KAAL-TV
Salt, sand mixture available for residents to treat icy sidewalks
(ABC 6 News) – In the interest of public safety, Rochester Public Works wants to remind property owners to stay on top of removing snow and ice from sidewalks. Residents can obtain a bucket of free salt/sand mixture to help address ice issues that occur during the freeze/thaw cycles that are common at this time of the year.
mystar106.com
❄Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday❄
…Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday Morning…. A winter storm will impact the area with rain transitioning to snow overnight Wednesday and lasting into Thursday morning. Moderate to at times heavy snow accumulations are possible, especially towards northeast Iowa. A brief period of 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates will be possible overnight with impacts to the morning commute expected.
KAAL-TV
SMART Transit announces Austin, Albert Lea shuttle changes, trip pay increase
(ABC 6 News) – SMART Transit announced that passengers in both Austin and Albert Lea will have opportunities to go to new stops in each city on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Feb. 28. The new stops will include retail locations that were not previously offered. However, deviations to these...
KAAL-TV
Riding the edge
Thursday morning to Thursday night is the timeframe to watch for a winter storm charging up from the deep south. We’ll be just cold enough we’re talking about snow through the duration of this one. But it’s looking more and more that we’ll be riding the edge of this one.
UPDATE: Unusual Theft at Rochester Business That Is Closing
Pretty sure I had a look of shock on my face when the news broke that the beloved ABC & Toy Zone store in Rochester, Minnesota was closing. A banner was put up announcing the closing and a bunch of "store closing" signs were put up. Unfortunately, a few kids on Thursday decided to make things difficult for ABC & Toy Zone.
KAAL-TV
No injuries in multi vehicle crash in Austin
(ABC 6 News) – A multi-vehicle crash in Austin delayed traffic Friday afternoon. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Oakland Avenue West over the Interstate 90 bridge. We’re told four vehicles were involved, but no one was injured.
KAAL-TV
Big Lots opens new store in Albert Lea with grand opening celebration Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – Big Lots will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of its newest store in Albert Lea on Saturday. The store located at 2614 Bridge Ave., in a portion of the former Shopko building in the Northbridge Mall, will open to the community at 8:45 a.m.
Go Explore A Locked Cave In Southeast Minnesota (VIDEO)
Go Explore A Locked Cave In Southeast Minnesota (VIDEO) Full disclaimer: I am NOT a fan of cold, dark, and old places. Mostly because there are probably bugs lurking and ready to jump on me, like a cricket spider. (Yes, they are real. I have photos below and just so you know, they ARE in Minnesota!). And when I think of a cave, my stomach gets all weird and I am scared half to death that someone is going to jump out at me if I walked in. Or bats. I'm not a huge fan of bats either.
Three People, Six Dogs Escape Rochester Structure Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters fought a blaze near power lines, electrical wires and a propane tank in northwest Rochester Wednesday night. The Rochester Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the fire shortly before 10:40 p.m. The first firefighters to arrive found a detached garage at a residence in the 3900 block of 5th St. Northwest fully engulfed in flames.
KAAL-TV
How did a Grand Meadow man convicted of violent crimes obtain a Mower County gun permit?
(ABC 6 News) – Earlier this week, ABC 6 News reported on a Grand Meadow man’s pending court cases in Mower County. According to Mower County law enforcement, Nicholas Sneed was initially charged with illegally owning firearms and ammunition, based on several previous felony convictions. The Mower County...
KAAL-TV
Destination Medical Center approves $10M for Soldiers Field Memorial Park improvements
(ABC 6 News) – The Destination Medical Center Corporation (DMCC) Board of Directors approved $10 million to aid in funding improvements to Soldiers Field Memorial Park. After months of engagement with local stakeholder groups, a collaborative plan was put forth with a shared vision to benefit the greatest amount the Rochester community.
Two People Die In Iowa After Falling Into Water While Ice Fishing
A husband and wife are dead after a tragic accident over the weekend. Just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon, authorities were contacted by someone who observed two people who had fallen through the ice while fishing in a farm pond. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Durham, Illinois, in extreme western Illinois. They rescued the two people from the water and began life-saving efforts. A release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office does not state whether it's known how long they were in the water.
kiow.com
Power Briefly Interrupted by a Traffic Accident
Around 8am, the area experienced a power outage caused by a downed power pole from a traffic accident. The loss of power was felt along Highway 69 where a brief blackout occurred. Brown outs were prevalent in the western residential areas of Forest City and at Waldorf University. Locations such...
KAAL-TV
Kasson teen designs Rochester Pride shirts
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Pride is announcing its 2023 Rochester Pride t-shirt contest winner. This years shirts were designed by a 15-year-old from Kasson. Rochester Pride costs thousands of dollars to host and organizers are hoping the shirts can raise money for this year’s event. All money...
KAAL-TV
Fire destroys garage in NW Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – Emergency crews in Rochester were called to a garage fire late Wednesday evening after Rochester Police said they received multiple calls from neighbors saying there had been some kind of explosion. The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) said the incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on...
KAAL-TV
Charges filed against Plymouth, IA woman in child endangerment investigation
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) announced on Friday that charges have been filed against a Plymouth, Iowa woman after the result of a child endangerment investigation. Allyssa Marie Luke, 29, has been charged with two counts of child endangerment – one charge resulting in...
winonapost.com
MN fantasy author signing newest novel Feb. 18
Jason Lee Willis will be signing copies of his newest novel, “The Fire Handler,” at Paperbacks and Pieces, 429 Mankato Avenue, in Winona on Saturday, February 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Minnesota — the land of 10,000 legends? For Minnesota author Jason Lee Willis, he didn’t...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County accuses Rochester woman of swinging lead pipe at student, orders John Marshall to submit security footage of alleged incident
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Court ordered Rochester Public Schools Thursday to provide footage of an incident from May 2022, where the mother of a student allegedly tried to hit another student with a lead pipe during a fight. According to court documents, Rochester police reported to John...
KAAL-TV
Country music singer, Lorrie Morgan coming to Rochester in July
(ABC 6 News) – Country music singer and one of the most eloquently emotive vocalists of modern times, Lorrie Morgan is coming to Rochester in July. Tickets go on-sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center box office and online, HERE. Presale tickets are on-sale Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
tiremeetsroad.com
What happened to that Gays Mills woman arrested for driving 106 MPH in a 30 MPH zone in Coon Valley, Vernon County Wisconsin?
According to court records, McKaig spent time in jail and eventually was fined. oss a thread and video titled, “Idiot going 106 to get to school and work.”. According to a press release from the Coon Valley Police Department as well as coverage by WEAU and the LaCrosse Tribune, the offending driver was identified as 35-year-old Amanda McKaig of Gays Mills.
