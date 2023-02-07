Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Finds Girlfriend Having Sex With Her Friend, Kills Both WomenWilliamGreen Bay, WI
Opinion: Green Bay has had some Great, but not Always Likeable QuarterbacksLarry E LambertGreen Bay, WI
Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer ServiceJot BeatAppleton, WI
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ PlayersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade DestinationOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
wearegreenbay.com
Oak Street Café in De Pere Souper Bowl
(WFRV) – All you need to help a great cause is a hearty appetite. Kerri Jensen from Oak Street Café stopped by Local 5 Live with what’s on their Souper Bowl menu and how an order from them benefits the New Community Shelter. Oak Street Café is...
tourcounsel.com
Bay Park Square | Shopping mall in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin
Bay Park Square is a shopping mall owned by Simon Property Group, in the Green Bay, Wisconsin suburb of Ashwaubenon, in the United States. The mall opened in 1980 under the ownership of DeBartolo Corporation. Bay Park Square is located one mile (1.6 km) away from Lambeau Field on South Oneida Street (County Trunk Highway AAA).
WBAY Green Bay
Frank Ray visits Green Bay Police Department, and he presents a cause
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Country artist Frank Ray - known for “Country’d Look Good on You” - will perform at the Resch Center tonight. Ahead of the performance, though, Ray stopped by the Green Bay Police Department for a meet and greet to discuss the impact of mental health awareness.
tourcounsel.com
Fox River Mall | Shopping center in Wisconsin
Fox River Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping center located in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, United States, which serves the Appleton, Wisconsin metropolitan area. It is a major driver of the local economy and its construction helped spur the growth of the Grand Chute shopping district, which is today known as the "shopping capital of Wisconsin". At 1.21 million square feet, it is the largest mall in the state.
WBAY Green Bay
Ex cop and music star Frank Ray visits Green Bay Police Department
Twice this week police investigated guns brought to school, in Oshkosh and Neenah. Why security efforts could get more difficult at the end of the year.
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY at 70: Kevin Rompa remembers ringing in the day with the morning show
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 1989 was a turning point in WBAY’s history and the career of Kevin Rompa. “I remember I came for my interview and I was awestruck walking by Chuck Ramsay, there he was, this guy I had been watching and I really thought he did an amazing job on air, so it was great to see him,” Rompa remembers.
WBAY Green Bay
GREAT VIDEO: Ice circles in Two Rivers
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever seen ice circles? Action 2 News viewer Jeff Dawson captured the interesting shapes at Two Rivers South Pier. The video looks like the water turned into a big bowl of Cheerios!. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says ice circles usually form...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Not tolerating drunk driving’: Green Bay PD increasing presence for OWI enforcement on Super Bowl Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There will be an increase in officers patrolling Green Bay for Super Bowl Sunday as officers will be operating a special OWI enforcement. The Green Bay Police Department announced that it will be deploying additional officers between 8 p.m. on February 12 until 3 a.m. on February 13.
NBC26
Brown County adding extra OWI patrols on Super Bowl Sunday
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department will be deploying additional officers this Sunday to catch drunk drivers during the Super Bowl. The patrols begin around 8:00 p.m. Sunday. Officers will be monitoring for signs of impaired driving while on patrol throughout the city until Monday at 3:00 a.m.
spectrumnews1.com
A clean break: Appleton business prospers after it decides to do the one thing it didn't want to do
APPLETON, Wis. — Cindy Wendzicki wasn’t sure quitting her job and starting a business was a good idea. But she knew this, “My kids – I would have to work Tuesday and Thursday nights and that’s always when school events were,” she said. “Anything that they would have, they would have school events on those nights. So I was like, ‘I’m missing out on so much of my kids’ lives.’ And they were young. … I was just like, ‘I want to work for myself.’”
NBC26
Lake Winnebago ice safe for sturgeon spearing...mostly.
OSHKOSH — Sturgeon spearing season opens Saturday and people were out on Lake Winnebago making preparations Friday afternoon. Fortunately for them, the ice is safe...mostly. Don Herman sits on the board of Otter Street Fishing Club in Oshkosh and runs Sunk? Dive and Ice Service. He says the lake currently has "between 9 and about 16, 17" inches of ice, but that total varies widely from place to place. Herman says that thickness makes the ice mostly safe for foot and ATV traffic, but he urges vehicles to use caution.
whby.com
Green Bay alderman upset by recording devices at City Hall
GREEN BAY, Wis–Those who have done business at Green Bay City Hall recently may have had their conversations recorded. Alderman Christopher Wery claims he just learned of the installation of microphones and recording devices in public places in the building, and demanded that Mayor Eric Genrich stop using them.
NBC26
Appleton neighborhood residents gather to preserve beloved park
APPLETON — A hidden gem tucked inside a neighborhood on the far north side of Appleton, it can be easy to miss Vosters Park. For many residents in the neighborhood, the five-acre park, which is now infected with emerald ash borers, was the magnet that pulled many homeowners to the area.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries
11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
whby.com
Plans to put College Avenue in downtown Appleton on a “road diet” continue
APPLETON, Wis–Plans for putting College Avenue in Appleton on a “road diet” move along. The city is considering reducing the lanes of traffic on the Ave from four to two, with a center turn lane and bike lanes, between Memorial Drive and Drew Street. Community Development Director...
wearegreenbay.com
Messy system enters late tonight
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. The nice weather has come to an end. Cloud cover continues to increase tonight with temps falling into the low 30s. A system will move in from the south after midnight bringing our next snow chance. A WINTER STORM WATCH...
Fox11online.com
Appleton restructures plan for Vosters Park after community voices concerns
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The city of Appleton is hoping to move forward with its redevelopment plan for Vosters Park to get rid of dead and dying trees. But the efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by neighbors who have brought their concerns forward. “Their plan and the only bid that they...
nddist.com
Packer Fastener Owner Named CEO
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packer Fastener family of companies, including Green Bay-based Packer Fastener and Packer Freight and Chicago area-based Albolt Manufacturing, announced promotions of four key executives. “Packer Fastener is well-known as having the biggest nuts in town, but our family of companies continues to grow beyond...
WBAY Green Bay
Wild Wisconsin weather: February thunder and lightning
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Our first storm of February didn’t come with heavy snow and ice. It came with thunder and lightning. First Alert Meteorologist Keith Gibson shared a video on social media of the storm rolling through the Green Bay area. “Zap! ⚡️ First storm of the...
wearegreenbay.com
House fire at Oshkosh home causes extensive roof damage, possible electrical malfunction
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a two-story home in Oshkosh on Thursday night caused extensive damage to the roof, and authorities have stated what they believe caused the incident. According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, the fire began around 9:30 p.m. on February 9 on the 1100...
