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Williams is dealing with an ankle sprain and is listed as probable on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.1 minutes against the Hornets. Williams' Friday projection includes 10.6...
numberfire.com
James Wiseman expected to start for Pistons
Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman is expected to start after being acquired from the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, according to Marc Spears of ESPN. Wiseman will be taking a starting job from Jalen Duren or Isaiah Stewart after the Warriors shipped him to Detroit at the deadline. Marvin Bagley (fingers) will also have more competition for playing time once he returns.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Blake Wesley at point guard on Friday
San Antonio Spurs point guard Blake Wesley is starting in Friday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Wesley will make his first career start in the NBA after Josh Richardson was traded on Thursday. In 29.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wesley to score 29.5 FanDuel points. Wesley's projection includes 15.4...
numberfire.com
Hornets starting Mark Williams at center on Friday night
Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams is starting in Friday's lineup against the Boston Celtics. Williams will make his first career start after the Hornets traded Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers at the deadline. In 27.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 30.4 FanDuel points. Williams' Friday...
numberfire.com
Nickeil Alexander-Walker active for Timberwolves' Friday matchup versus Memphis
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is available for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Alexander-Walker will be active on Friday after the 24-year old was included in a three team deal involving the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers. Expect Alexander-Walker to play a second unit role with his new squad.
numberfire.com
Damion Lee coming off Suns' bench on Friday night
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Damion Lee is not starting in Friday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. Lee will have bench duties on Friday night after Devin Booker was chosen as Phoenix's starting guard. In 25.1 expected minutes, our models project Lee to score 18.2 FanDuel points. Lee's current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) on Tuesday, Christian Braun to bench
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Caldwell-Pope will start at shooting guard after he was held out on Sunday with a right ankle sprain. In 31.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caldwell-Pope to record 22.1 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Rockets' Justin Holiday not expected to play on Friday
Houston Rockets guard/forward Justin Holiday is not expected to play in Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Holiday and Frank Kaminsky are both active on Friday but neither is expected to be part of the rotation, according to Stephen Silas. Holiday is averaging 4.5 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and...
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Thursday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Antetokounmpo continues to deal with knee soreness and is listed as probable for Thursday's clash with the Lakers. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Los Angeles. Antetokounmpo's Thursday projection includes 29.3...
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley traded to Magic, expected to join Timberwolves
The Orlando Magic acquired guard Patrick Beverley from the Los Angeles Lakers for power forward/center Mo Bamba on Thursday. Beverley is expected to agree to a buyout with the Magic and then reunite with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He averaged 26.9 minutes and started in all 45 appearances for the Lakers this season, but he's unlikely to see that sort of playing time in Minnesota or Orlando.
numberfire.com
Update: Jalen McDaniels available for 76ers on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers power forward Jalen McDaniels is active for Friday's game versus the New York Knicks. McDaniels will be eligible to make his 76ers' debut after it was originally reported he was ruled out. In 24.4 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 20.0 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes...
numberfire.com
College Basketball Betting Guide: Wednesday 2/8/23
Under 142.5 (-114): 4-Star Rating. Our model sees a good amount of value on this total. Hofstra is 178th in adjusted tempo, per KenPom. Northeastern is 166th. So, neither team plays at a super-fast pace, and while Hofstra is solid offensively, ranking 72nd on KenPom, Northeastern is downright awful at that end of the floor, checking in 288th.
numberfire.com
Warriors trading James Wiseman to Pistons
The Detroit Pistons are acquiring center James Wiseman from the Golden State Warriors in a three-team deal that includes the Atlanta Hawks. The Warriors are giving up Wiseman and receiving five second-round picks while the Hawks yield Saddiq Bey from the Pistons. Wiseman fell out of favor in Golden State this season, but he will presumably have a chance to compete with Marvin Bagley (fingers) for a backup role in Detroit.
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons coming off the bench for Brooklyn on Thursday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Simmons will move to the bench on Thursday with Dorian Finney-Smith entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Simmons to play 27.9 minutes against the Bulls. Simmons' Thursday projection includes 7.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Spencer Dinwiddie available for Brooklyn on Thursday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie will be available for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Dinwiddie will be available for the Nets on Thursday following his move from Dallas as part of a trade earlier in the week. Our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Chicago. Dinwiddie's...
numberfire.com
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith starting on Thursday, Ben Simmons coming off the bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Finney-Smith will get the start in his Nets debut on Thursday with Ben Simmons moving to the bench. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against Chicago. Finney-Smith's Thursday projection includes 12.2...
