Students at Texas A&M University may soon be able to major in financial planning, international affairs and journalism. The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents approved new bachelor’s degree programs in the trio of fields at its meeting Thursday afternoon. The regents also authorized to request approval of the degree programs from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. All three majors currently exist in some capacity at A&M, but are set in motion to become their own degree programs.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO