18-year-old Allison Langhetee to reign as queen of Argus in Metairie

Things just seem to be getting better and better for Allison Langhetee. In fact, she calls a confluence of happy and meaningful events “perfect timing.”. For starters, the 18-year-old Old Metairie resident will graduate in May from the Academy of the Sacred Heart, where she has been a student since first grade. Then it’s on to LSU or the University of Alabama as a biological science major, followed by medical school to become a radiologist.
METAIRIE, LA
Long Beach residents continue fight to keep oak tree alive

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - During a board meeting on Thursday, concerned residents spoke about a historic tree and what it means to community members. This comes after the Board of Alderman previously considered the trees being removed for a new boutique hotel development on Jeff Davis Ave. “The tree...
LONG BEACH, MS
‘Sextortion’ scam targeting Stone County children

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County law enforcement officers are investigating two cases of a disturbing social media scam targeting school-age teenagers. “These children are being led into sending nude photos and then they’re being extorted for money,” said Sgt. Steve Taylor of Wiggins Police Department. He...
STONE COUNTY, MS
Police Violence and Abuse Spark Protests on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

The families of Nelson Watkins and Kimbella (Raheem) Kimbell have accused the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Adult Detention Center of severe human-rights violations and abuse. Both families are left with many unanswered questions involving police treatment of their children. The death of 20-year-old Gulfport resident Kimbella, a...
GULFPORT, MS
Moss Point city leaders aim to redevelop the River City

MOSS POINT Miss. (WLOX) - Revitalization plans are in the works for River City. This comes after city leaders hold a public workshop to discuss future development with retail planners. When you cross into Moss Point city limits, you’re greeted with empty businesses and vacant lots. “We are not...
MOSS POINT, MS
Gov. Tate Reeves talks with David Elliott - Part 1

Ja'Colbi Rivers joins live as the final touches are being put on floats. John Tracy speaks with WLOX's Hugh Keeton about why he wanted to buy the team. So you want to be a cop or first responder? Biloxi pushes for more recruits. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. At today's...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Plan for spring planting with two tree distribution events

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two tree distribution events are happening Friday, February 10- one free and one only $5 a bundle!. The Harrison County Soil & Water Conservation District will hold its Arbor Day Tree Distribution at the Lyman Community Center located off Highway 49. It will run from 7 a.m. until they are out of stock.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
LIVE: Moss Point leaders discuss the downtown area growing

A biological study by the same group of scientists has been sent for peer review and will be presented to the Coalition when completed. Stephanie Poole highlights the story of a hardworking man who developed a better life for his family and community. Ocean Springs Middle Schoolers celebrate regional science...
MOSS POINT, MS
HAPPENING NOW: Krewe of Nereids prepares for parade this weekend

John Tracy speaks with WLOX's Hugh Keeton about why he wanted to buy the team. So you want to be a cop or first responder? Biloxi pushes for more recruits. At today's event, Biloxi Police officer Joshua Ryeff was recognized as the outstanding fourth quarter officer. In the Kitchen with...
BILOXI, MS
In the Kitchen with 200 North Beach

Amtrak leaders speak on safety ahead of return to the Gulf Coast. Safety is at the heart of Amtrak’s mission to bring passenger rail service to the Coast. Magliari highlighted the most common scenarios that create potentially deadly encounters between trains and people. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Wednesday’s...
BILOXI, MS
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell’s security detail sometimes outnumbered those policing an entire NOPD district

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office says all residents deserve to feel safe in their community. However, records show that on some days in 2022, Cantrell had more officers assigned to protect her than were on patrol for a 12-hour stretch in the NOPD’s Sixth District, which includes Central City, the Irish Channel and the Garden District.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

