Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Mississippi Sound Coalition seeks community support over diversion projects
Stephanie Poole highlights the story of a hardworking man who developed a better life for his family and community. The national competition happens in Washington D.C. this April. In the Kitchen with Jia. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. If you're having a sweet tooth, Jia at The Beau Rivage has...
NOLA.com
18-year-old Allison Langhetee to reign as queen of Argus in Metairie
Things just seem to be getting better and better for Allison Langhetee. In fact, she calls a confluence of happy and meaningful events “perfect timing.”. For starters, the 18-year-old Old Metairie resident will graduate in May from the Academy of the Sacred Heart, where she has been a student since first grade. Then it’s on to LSU or the University of Alabama as a biological science major, followed by medical school to become a radiologist.
WLOX
Long Beach residents continue fight to keep oak tree alive
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - During a board meeting on Thursday, concerned residents spoke about a historic tree and what it means to community members. This comes after the Board of Alderman previously considered the trees being removed for a new boutique hotel development on Jeff Davis Ave. “The tree...
WLOX
‘Sextortion’ scam targeting Stone County children
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County law enforcement officers are investigating two cases of a disturbing social media scam targeting school-age teenagers. “These children are being led into sending nude photos and then they’re being extorted for money,” said Sgt. Steve Taylor of Wiggins Police Department. He...
mississippifreepress.org
Police Violence and Abuse Spark Protests on the Mississippi Gulf Coast
The families of Nelson Watkins and Kimbella (Raheem) Kimbell have accused the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Adult Detention Center of severe human-rights violations and abuse. Both families are left with many unanswered questions involving police treatment of their children. The death of 20-year-old Gulfport resident Kimbella, a...
WLOX
Drug dealer connected to fatal wreck at Keesler sentenced on fentanyl charges
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, Dean Carlin Fender, 26, was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in the U.S. District Court in Gulfport. According to court documents, during the investigation into the death of an airman at Keesler Air Force Base, a...
NOLA.com
Dollar General proposed for Airport Road near Slidell denied rezoning for bigger building
Dollar General, the retail giant that operates 19,000 stores across the U.S., got a thumbs down from the St. Tammany Parish Zoning Commission on a rezoning request that would have allowed the company to build a 10,640-square-foot store on Airport Road near Slidell. The nearly 3-acre tract, sandwiched between a...
WDSU
Covington priest, parishioner murdered days after accused killer violated parole
COVINGTON, La. — WDSU Investigates has obtained new information about a crime that shocked the region. The investigation revealed new details that involve the horrific murders of well-known Northshore Pastor Otis Young and parishioner Ruth Prats. The accused killer, Antonio Tyson, was let out of a prison last August...
WLOX
Moss Point city leaders aim to redevelop the River City
MOSS POINT Miss. (WLOX) - Revitalization plans are in the works for River City. This comes after city leaders hold a public workshop to discuss future development with retail planners. When you cross into Moss Point city limits, you’re greeted with empty businesses and vacant lots. “We are not...
WLOX
Gov. Tate Reeves talks with David Elliott - Part 1
Ja'Colbi Rivers joins live as the final touches are being put on floats. John Tracy speaks with WLOX's Hugh Keeton about why he wanted to buy the team. So you want to be a cop or first responder? Biloxi pushes for more recruits. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. At today's...
Police: Remains found in Louisiana field are those of missing Mississippi man
Human remains found in a Louisiana field have been identified as being from a missing Mississippi man. The Picayune Police Department confirmed that the remains found in Washington Parish, Louisiana, are Daryl Jenkins, a man who has been missing in the south Mississippi town. In a social media post, the...
fox8live.com
Cantrell recap flyer cost taxpayers about $15k more than originally reported
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fox 8 is learning more about the cost of a “2022 Recap” flyer, featuring Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s name and image, which legal experts said is in violation of state law. Originally, the city confirmed to Fox 8 that it cost taxpayers around $50,000...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Jan. 18-23, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
DUNDEE LOOP 3076: $192,900, Deep Roots Property Solutions LLC to Cassidy Lee Luedtke. IRONWOOD SUBDIVISION, LOT 12: $102,500, Christopher D. Guilott and Kristin M. Viola Guilott to Jacob W. Finn and Taylor R. Dossett Finn. NEAR ABITA SPRINGS, LOTS 6, 7: $53,000, Jay Edward Gould and Peggy Martin Gould to...
fox8live.com
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line and possibly violated state law by letting out-of-town family members stay at a city-owned apartment. The French Market Corporation, a city entity whose board is appointed by the mayor, controls the...
WLOX
Plan for spring planting with two tree distribution events
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two tree distribution events are happening Friday, February 10- one free and one only $5 a bundle!. The Harrison County Soil & Water Conservation District will hold its Arbor Day Tree Distribution at the Lyman Community Center located off Highway 49. It will run from 7 a.m. until they are out of stock.
WLOX
LIVE: Moss Point leaders discuss the downtown area growing
A biological study by the same group of scientists has been sent for peer review and will be presented to the Coalition when completed. Stephanie Poole highlights the story of a hardworking man who developed a better life for his family and community. Ocean Springs Middle Schoolers celebrate regional science...
WLOX
HAPPENING NOW: Krewe of Nereids prepares for parade this weekend
John Tracy speaks with WLOX's Hugh Keeton about why he wanted to buy the team. So you want to be a cop or first responder? Biloxi pushes for more recruits. At today's event, Biloxi Police officer Joshua Ryeff was recognized as the outstanding fourth quarter officer. In the Kitchen with...
WLOX
In the Kitchen with 200 North Beach
Amtrak leaders speak on safety ahead of return to the Gulf Coast. Safety is at the heart of Amtrak’s mission to bring passenger rail service to the Coast. Magliari highlighted the most common scenarios that create potentially deadly encounters between trains and people. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Wednesday’s...
fox8live.com
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell’s security detail sometimes outnumbered those policing an entire NOPD district
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office says all residents deserve to feel safe in their community. However, records show that on some days in 2022, Cantrell had more officers assigned to protect her than were on patrol for a 12-hour stretch in the NOPD’s Sixth District, which includes Central City, the Irish Channel and the Garden District.
Comments / 0