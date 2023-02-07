ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, MN

KAAL-TV

Salt, sand mixture available for residents to treat icy sidewalks

(ABC 6 News) – In the interest of public safety, Rochester Public Works wants to remind property owners to stay on top of removing snow and ice from sidewalks. Residents can obtain a bucket of free salt/sand mixture to help address ice issues that occur during the freeze/thaw cycles that are common at this time of the year.
ROCHESTER, MN
mystar106.com

❄Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday❄

…Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday Morning…. A winter storm will impact the area with rain transitioning to snow overnight Wednesday and lasting into Thursday morning. Moderate to at times heavy snow accumulations are possible, especially towards northeast Iowa. A brief period of 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates will be possible overnight with impacts to the morning commute expected.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Riding the edge

Thursday morning to Thursday night is the timeframe to watch for a winter storm charging up from the deep south. We’ll be just cold enough we’re talking about snow through the duration of this one. But it’s looking more and more that we’ll be riding the edge of this one.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

UPDATE: Unusual Theft at Rochester Business That Is Closing

Pretty sure I had a look of shock on my face when the news broke that the beloved ABC & Toy Zone store in Rochester, Minnesota was closing. A banner was put up announcing the closing and a bunch of "store closing" signs were put up. Unfortunately, a few kids on Thursday decided to make things difficult for ABC & Toy Zone.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

No injuries in multi vehicle crash in Austin

(ABC 6 News) – A multi-vehicle crash in Austin delayed traffic Friday afternoon. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Oakland Avenue West over the Interstate 90 bridge. We’re told four vehicles were involved, but no one was injured.
AUSTIN, MN
106.9 KROC

Go Explore A Locked Cave In Southeast Minnesota (VIDEO)

Go Explore A Locked Cave In Southeast Minnesota (VIDEO) Full disclaimer: I am NOT a fan of cold, dark, and old places. Mostly because there are probably bugs lurking and ready to jump on me, like a cricket spider. (Yes, they are real. I have photos below and just so you know, they ARE in Minnesota!). And when I think of a cave, my stomach gets all weird and I am scared half to death that someone is going to jump out at me if I walked in. Or bats. I'm not a huge fan of bats either.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Three People, Six Dogs Escape Rochester Structure Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters fought a blaze near power lines, electrical wires and a propane tank in northwest Rochester Wednesday night. The Rochester Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the fire shortly before 10:40 p.m. The first firefighters to arrive found a detached garage at a residence in the 3900 block of 5th St. Northwest fully engulfed in flames.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Two People Die In Iowa After Falling Into Water While Ice Fishing

A husband and wife are dead after a tragic accident over the weekend. Just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon, authorities were contacted by someone who observed two people who had fallen through the ice while fishing in a farm pond. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Durham, Illinois, in extreme western Illinois. They rescued the two people from the water and began life-saving efforts. A release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office does not state whether it's known how long they were in the water.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
kiow.com

Power Briefly Interrupted by a Traffic Accident

Around 8am, the area experienced a power outage caused by a downed power pole from a traffic accident. The loss of power was felt along Highway 69 where a brief blackout occurred. Brown outs were prevalent in the western residential areas of Forest City and at Waldorf University. Locations such...
FOREST CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Kasson teen designs Rochester Pride shirts

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Pride is announcing its 2023 Rochester Pride t-shirt contest winner. This years shirts were designed by a 15-year-old from Kasson. Rochester Pride costs thousands of dollars to host and organizers are hoping the shirts can raise money for this year’s event. All money...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Fire destroys garage in NW Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Emergency crews in Rochester were called to a garage fire late Wednesday evening after Rochester Police said they received multiple calls from neighbors saying there had been some kind of explosion. The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) said the incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on...
ROCHESTER, MN
winonapost.com

MN fantasy author signing newest novel Feb. 18

Jason Lee Willis will be signing copies of his newest novel, “The Fire Handler,” at Paperbacks and Pieces, 429 Mankato Avenue, in Winona on Saturday, February 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Minnesota — the land of 10,000 legends? For Minnesota author Jason Lee Willis, he didn’t...
WINONA, MN
KAAL-TV

Country music singer, Lorrie Morgan coming to Rochester in July

(ABC 6 News) – Country music singer and one of the most eloquently emotive vocalists of modern times, Lorrie Morgan is coming to Rochester in July. Tickets go on-sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center box office and online, HERE. Presale tickets are on-sale Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
tiremeetsroad.com

What happened to that Gays Mills woman arrested for driving 106 MPH in a 30 MPH zone in Coon Valley, Vernon County Wisconsin?

According to court records, McKaig spent time in jail and eventually was fined. oss a thread and video titled, “Idiot going 106 to get to school and work.”. According to a press release from the Coon Valley Police Department as well as coverage by WEAU and the LaCrosse Tribune, the offending driver was identified as 35-year-old Amanda McKaig of Gays Mills.
VERNON COUNTY, WI

