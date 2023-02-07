ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Oak Street Café in De Pere Souper Bowl

(WFRV) – All you need to help a great cause is a hearty appetite. Kerri Jensen from Oak Street Café stopped by Local 5 Live with what’s on their Souper Bowl menu and how an order from them benefits the New Community Shelter. Oak Street Café is...
DE PERE, WI
tourcounsel.com

Bay Park Square | Shopping mall in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin

Bay Park Square is a shopping mall owned by Simon Property Group, in the Green Bay, Wisconsin suburb of Ashwaubenon, in the United States. The mall opened in 1980 under the ownership of DeBartolo Corporation. Bay Park Square is located one mile (1.6 km) away from Lambeau Field on South Oneida Street (County Trunk Highway AAA).
ASHWAUBENON, WI
tourcounsel.com

Fox River Mall | Shopping center in Wisconsin

Fox River Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping center located in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, United States, which serves the Appleton, Wisconsin metropolitan area. It is a major driver of the local economy and its construction helped spur the growth of the Grand Chute shopping district, which is today known as the "shopping capital of Wisconsin". At 1.21 million square feet, it is the largest mall in the state.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WBAY at 70: Kevin Rompa remembers ringing in the day with the morning show

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 1989 was a turning point in WBAY’s history and the career of Kevin Rompa. “I remember I came for my interview and I was awestruck walking by Chuck Ramsay, there he was, this guy I had been watching and I really thought he did an amazing job on air, so it was great to see him,” Rompa remembers.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

GREAT VIDEO: Ice circles in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever seen ice circles? Action 2 News viewer Jeff Dawson captured the interesting shapes at Two Rivers South Pier. The video looks like the water turned into a big bowl of Cheerios!. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says ice circles usually form...
NBC26

Brown County adding extra OWI patrols on Super Bowl Sunday

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department will be deploying additional officers this Sunday to catch drunk drivers during the Super Bowl. The patrols begin around 8:00 p.m. Sunday. Officers will be monitoring for signs of impaired driving while on patrol throughout the city until Monday at 3:00 a.m.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

A clean break: Appleton business prospers after it decides to do the one thing it didn't want to do

APPLETON, Wis. — Cindy Wendzicki wasn’t sure quitting her job and starting a business was a good idea. But she knew this, “My kids – I would have to work Tuesday and Thursday nights and that’s always when school events were,” she said. “Anything that they would have, they would have school events on those nights. So I was like, ‘I’m missing out on so much of my kids’ lives.’ And they were young. … I was just like, ‘I want to work for myself.’”
APPLETON, WI
NBC26

Lake Winnebago ice safe for sturgeon spearing...mostly.

OSHKOSH — Sturgeon spearing season opens Saturday and people were out on Lake Winnebago making preparations Friday afternoon. Fortunately for them, the ice is safe...mostly. Don Herman sits on the board of Otter Street Fishing Club in Oshkosh and runs Sunk? Dive and Ice Service. He says the lake currently has "between 9 and about 16, 17" inches of ice, but that total varies widely from place to place. Herman says that thickness makes the ice mostly safe for foot and ATV traffic, but he urges vehicles to use caution.
OSHKOSH, WI
whby.com

Green Bay alderman upset by recording devices at City Hall

GREEN BAY, Wis–Those who have done business at Green Bay City Hall recently may have had their conversations recorded. Alderman Christopher Wery claims he just learned of the installation of microphones and recording devices in public places in the building, and demanded that Mayor Eric Genrich stop using them.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC26

Appleton neighborhood residents gather to preserve beloved park

APPLETON — A hidden gem tucked inside a neighborhood on the far north side of Appleton, it can be easy to miss Vosters Park. For many residents in the neighborhood, the five-acre park, which is now infected with emerald ash borers, was the magnet that pulled many homeowners to the area.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries

11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Messy system enters late tonight

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. The nice weather has come to an end. Cloud cover continues to increase tonight with temps falling into the low 30s. A system will move in from the south after midnight bringing our next snow chance. A WINTER STORM WATCH...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
nddist.com

Packer Fastener Owner Named CEO

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packer Fastener family of companies, including Green Bay-based Packer Fastener and Packer Freight and Chicago area-based Albolt Manufacturing, announced promotions of four key executives. “Packer Fastener is well-known as having the biggest nuts in town, but our family of companies continues to grow beyond...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wild Wisconsin weather: February thunder and lightning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Our first storm of February didn’t come with heavy snow and ice. It came with thunder and lightning. First Alert Meteorologist Keith Gibson shared a video on social media of the storm rolling through the Green Bay area. “Zap! ⚡️ First storm of the...
GREEN BAY, WI

